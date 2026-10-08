Peyton Reed’s Best Movies and TV Shows, Ranked

Peyton Reed has spent more than three decades moving between television, comedy, romance, and blockbuster filmmaking. While Marvel fans know him best for directing the Ant-Man trilogy, his career started long before Scott Lang became one of the MCU’s most recognizable heroes. His path from cheerleading comedies to the Quantum Realm shows a director who knows how to balance big laughs with bigger stakes, even when the material gets shaky.
He got his start with television work in the 1990s before breaking through as a feature director. Over the years, he’s shown a knack for switching between genres without losing his sense of humor. His strongest projects often come from his ability to handle comedy while keeping his characters at the center of the story. This ranking considers the overall quality, entertainment value, cultural impact, and the effectiveness with which each movie showcases Peyton Reed’s strengths as a director.
7. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sits at the bottom of this ranking, though it is not an unwatchable movie. Peyton Reed returned to direct the third installment after previously helming Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. The film takes Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne into the Quantum Realm, where they encounter Kang the Conqueror and a much larger superhero adventure than the previous movies.
The movie has plenty of ambitious ideas, but its scale sometimes works against the qualities that made Reed’s earlier Marvel films so enjoyable. The smaller comedy and family dynamics often get buried beneath the larger science-fiction story. With a 46% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, it also ranks below Reed’s other Marvel films with critics.
6. The Break-Up (2006)
The Break-Up allowed Peyton Reed to move beyond the broad comedy of his earlier work. Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston play a couple whose relationship falls apart after neither wants to leave their shared Chicago apartment. Rather than building toward a conventional romantic-comedy reunion, the movie spends much of its runtime examining the frustrations that lead to their separation.
The film benefits from strong chemistry between its leads and a more grounded premise than some of Reed’s other movies. However, its critical reception remains one of the weakest among his feature films, with a 34% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Thankfully, its $205 million worldwide box office shows that audiences responded much more favorably to the movie than the critical reception suggested.
5. Yes Man (2008)
Jim Carrey‘s larger-than-life comedic style makes Yes Man a natural fit for Peyton Reed. Carrey plays Carl Allen, a man who challenges himself to accept every opportunity that comes his way after years of routinely saying no. The premise gives Reed plenty of opportunities for physical comedy while also allowing the story to explore Carl’s relationships and personal growth.
Yes Man received mixed reviews, but it became one of Reed’s biggest commercial successes. The film earned more than $223 million worldwide against a reported $70 million budget. It may not be Reed’s most sophisticated movie, but its energy, cast, and straightforward premise make it one of his most accessible.
4. Down with Love (2003)
Down with Love is one of Peyton Reed’s most distinctive movies because of its deliberate affection for classic Hollywood romantic comedies. Renée Zellweger and Ewan McGregor lead the film as Barbara Novak and Catcher Block, two characters locked in a battle of romance, deception, and competing ideas about relationships. Reed gives the movie a colorful visual style that recreates the polished look of 1960s studio comedies.
The film did not become a major commercial success, but it has developed a following among audiences who appreciate its specific style. It also demonstrates Reed’s ability to build an entire movie around the conventions of an older filmmaking era. With a 60% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, Down with Love lands comfortably in the middle of his filmography.
3. Bring It On (2000)
Bring It On remains one of Peyton Reed’s most recognizable movies and marked his theatrical directing debut. The film follows Torrance Shipman (Kirsten Dunst) as she discovers that her cheerleading team’s routines came from another squad. Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, and Gabrielle Union also star in the teen comedy, which quickly became a major part of early-2000s pop culture.
What makes the movie stand out is how effectively it combines teen comedy with a competitive sports structure. Reed keeps the story moving while giving its characters enough personality to make the rivalry matter. Bring It On also performed strongly at the box office, earning about $90.5 million worldwide from an $11 million budget.
2. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Ant-Man and the Wasp gave Peyton Reed more freedom to develop the world he had established in the first Ant-Man. Paul Rudd returned as Scott Lang, while Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne took a much larger role as the Wasp. The movie combines superhero action with Reed’s comedic instincts and a family story involving Hope’s search for her mother, Janet van Dyne.
The result is arguably the most balanced movie in Reed’s Marvel trilogy. While the smaller scale helps the comedy land, the action sequences make clever use of the characters’ ability to change size. Rotten Tomatoes lists it as Reed’s highest-rated movie, with an 87% critics’ score.
1. Ant-Man (2015)
Ant-Man takes the top spot because it captures Peyton Reed’s strengths better than any other movie in his filmography. Paul Rudd stars as Scott Lang, a thief who receives the technology that allows him to shrink while increasing his strength. Reed combines the superhero origin story with a heist structure, family comedy, and a lighter tone that separates the movie from many other MCU entries.
The film also marked Reed’s transition from studio comedy director to major superhero filmmaker. It earned an 83% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed more than $519 million worldwide. More importantly, Reed established the tone and character relationships that allowed him to return for two sequels. Ant-Man remains Peyton Reed’s strongest example of how his comedy background could work inside a large-scale franchise.
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