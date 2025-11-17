Hey Pandas, What Do You Like To Do On A Stormy Day? (Closed)

It’s pouring where I am right now. So, as is only right, as soon as I woke up to the crack of thunder, I pulled on a giant fluffy bathrobe and my slippers, grabbed a stack of books, and snuggled up on the couch with a cup of nice tea.
What do you like to do on a stormy grey day?
#1
Cuddle up in a fluffy blanket with my cat and get some popcorn to eat while scrolling on BP
#2
The three musketeers of a thunderstorm:
— Fuzzy pajamas or bathrobe
— Cup of tea or coco
— Couch with lots of pillows and blankets
I LOVE storms… my poor kitten does not.
#3
Cuddle up with my dinosaur blanket, a cup of tea, and my tablet/a book. Usually with a few cats too
#4
Hang out with my dog and watch tv whilst cuddling in a blanket
#5
Being a typical Brit drink tea and read.
#6
Take a nap
Play video games
Bingewatch the Simpsons then watch MatPat on YouTube
Or eat as much chips as I can
#7
I don’t really like storms, so I sit on the couch with some snacks while watching the weather app for updates.
#8
Sit wrapped up in a blanket, poncho or cape or something similar.
Drink tea or hot cocoa.
Read Harry Potter or Wings of Fire. Or some of my other books, usually the ones about people my age hiking or going on adventures or something.
Snuggle up somewhere that is dry but preferably still outside. Like the porch swing on my front porch, or a tent or under some kind of canopy. (If it’s not storming super hard. If it is I’ll be inside, next to a window)
#9
It’s been raining for so many days that I’m already bored. Streets, basements and parking garages were flooded. Today’s estimated amount of rain is about 50 mm. The wind gusts are around 9-10 m/s, so I don’t feel like going for a walk. I watch movies, series, listen to music, dance, listen to audio books and draw, solve crosswords, play video games, stare at the phone and chat with my husband and try to do housework that I have conveniently postponed to these rainy days that I didn’t think would come on a sunny day. However, everything begins to crumble into restless movement when the body and mind crave fresh air and exercise. I move restlessly from room to room like a ghost locked inside the house. Maybe it’s time to write.🤔
#10
Cuddling in a fuzzy blanket, listening to loud, and watching the rain.
#11
Enjoy the tranquil sounds of the rainfall on my windowsill and the smell of petrichor. Comfortably lying underneath my fluffy blanket and watching my favorite shows/movie. Then I’ll get a snack such as a candy bar. :)
#12
If there’s thunder and lightning, I’ll be on the porch watching the show! I like to imagine what I would be thinking about it all if I were a Cro-Magnon or an Aztec or a Druid….
#13
Stay inside
Follow Us