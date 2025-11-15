This Artist Drew Celebrities With The Younger Versions Of Themselves, And Here Are The Best 19 Pics

Talented artist Fulvio A. Obregon (who is also known as Fulaleo) created an interesting project called “Me & My Other Me”, in which celebrities meet themselves at the beginning of their careers. Each drawing is full of small but very important details: the glasses from the day John Lennon died in the hands of Yoko Ono, “ET” on the tiptoes of little Drew Barrymore, Madonna’s T-shirt with a picture of her first husband, Sean Penn, and many other references to memorable moments in the lives of these famous people.
The artist got inspired to create this project after seeing the publication of a photograph of a cousin. It was composed of two images of her, one from her childhood and another in her current state.
Are you curious to see celebrities in different stages of their lives? Then we won’t keep you waiting! Scroll down to see how they’ve changed throughout their lives. Which image is your favorite?
#1 The Queen Elizabeth II
Image source: fulaleo
#2 Michael Jackson
Image source: fulaleo
#3 Drew Barrymore
Image source: fulaleo
#4 Madonna
Image source: fulaleo
#5 Bill Gates
Image source: fulaleo
#6 Dolly Parton
Image source: fulaleo
#7 Tina Turner
Image source: fulaleo
#8 Mick Jagger
Image source: fulaleo
#9 Cher
Image source: fulaleo
#10 Steve Jobs
Image source: fulaleo
#11 Paul Mccartney
Image source: fulaleo
#12 Judi Dench
Image source: fulaleo
#13 Sigourney Weaver
Image source: fulaleo
#14 Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia)
Image source: fulaleo
#15 Elizabeth Taylor
Image source: fulaleo
#16 Yoko Ono
Image source: fulaleo
#17 Robert De Niro
Image source: fulaleo
#18 Al Pacino
Image source: fulaleo
#19 Debbie Harry
Image source: fulaleo
