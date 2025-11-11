50 Hilarious And Frustrating Moments When An Attempt Was Made (New Pics)

The saying “give it the old college try” comes from none other than Babe Ruth, better known as one of the most proficient athletes of his era. Sometimes even one of the greatest out there feels they have to try even when it might not work should be inspiring, since more often than not, we try and try and the only thing we get is a lesson on what not to do next time.
The “there was an attempt” internet community is dedicated to showcasing some of the best fails people have documented out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1 To Describe How Socialism And Capitalism Work
Image source: Mr__O__
#2 To Have Freedom Of Press
Image source: 80000gvwr
#3 To Represent Different Cultures
Image source: IsThisAUserName86
#4 To Paint Portland Protesters As Dangerous Thugs
Image source: anonymousbwmb
#5 To Protest Hiding Your Face….whilst Hiding Their Faces
Image source: johnsmithoncemore
#6 To Use Correct Spelling And Grammar
Image source: IsThisAUserName86
#7 To Blame Obama
Image source: CQU617
#8 To Make A New Friend
Image source: TXVERAS
#9 To Correctly Calculate A 10% Pay Increase
Image source: snacktivism
#10 To Remove It But That Only Made It More Iconic
Image source: Seensnipe
#11 To Pretend To Be The Party Of Free Speech
Image source: 1Rab
#12 To Control The Narrative
Image source: ExactlySorta, drewharwell
#13 To Get A Barista Fired And Drum Up Social Media Hate
Image source: buckao, jacgarretson
#14 To Get Me To Try To Eat 90 Lbs Of Cheese
Image source: seeebiscuit, klara_sjo
#15 To Cry For More Money
Image source: IsThisAUserName86, namedbev
#16 To Express Grief Authentically
Image source: IsThisAUserName86
#17 To Provide Healthcare
Image source: coachlife
#18 To Make You Feel Stupid By The FBI
Image source: CrytonAbyss
#19 To Sell Soybeans To China
Image source: PairRevolutionary669
#20 To Appear Competant
Image source: Chocolat3City
#21 To Hire A Photographer
Image source: Curious1556
#22 To Alienate Millions Of Customers
Image source: Soft_Cable5934
#23 To Extort A Media Personality Into Capitulation
Image source: BilboStaggins
#24 To Intimidate A Sitting Mayor
Image source: Manager_Neat, DanielBiss
#25 To Rise Above Poverty
Image source: TXVERAS
#26 To Make A Tasteful Design Choice
Image source: PlenitudeOpulence, patriottakes
#27 To Be Body Positive
Image source: IsThisAUserName86
#28 To Get Away With It
Image source: ExactlySorta
#29 To Grieve
Image source: Maleficent-AE21
#30 To Ask A Friendly Question On Threads
Image source: IsThisAUserName86
#31 To Not Be A Complete Hypocrite (Brendan Carr In 2022)
Image source: ryhaltswhiskey
#32 To Say You Wont ‘Interfere With The Current Building.’
Image source: seeebiscuit
#33 To Identify The Agents
Image source: seeebiscuit
#34 To Erase More History For A Ballroom
Image source: seeebiscuit
#35 To Understand Nature
Image source: IsThisAUserName86
#36 To Stop Government Censorship
Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo
#37 To Uphold A Supreme Court Ruling
Image source: BurningBernie559
#38 To Confuse Protesters
Image source: saisonmaison
#39 Three Nigerian Men Were Arrested At An Airport In Algeria After Trying To Board A Flight To Dubai Dressed As Arab Women
Image source: Zine99
#40 To Take The Bank Teller On A Date
Image source: TXVERAS
#41 To Provoke The Us Into Civil War
Image source: ExactlySorta
#42 To Do Damage Control, After An International Incident
Image source: Xelloss_Metallium_00
#43 To Celebrate Free Speech And Cancel Culture At The Same Time
Image source: Soft_Cable5934
#44 To Not Idolize And Implement North Korea’s Authoritarian Regime
Image source: 80000gvwr
#45 To Sleep On Their Eight Sleep Mattress
Image source: TXVERAS
#46 To Teach Some Math
Image source: UnhollyGod
#47 To Show Off Your Tattoos And Get Compliments
Image source: IsThisNameValid
#48 To Uphold The First Amendment
Image source: Bobba-Luna
#49 To Defend Tom Homan
Image source: seeebiscuit
#50 To Pretend It Wasn’t His Signature
Image source: Zealousideal-Ice-238
