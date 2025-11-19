“Guess What She Does For A Living”: 30 Of The Worst Baby Names People Have Encountered

According to the latest data, the most popular baby names in the US are Olivia for girls and Liam for boys. In the UK, the charts are topped by Olivia (again!) and Muhammad.
However, not all parents want to follow the prevailing trends and opt for more, let’s call them, creative choices. You might have a few examples in your own inner circles, too. Or be one yourself!
Interested in the unusual, we even discovered a couple of online threads where people share those that they believe should never, ever be used—but somehow are.
#1
I used to work for a company making yearbooks. One year we found the kids of the Sheets family. 2 girls named Silk, and Satin, and a boy named Cotton.
These kinds of names make me wonder why parents hate their children.
#2
True story:
I’m in a Target, in the bath section, I think I was looking for like a shower curtain or something. From the a couple aisles over I hear this woman call her kid. I freeze, do a doubletake, assume I MUST have misheard. There’s NO GODDAMNED WAY SHE NAMED HER KID THAT.
I head over that way as I got what I came for and it’s in the direction of the registers. Woman calls her kid again. I DID hear it correctly.
Her daughter’s name was, and I s**t reddit not, Hashtag.
I’m not a violent person but part of me wanted to put that woman into the towel display.
#3
Mother: “Her name is See-ann.”
Me: “What an interesting name. How do you spell that?”
Mother: replied, “ S E A N”
Me: “Isn’t that Sean?”
Mother: “AUUUUGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!! Why do people keep saying that!? So many ignorant people in this world!!!!!!”
And she storms off in a huff.
#4
My mother was substituting teaching in a high school. When she called the roll, she stumbled on one name and said, “I know this name is wrong on the roll, so help me Ms. Jones, please say your name for me. She said it just as it was on the roll, “Urethra”. I hope her parents were aiming at Aretha, like in Franklin, and just missed a little. Either way, parents should get the name right and not harness their kids with a horrible name for life. Ooooops.
#5
It used to be Nevaeh, until I realized there was a Jizzabel at the elementary. Not Jezebel, JIZZabel. I wept.
#6
Nevaeh, WE KNOW ITS HEAVEN BACKWARDS ASWELL! you don’t have to mention it every time.
#7
One time, I was in a shop. There was a mum there with identical twin daughters, both about aged 7. They were both dressed exactly the same. Not a tradition I’m particularly fond of personally, but fair enough – it isn’t uncommon for that to be the case with young identical twins.
Anyway, the girls were clearly overexcited, running about while the mum was exhausted. But then, the mum called “Megan and Megan, get here NOW.”
I thought she was only calling one twin over.
But both girls came back. So I thought, “Oh they must have similar names like Megan and Morgan, and I misheard.”
One of the twins saw something on the shelf and ran over to it. The mum called out:
“No, we’re not having that. Put it down. NOW, Megan 1.”
“Was she going to start counting down “1, 2, 3” to lead to a punishment?” was obviously my next thought.
But then the girls started arguing about something, and we heard the mum retort: “For God’s sake, Megan 2. Leave Megan 1 alone.”
These twin sisters not only looked the same and dressed the same…they had the same name, differentiated by numbers like the Bananas in Pyjamas.
#8
I know this woman. She’s in her early 20s, maybe 22–23. Her name is Ballgown. I am not joking. Her parents named her “Ballgown”. She quite hates her name, but does not want the cost of changing it. She has thought about nicknames, but being called “Ball” could have associations with beach balls, tennis balls or s*x. And “Gown” isn’t that great either. So people call her Ballgown.
And guess what poor Ballgown’s brother is named. Inflato. WHY WOULD YOU NAME A CHILD “INFLATO”? I lose respect for parents once I start thinking “wow, that name is hilarious”. Just don’t name a child crazy things. It will make the child’s life a lot harder.
#9
I haven’t lost respect but I’m just confused: X Æ A-12
Like what was the point??? I read somewhere that their baby was allowed to choose their gender, but really? There are plenty of gender-neutral names out there, you don’t need to use the Windows Start-Up sound to name the kid.
#10
I know a girl named Felony.
#11
Twins were called Corona and Covid.
Btw this was actually true.
applepiepirate:
Someone in my parents’ neighborhood did Korrona and Kovid.
#12
Met some kids named Cain and Abel. Like seriously, if you want to flex your religion on everyone it is uneccessary. Then I realized “Oh wait, Cain killed Abel”. I was quite confused. Why would you name your kids after someone who killed the other? WHY?
#13
Crystal Chanda Lear. Her father may have thought he was being clever, but did it ever occur to him what his daughter was going to experience? Chastity Bono is another, and Moon Unit Zappa. I knew a lady who whose family had named her “Pixie”. By the time she was in high school she was was six-foot-three and the topic of constant ‘humor’.
I think the custom among some indigenous American cultures worked better. A child had a ‘baby name’ until they came of age to be considered an adult, and then took or were given an appropriate adult name. I think it’s cruel and unfair to stick an infant with having to live their lives with an unsuitable name.
