Pets Rule The Catwalk At New York Fashion Week (23 Pics)

This was my 18th season showcasing during New York Fashion Week. To begin, my canine/feline couture collection was inspired by vintage ball gowns and formal wear from the 1950’s by Christian Dior. There were whimsical colors, glitz and glam and memorable silhouettes. It was so girly girl and while the audience loved it, so did the pups and their owners.
For the human creations, I presented an executive collection that spoke volumes of an evolution of my past to present works. There were sensual brightly colored gowns of embroidered flora sprinkled with glass beading and crystals. They gay were fashioned like rock’s bad boys. Then I tried his hand at sculptural pieces inspired by Henri Matisse Blue Nudes both on a male and a female model done in recycled plastic woven into royal blue netting. It was a collection of joyful inspirations making for a huge fashion party.
Every season, I partner up with animal shelters and animal organizations to include dogs that are up for adoption in his show. Canine Models included dogs from shelters, rescue groups, clients and social media influencers. In every show, I present a special model with a story to tell because I want to remind everyone not to buy but to adopt a rescue because too many are abandoned and shelters are overflowing with cats and dogs that seemingly no one wants and those animals get no say on the matter. The featured mode for this show was a tiny Chihuahua brought in all the way from Ohio named Misty Lynn. This little lady is both a fighter and inspiration to teach everyone a lesson about resilience. Due to a case of neglect of an injury which almost resulted in her being euthanized by her previous owner a risk was taken in amputating a front leg that might have spread an infection that would have killed her. After a miraculous recovery she was adopted by her present family who adore and spoil this after day princess. Misty Lynn loves attention and fashion and she has given us the pleasure of gracing our runway as her New York Fashion Week debut. Who would have thought this adorable little lady would rock the greatest runway in fashion? I did.
Photos by Yoni Levy of Tal Studios, Arun Nevader for Getty Images, Jessica Bratton, Manonce and Jorge Estrellado.
#1 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Rita The Boston Terrier
#2 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Fritz Backstage
#3 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Luren Holding Fritz
#4 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Grand Finale With Kimba, A Chihuahua
#5 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Gracie, A Pomeranian
#6 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Phoebi With Gracie
#7 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Miranda With Roxie
#8 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Little Greyshoes, A Pomsky
#9 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Maureen With Lala
#10 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Daffodil
#11 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Kendall Diepraam With Darla
#12 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Caroline Derpienski With Kimba
#13 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Luren With Fritz
#14 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Kaitlyn Anne With Little Greyshoes
#15 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Ryan With Rita
#16 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Alina Sushchenko With Daffodil
#17 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Mauren With Lala
#18 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Anna With Misty Lynn, A Chihuahua
#19 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Tia Goosen With Juliet, A Chihuahua
#20 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Indre Novikaite With Suki
#21 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Ryan With Rita
#22 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Bogie, A Chihuahua
#23 Anthony Rubio Nyfw: Jay With Bogie
