Person Takes A Job Offer Just To Be Able To Not Show Up After Getting Disrespected During The Job Interview

Going out there and looking for a job can be a stressful experience, especially if it’s going to be one of your first paid gigs. The whole process, from finding listings that seem appealing to you, writing and sending out your resume, and, finally, going through job interviews is typically not necessarily something most would label as “fun.” Experiences as such can vary, of course, but for most people, they are at least a little stress-inducing, which is why a smooth hiring process from the company’s side is important.
Some companies, however, care little about all that, and as a consequence, the job hunting experience can be even more stressful than usual for some. In the case of Reddit user u/LazyMLouie, it was exactly that. The user was going to a trade school to become an electrical technician, and found a job offer through career services that was too good to pass up. Scroll down for the whole story.
Getting a job is typically a challenge in some ways, regardless of the position you’re going for. For that reason, the job interview stage is usually somewhat predictable in the sense that you can prepare yourself for it. There might be some surprises, of course, but nothing you can’t get ready for. Until you actually have to face something nobody would be ready for.
It is no wonder the original poster (OP) began suspecting that something was off when he was told that the manager is always late. But considering the employer was offering over 3 times the minimum hourly wage in the listing, it is not exactly surprising OP still kept a shred of optimism as he waited.
The irony here is pretty clear—an employer is having trouble finding workers when he treats candidates in a fairly humiliating manner. If some employers are actually acting this way, it is no surprise some people are daunted by the prospect of being duped in one way or another during the process.
As the old saying goes, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. The job market is full of employers ready to trick and exploit for the sake of profit, which is why you can never be too careful when applying for a job. Although the case of u/LazyMLouie is definitely rather special, it just goes to show how some employers take up some rather over-the-top tactics so they can benefit their business, while leaving out the worker.