#14
As a teacher, I regularly see names that make me cringe, though not necessarily ready to commit violence.
I once had a girl named Bo-peep. Her sister Bambi was in my class the following year.
I had a boy named Elohim (Hebrew for God) one year, and his brother Adonai (also Hebrew for God) the next — I was so glad that there was not a third brother, since Jehovah was the next logical name choice.
I had a girl whose first name was Rice — and her middle name was Aroni. Yes, like the side dish known as the “San Francisco treat”.
Another young lady was Summer, which sounded great — until I saw her middle name was Eve. Yep, like the disposable feminine hygiene products.
One girl was named Marriott — born 9 months to the day after her parents’ wedding because “that’s where she was made.” (A direct quote from her dad.)
Yep — there are names…
#15
Sanitiser. Parents have actually named the child like that.
#16
My first year working in a school. My job was to help ECE teacher register their children. As she read the name of the children. If they weren’t crying they sat on the rug.
As I had a mass of children crying around me. She left her assistant reading to the children on the rug. It was then our job to decipher the cryers names.
It to us awhile. But we were down to 3 kids. We asked them numerous times what their names were. But neither answered. I told the teacher to read the names. But it was only one name.
She asked the girls which one was K 8. Puzzled I asked “K8?” She showed it to me. Astonished I told the letter and number went together. The girl’s name was K8, Kate. Her parents named her K8.
When the parents picked up the kids from school I waited at the door. I had to find out what parent would name their daughter with something so closely related to K9.
The mother explained that in her family the first granddaughter was named Kate. She wanted her daughter to have it uniquely written. I told her that her daughter would be teased as she progressed in school. As the school psychologist I worried about this.
After 2nd grade her husband had his wife legally change her name. It was not Kate. The girl wanted to be named Tiffanie.
#17
A child in my son’s preschool had a name that the teacher couldn’t figure out. The name was La-a. The parent got impatient with the teacher and told her that “the dash ain’t silent”.
Pronunciation was Ladasha. I wonder if that girl changed her name when she turned 18.
#18
I worked at an elementary school for 24 years and heard lot of unusual names but the worst was “Chaos”. At first, upon seeing this name in writing, I thought perhaps it was pronounced differently and when I questioned the mother how they said it, she said, “Just like it’s spelled”. I lost all respect for her and the child’s father.
When “Chaos” arrived in kindergarten, he proved true to his name. He ended up requiring a paraeducator to attend to his behavior the entire day and essentially ruined the learning environment for all the students in the classroom.
Clearly the child wasn’t “Chaos” when he entered the world but became such as a result of what his parents expected or wanted due to naming him with complete disregard for his future.
#19
Some years ago a friend of mine who is a doctor was in the maternity ward and overheard a mother and her friend discussing baby names. The mother said she heard a beautiful name while she was there in the hospital and she was going to name her baby this name. The name she overheard was Guana Rhea. Not a joke it’s a true story. …
#20
I used to work in recruitment and saw a cv with the name Goodness and Mercy on it. That was her full name. I had to call her up like “is this Goodness and Mercy?”.
#21
Met a young couple with an adorable little girl.
I held her for a few minutes and asked what her name was.
They replied “Grendel.”
I said that she was going to be a real man-eater when she grew up.
They didn’t know what I was talking about.
I told them to Google or Wiki the name ‘Grendel.’
I would have paid a lot to be there when they did that … !
#22
Stuff like Precious, Chanel or Diamond.
#23
A place I worked at had a student named MLE. as in “Emily”.
#24
Really aggressive “masculine” names like Jagger, Axel, Diesel, Gunner. Also naming siblings very similar names ie: Emma and Emily, Jack and Jake, Taylor and Tyler. No, it’s not cute that “they match! “…Let your kids have their own identity!
same goes for Steele, Magnum, Blaze, and Hunter.
#25
When I was around 6 or 7…my dad took me to the doctors. It was a normal day like any other, but I noticed a girl sitting across from me. She looked about my age and had the biggest smile on her face. I then heard the nurse call her name… Precious… Butts? Yes… that was her name. Precious Butts. I was so shocked when I heard that and I tried so hard not to laugh. A couple years later, my dad and I went to Home Depot to pick up paint and who were we checked out by… none other than Princess, Precious Butts’s SISTER, It was great lol
#26
Khaleesi. Or any other name from whatever tv show / movie is popular at the time they’re born. By the time they’re ten, 99% of the time that name will be all but meaningless to most people, except as a ‘remember that thing that nobody cares about any more?’ sort of reminder.
#27
Babygirl. The woman was in her sixties.
#28
When I was around 12, I knew a kid named “Store”. The f**k kind of name is store?
#29
Any liquor based name.
You have damned your child to, at the very minimum, a life of stripperdom.
I went to school with a girl named Taquila. Guess what she does for a living.
#30
My father knew someone in grade school names Jack Hass. When teachers would as his name, he’d say it right out as natural as can be. There was a very good lady in Texas in the 1920s, or so, named Ima Hogg. My last name is Storton. When my first son was on the way, I went around telling people I was going to name him Norton. lol
