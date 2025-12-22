Ted Cruz: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ted Cruz
December 22, 1970
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
55 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Ted Cruz?
Rafael Edward Cruz is an American politician and attorney, recognized for his conservative principles and incisive debating style. He has carved a prominent career in US politics, representing Texas with a distinct, unyielding approach.
Cruz rose to national prominence with his election to the US Senate in 2012, becoming the first Hispanic American to serve Texas in the chamber. His strong conservative stances and vocal opposition to the Affordable Care Act quickly garnered widespread attention.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Rafael Edward Cruz moved to Houston, Texas, at age four with his parents, Eleanor and Rafael Cruz. His Cuban-born father, Rafael, fled to the US with just $100 sewn into his underwear, while his mother, Eleanor, was a pioneering computer programmer.
He attended Second Baptist High School, graduating as valedictorian, before pursuing public policy at Princeton University, where he became an award-winning debater. Cruz then earned his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, graduating magna cum laude.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Heidi Nelson, Rafael Edward Cruz met his wife while they both worked on George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign policy team. Their long-standing marriage has been a consistent aspect of his public life.
The couple shares two daughters, Caroline Camille Cruz and Catherine Christiane Cruz. Cruz frequently mentions his family in public appearances, highlighting their importance in his life.
Career Highlights
Rafael Edward Cruz’s political career is anchored by his tenure as the US Senator for Texas, a role he has held since 2013. In the Senate, he has championed conservative positions on economic and social policy, and since 2025, he has chaired the Senate Commerce Committee.
Before his Senate service, Cruz gained national recognition as the Solicitor General of Texas from 2003 to 2008. In this capacity, he argued nine cases before the US Supreme Court, solidifying his reputation as a fiercely effective litigator.
Signature Quote
“Standing on your feet, there’s sometimes some pain, sometimes some fatigue that is involved. But you know what? There’s far more pain involved in rolling over… far more pain in not standing for principle, not standing for the good, not standing for integrity.”
