50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

by

The saying “give it the old college try” comes from none other than Babe Ruth, better known as one of the most proficient athletes of his era. Sometimes even one of the greatest out there feels they have to try even when it might not work should be inspiring, since more often than not, we try and try and the only thing we get is a lesson on what not to do next time.

The “there was an attempt” internet community is dedicated to showcasing some of the best fails people have documented out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1 To Describe How Socialism And Capitalism Work

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Mr__O__

#2 To Have Freedom Of Press

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: 80000gvwr

#3 To Represent Different Cultures

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#4 To Paint Portland Protesters As Dangerous Thugs

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: anonymousbwmb

#5 To Protest Hiding Your Face….whilst Hiding Their Faces

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: johnsmithoncemore

#6 To Use Correct Spelling And Grammar

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#7 To Blame Obama

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: CQU617

#8 To Make A New Friend

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: TXVERAS

#9 To Correctly Calculate A 10% Pay Increase

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: snacktivism

#10 To Remove It But That Only Made It More Iconic

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Seensnipe

#11 To Pretend To Be The Party Of Free Speech

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: 1Rab

#12 To Control The Narrative

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta, drewharwell

#13 To Get A Barista Fired And Drum Up Social Media Hate

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: buckao, jacgarretson

#14 To Get Me To Try To Eat 90 Lbs Of Cheese

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: seeebiscuit, klara_sjo

#15 To Cry For More Money

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: IsThisAUserName86, namedbev

#16 To Express Grief Authentically

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#17 To Provide Healthcare

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: coachlife

#18 To Make You Feel Stupid By The FBI

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: CrytonAbyss

#19 To Sell Soybeans To China

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: PairRevolutionary669

#20 To Appear Competant

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Chocolat3City

#21 To Hire A Photographer

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Curious1556

#22 To Alienate Millions Of Customers

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Soft_Cable5934

#23 To Extort A Media Personality Into Capitulation

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: BilboStaggins

#24 To Intimidate A Sitting Mayor

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Manager_Neat, DanielBiss

#25 To Rise Above Poverty

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: TXVERAS

#26 To Make A Tasteful Design Choice

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: PlenitudeOpulence, patriottakes

#27 To Be Body Positive

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#28 To Get Away With It

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#29 To Grieve

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent-AE21

#30 To Ask A Friendly Question On Threads

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#31 To Not Be A Complete Hypocrite (Brendan Carr In 2022)

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: ryhaltswhiskey

#32 To Say You Wont ‘Interfere With The Current Building.’

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: seeebiscuit

#33 To Identify The Agents

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: seeebiscuit

#34 To Erase More History For A Ballroom

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: seeebiscuit

#35 To Understand Nature

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#36 To Stop Government Censorship

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo

#37 To Uphold A Supreme Court Ruling

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: BurningBernie559

#38 To Confuse Protesters

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: saisonmaison

#39 Three Nigerian Men Were Arrested At An Airport In Algeria After Trying To Board A Flight To Dubai Dressed As Arab Women

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Zine99

#40 To Take The Bank Teller On A Date

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: TXVERAS

#41 To Provoke The Us Into Civil War

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#42 To Do Damage Control, After An International Incident

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Xelloss_Metallium_00

#43 To Celebrate Free Speech And Cancel Culture At The Same Time

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Soft_Cable5934

#44 To Not Idolize And Implement North Korea’s Authoritarian Regime

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: 80000gvwr

#45 To Sleep On Their Eight Sleep Mattress

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: TXVERAS

#46 To Teach Some Math

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: UnhollyGod

#47 To Show Off Your Tattoos And Get Compliments

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: IsThisNameValid

#48 To Uphold The First Amendment

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Bobba-Luna

#49 To Defend Tom Homan

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: seeebiscuit

#50 To Pretend It Wasn’t His Signature

50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

Image source: Zealousideal-Ice-238

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Boxer Who Refused To Fight Imane Khelif Speaks Out On Harassment That “Destroyed” Her Career
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2025
The Slap
The Slap Season 1 Episode 8 Review: “Richie”
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2015
Defenders Writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to Adapt ‘The Witcher’ for Netflix
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2017
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 12-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About True Story on Netflix
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2021
It’s Time for a Miss USA Pageant Documentary
3 min read
May, 4, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.