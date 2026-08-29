Perri “Pebbles” Reid: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Perri “Pebbles” Reid
August 29, 1964
Oakland, California, US
62 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Perri “Pebbles” Reid?
American singer, songwriter, music executive, and pastor, Perri “Pebbles” Reid, is recognized for her impactful contributions to R&B and the development of major music acts. Her innovative approach helped shape the sound of late 1980s and early 1990s urban contemporary music.
She first gained widespread attention with her hit single “Mercedes Boy,” an infectious new jack swing track. The song’s vibrant music video became a staple on MTV and BET, propelling her self-titled debut album to platinum status.
Early Life and Education
Perri Arlette McKissack was born in Oakland, California, growing up as one of four siblings. Her mother, Lilly J. Nelson, raised the family after her parents’ divorce, working as a waitress and housekeeper.
Her musical journey began early, performing as a backing vocalist for Bill Summers and Con Funk Shun at sixteen. This early immersion in the music scene laid the groundwork for her eventual solo career.
Notable Relationships
Perri “Pebbles” Reid’s romantic life includes several high-profile marriages, most notably to music executive L.A. Reid from 1989 to 1996. She was also married to George L. Smith and later to former MLB player Otis Nixon.
Reid has two children: a daughter, Ashley Victoria Winzer, and a son, Aaron Reid. She is currently married to Excel Sharieff, an administrative law judge.
Career Highlights
Perri “Pebbles” Reid launched her solo music career with her self-titled debut album, “Pebbles,” which achieved platinum certification in the US. Hit singles like “Girlfriend” and “Mercedes Boy” dominated R&B and pop charts, establishing her as a prominent artist.
Beyond her vocal talents, Reid founded the production company Pebbitone, through which she discovered and developed the highly successful R&B group TLC. Her business acumen also extended to launching her own record label, Savvy Records.
She earned Grammy nominations for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Girlfriend” and “Giving You the Benefit.” Reid later transitioned to a ministry career, becoming an ordained minister and releasing gospel albums.
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