30 Pics Showing How Canadians Are Dealing With An Unprecedented Blizzard

With global warming affecting the planet, we’re seeing more and more extreme weather all over the world. We’ve written extensively about the bushfires (and now floods) ravaging Australia. But it’s not the only place to see unprecedented weather. A massive blizzard hit Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, covering the area in huge amounts of snow.

Canadians wanted to show the world just what the worst blizzard in half a century looks like, so they posted a whole bunch of pictures online. From snow completely covering home entrances to roaring gusts of wind, the views from the city of St. John’s and other Canadian cities now look like from some distant icy planet.

Scroll down for some jaw-dropping shots from blizzard-covered Canada and upvote your faves. Don’t forget to send our friendly Canadian buddies some warmth and love!

#1 How To Make A Snowman From At Home

Image source: Mk2995

#2 Buried

Image source: BCbaydoll

#3 Not Laughing Anymore. The Snow Is Piled Up So Hard Against My Door The Doorbell Actually Just Rang. Okay, I’m Laughing A Little At That

Image source: Jason_Sheppard_

#4 Newfoundlanders Have The Best Sense Of Humour!

Image source: videogirlprod

#5 Ice Build Up On House In Cape Bonavista

Image source: kevinru70846539

#6 What A Cool Driveway In Newfoundland

Image source: artcgreen

#7 Nl Blizzard

#8 Should I Go Over Or Not?

Image source: Laing90125

#9 Surviving Nl Blizzard With A Sense Of Humour!

Image source: musicschooldean

#10 Well, That’s One Car

Image source: JodyJFoss

#11 When Your Son, Who Just Got His License This Week, Doesn’t Realize The Sunroof Is Open A Crack Before The Worst Snowstorm On Record

Image source: StephenGorman13

#12 Got Their Car Out. Now Just To Run The Wipers And Get That Bit Of Snow Off The Windshield

Image source: HasanHaiNL

#13 Walls So High It’s Preventing A Lot Of Further Build Up. Nice!

Image source: GameOfThors

#14 Bit Of Snow Down On My Street

Image source: carriecomerfor1

#15 Nl Blizzard

#16 Scooby Now Has A State-Of-The-Art “Doggy Snow Outhouse”

Image source: ElijahPorterMom

#17 Welcome To Canada. This Is This Morning

Image source: WillOfTheLand

#18 What A Load Of Snow!! I’m Just Over 6ft Tall

Image source: Garthero

#19 All We Can Do Now Is Hibernate!

Image source: ElijahPorterMom

#20 You Know The Snow Is Deep When You Can Have A Tunnel Going To Your Front Door

Image source: JCFPC

#21 Well, I Found A Place To Keep My Dietcoke Cold! All Is Good!

Image source: SouWesterSoul

#22 Current Status

Image source: BairdTom

#23 What Is This Dad?

Image source: GameOfThors

#24 Dig Out The Door I Guess

Image source: barhaven

#25 Folks Don’t Forget To Check Under Your Hood!

Image source: Chantel76576879

#26 We Still Haven’t Reached The Road

Image source: JoFennelly

#27 This Has Never Happened In The 10 Years We Have Lived Here

Image source: art_colored

#28 Holy F……still Not Over

Image source: UntamedBeauti

#29 From The Air You Can See The Trenches To Reach Buried Cars

Image source: PeterCBC

#30 A Friend’s House

Image source: GameOfThors

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
