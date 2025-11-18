Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Really Grinds Your Gears?

I know I’m not the only grumpy old one, so what’s something that really irks you?
#1
The phrase “Grinds my Gears”
#2
Our wasteful, throwaway society.
#3
People trying to get me to change the way I talk. For context, I just really enjoy using the full extent of my vocabulary, so I may end up using “yall” and “pontificating” in the same sentence, and someone’s always judgey about one of them.!!
#4
Missing the gear while engaging the clutch usually gets some grind going.
