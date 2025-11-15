This Artist Drew Celebrities With The Younger Versions Of Themselves, And Here Are The Best 19 Pics

by

Talented artist Fulvio A. Obregon (who is also known as Fulaleo) created an interesting project called “Me & My Other Me”, in which celebrities meet themselves at the beginning of their careers. Each drawing is full of small but very important details: the glasses from the day John Lennon died in the hands of Yoko Ono, “ET” on the tiptoes of little Drew Barrymore, Madonna’s T-shirt with a picture of her first husband, Sean Penn, and many other references to memorable moments in the lives of these famous people.

The artist got inspired to create this project after seeing the publication of a photograph of a cousin. It was composed of two images of her, one from her childhood and another in her current state.

Are you curious to see celebrities in different stages of their lives? Then we won’t keep you waiting! Scroll down to see how they’ve changed throughout their lives. Which image is your favorite?

#1 The Queen Elizabeth II

Image source:  fulaleo

#2 Michael Jackson

Image source:  fulaleo

#3 Drew Barrymore

Image source:  fulaleo

#4 Madonna

Image source:  fulaleo

#5 Bill Gates

Image source:  fulaleo

#6 Dolly Parton

Image source:  fulaleo

#7 Tina Turner

Image source:  fulaleo

#8 Mick Jagger

Image source:  fulaleo

#9 Cher

Image source:  fulaleo

#10 Steve Jobs

Image source:  fulaleo

#11 Paul Mccartney

Image source:  fulaleo

#12 Judi Dench

Image source:  fulaleo

#13 Sigourney Weaver

Image source:  fulaleo

#14 Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia)

Image source:  fulaleo

#15 Elizabeth Taylor

Image source:  fulaleo

#16 Yoko Ono

Image source:  fulaleo

#17 Robert De Niro

Image source:  fulaleo

#18 Al Pacino

Image source:  fulaleo

#19 Debbie Harry

Image source:  fulaleo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
