93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

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While folks used to say they “surf” the web, invoking the image of an ocean, they didn’t really understand how apt a notion this was. After all, with shifting trends and fleeting virality, the internet is quite fluid, so it can be hard to keep up.

The “Sips Tea” internet community is dedicated to finding and sharing funny and viral posts that pretty much sum up what’s going on online now. So get comfortable as you scroll through our selection, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1 What’s Wrong Fr

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Careless_Scallion_82

#2 Sad But True

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Hour_Equal_9588

#3 Your Thought

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: NIR0SH4N

#4 The Grind Must Go On

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: lwiaymacde

#5 So Many Redditors Need This Kind Of Haircut

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: firequak

#6 Well Then

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Candid-Culture3956

#7 Damn

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: No_Witness_8226

#8 Any Modern Thoughts On An Old Vision?

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted], x.com

#9 Gotham City, Wakanda, Walmart

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: gatortillman

#10 Well Well Well

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: lwiaymacde, x.com

#11 I Think This Is Sarcasm Guys

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Hour_Equal_9588, x.com

#12 Loool

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: pibencio, x.com

#13 Defence Would Like To Treat The Witness As Hostile, Your Honour

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: UnconfirmedCatholic, Clay LeConey

#14 College Scammed Them

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Bigb5wm

#15 Meanwhile In China

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: IMAratinacage

#16 Why Not

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: kchoyin

#17 Ok But Valid, I Know Who’s Who

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Hour_Equal_9588

#18 Takedown The Patriarchy

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: PoshKittenxo

#19 True

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Any_Sound_2863

#20 Truth Nuke

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#21 Your Thought

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: NIR0SH4N

#22 Shoutout To This Guy For Keeping It Real

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Lucky-Measurement-17

#23 When Reverse Psychology Meets Financial Strategy

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: biswajit388, x.com

#24 200 Iq Move

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Zestyclose-Salad-290

#25 Survivorship Bias In One Pic

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: NIR0SH4N

#26 $15 Well Spent

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: ElderberryDeep8746, a.boredpanda.bio

#27 Found Em

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Candid-Culture3956

#28 Indeed It Was

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Panikin__

#29 That’s Just Inhumane

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: PaniPuriPanda9

#30 Relationship Goals🌚

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: JK-Rofling

#31 But It’s “Ultra Thin”

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: lwiaymacde

#32 Bro Is A Saviour

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: lwiaymacde

#33 Bro Won

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: lwiaymacde, x.com

#34 You Are Wasting Your Time

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: TheGhost5322

#35 The TV Clicker

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: _Aladin

#36 He Could Be Right

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: ImSoFrickinPissed

#37 This Feels Right

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: sco-go

#38 9pm Bedtime But Has A Reddit Account. 🤔

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: sco-go

#39 What Is The Reason For This Phenomenon?

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: sco-go

#40 Financial Tip That Unfortunately Starts With ‘First, You Need 3 Million Dollars’

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Hour_Equal_9588

#41 😂

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Beforeuloveit

#42 Please, Don’t Stop At 2

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Merchant_Alert

#43 Your Thought

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: NIR0SH4N

#44 What Field Is This?

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: firequak

#45 Your Thought

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: NIR0SH4N

#46 God Is Good

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Born-Agency-3922

#47 Oh No 😐

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: NIR0SH4N

#48 Come To Think Of It

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: misslovebug_

#49 Remember The Name Not Past Mistakes

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: RSLEGEND1986

#50 Damn

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Original_Act_3481

#51 It’s Always A Cat

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: More-Log-1393

#52 This Parent Gets It

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#53 What?

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Safety_Officer_3

#54 I Am Ready To Pay Good Money For It

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Embarrassed_Tip7359

#55 Bro Code

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Embarrassed_Tip7359

#56 Period!

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: iQuantumLeap

#57 Boomers Did A Lot Of Dumb Shit…

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Opposite_Fig4236

#58 The Pigeon Keeps Repairing It

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: lwiaymacde

#59 Hmm

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#60 Bros Vein Game Is Still Strong

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Hour_Equal_9588

#61 Respect

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Alvyx2020

#62 Average Asian Kid In Foreign Land

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: lwiaymacde

#63 Hmmmmm

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Born-Agency-3922

#64 Huh 🫢

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: NIR0SH4N

#65 Agree 🤔

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: NIR0SH4N

#66 What Do You Think

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: NIR0SH4N

#67 Discuss

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: OptimusSpider

#68 🏋️‍♂️🏋️🏋️‍♀️

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Serious_Bus7643

#69 She’s Damn Right

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Mizzoriq

#70 Every Time LOL, Even The Folks In Row 42

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: gatortillman

#71 Back In The Non Hd Days

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Candid-Culture3956

#72 Guests Are Confused

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: GlintOfTrouble

#73 Meme

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: BarVisual4758

#74 Bye!

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: ElderberryDeep8746

#75 Soo Trueee

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Pristine-Elevator198

#76 Spill The Tea

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: XimplusGG

#77 This Restaurant Covered Up The “No Tip” Option With A Sticker To Force Tipping

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Ordinary-Scholar-202

#78 Wait, Let Him Cook

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: smallcut1e

#79 Where Specifically Is The Fat?

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: jj33allen

#80 Thoughts?

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Embarrassed_Tip7359

#81 Real

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Ordinary-Scholar-202

#82 *takes One Grape*

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: jj33allen

#83 The Council Did Not Approve 🙏

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#84 Full Counter Damage

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: No-Basis-144

#85 We’re Cooked

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: OptimusSpider

#86 Professionals Have Standards

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Embarrassed_Tip7359

#87 Lmao

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Responsible-Diet-612

#88 Um Um Um Um

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Any_Sound_2863

#89 Data Warehouse

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Destructo-Spin

#90 Lucky?

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: NIR0SH4N

#91 It’s Everyday Clothing Now

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: Good-Marketing-4981

#92 Valid Question Memezar

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: More-Log-1393

#93 Capitalism Really Said: ‘Thanks, Kid’ 😂

93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

Image source: MurkyPotato3434

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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