Man Terrified Of Fiancée Saving Space By Bagging Board Games Into Ziplocs

There are some things in life that most of us tend to do in a certain way as if we all have agreed on it, even if a different approach would make more sense.
On those occasions when someone decides to go against the usual ways, they’re almost sure to get some weird looks from the people witnessing it. For example, one Redditor shared that when he and his fiancee decided to move, he found her stripping their board games of their boxes and putting the pieces into ziplock bags to save space. Scroll down to read this mildly infuriating story in full.
Doing something in a logical way might still come off as crazy if it’s not how most people do it
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
An engaged couple decided to move and were going through their stuff to cut down on the things that needed to be moved
Image credits: karaokekwien (not the actual photo)
One evening, the guy found his fiancee taking their board games out of their boxes and putting them into ziplock bags to save space
Image credits: u/TyroftheSwift
He said that he loved his fiancee, but what she did was create pure chaos, and he was jokingly worried about her being a serial killer
The OP and his fiancee were preparing to move to another place and were going through their stuff, getting rid of anything not needed to cut down on the moving load. Among the things being moved was a collection of board games.
One evening, the poster found his fiancee removing each game from its box, placing the contents into a ziplock bag, and putting it into an extra backpack. Confused, he asked for her reasoning, to which she answered that there was a lot of extra space in the boxes and that this would make it easier to move the games.
The author admitted that, technically, the woman’s logic made sense, but it still felt very wrong. He jokingly added that he might be engaged to an unrealized serial killer and asked if it was crazy for him to feel mildly infuriated about this.
People in the comments definitely had a good laugh at this. They comforted the OP, telling him that he’s not the only one feeling this way about his fiancee’s actions and making jokes, giving examples of why this was wrong despite seeming logical, and people also suggested the man take the pieces and put them back in the boxes himself.
Image credits: Ba Tik (not the actual photo)
Putting board games in bags is an idea that probably weirds out most of us. But the argument that it saves space and can help you organize them still stands strong. Yet, if you do decide to do it, it’s wise to do it right.
According to Home and Kind, this kind of solution is not only good for saving space but also for protecting the game pieces when the boxes get worn down and break. However, this process has to be done right.
It’s not enough to just drop everything into a ziplock bag and throw it aside, as this will hardly help and possibly even create more issues. Instead, you should put all the separate pieces into different, smaller bags and put them all inside a single large one. Once that is done, the bag should be labeled and placed into a dedicated space, like a basket, for safekeeping.
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
However, when it comes to moving, boxes can serve a lot more purposes than just taking up space, as the game pieces can be easily damaged in the process, even with the boxes. But we don’t always need all the stuff that we have, do we?
Ethan Greenfield of Moving Tips recommended that you start the process by sorting out your board games and deciding which ones you play and want to keep and which could be sold, gifted, or donated to someone else who would have a lot more use for them.
When you do have a final list of what you’re taking with you, the expert recommended not only making sure that the boxes won’t open but also securing the box itself with something like bubble wrap. Additionally, if you want to be extra careful, you should also secure the game components inside the box, as the internal damage can be just as real.
With all that said and done, the games should be placed into strong moving boxes, labeled, and sent on their way. However, if you’re not moving a very long distance, or if you’re not moving at all and just want to bring your board games to play somewhere outside your home, there are specific carrying bags for this purpose that keep your games secure, make them easy to bring along, and don’t require you to get rid of any parts, boxes included.
Ultimately, it’s rarely crazy to do something logical, even if most people are not used to doing it like that. But when you choose to do something in an unconventional way, it’s wise to remember that the lesser roads traveled are usually also less tested out and defined. So, if you decide to do something like putting all of your board games in ziplock bags and throwing them in an extra backpack, try to make sure that you won’t regret it afterward.
What did you think of this story? Do you think leaving board games in their boxes despite the space that they take up is justified? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
The commenters were amused by the stories and offered various arguments for why the poster should go and put all the pieces back in their boxes
