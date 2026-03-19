93 Of The Internet’s Most Favorite Moments That Are Better For You Than The News (New Pics)

While folks used to say they “surf” the web, invoking the image of an ocean, they didn’t really understand how apt a notion this was. After all, with shifting trends and fleeting virality, the internet is quite fluid, so it can be hard to keep up.
The “Sips Tea” internet community is dedicated to finding and sharing funny and viral posts that pretty much sum up what’s going on online now. So get comfortable as you scroll through our selection, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1 What’s Wrong Fr
Image source: Careless_Scallion_82
#2 Sad But True
Image source: Hour_Equal_9588
#3 Your Thought
Image source: NIR0SH4N
#4 The Grind Must Go On
Image source: lwiaymacde
#5 So Many Redditors Need This Kind Of Haircut
Image source: firequak
#6 Well Then
Image source: Candid-Culture3956
#7 Damn
Image source: No_Witness_8226
#8 Any Modern Thoughts On An Old Vision?
Image source: [deleted], x.com
#9 Gotham City, Wakanda, Walmart
Image source: gatortillman
#10 Well Well Well
Image source: lwiaymacde, x.com
#11 I Think This Is Sarcasm Guys
Image source: Hour_Equal_9588, x.com
#12 Loool
#13 Defence Would Like To Treat The Witness As Hostile, Your Honour
Image source: UnconfirmedCatholic, Clay LeConey
#14 College Scammed Them
Image source: Bigb5wm
#15 Meanwhile In China
Image source: IMAratinacage
#16 Why Not
Image source: kchoyin
#17 Ok But Valid, I Know Who’s Who
Image source: Hour_Equal_9588
#18 Takedown The Patriarchy
Image source: PoshKittenxo
#19 True
Image source: Any_Sound_2863
#20 Truth Nuke
Image source: [deleted]
#21 Your Thought
Image source: NIR0SH4N
#22 Shoutout To This Guy For Keeping It Real
Image source: Lucky-Measurement-17
#23 When Reverse Psychology Meets Financial Strategy
Image source: biswajit388, x.com
#24 200 Iq Move
Image source: Zestyclose-Salad-290
#25 Survivorship Bias In One Pic
Image source: NIR0SH4N
#26 $15 Well Spent
Image source: ElderberryDeep8746, a.boredpanda.bio
#27 Found Em
Image source: Candid-Culture3956
#28 Indeed It Was
Image source: Panikin__
#29 That’s Just Inhumane
Image source: PaniPuriPanda9
#30 Relationship Goals🌚
Image source: JK-Rofling
#31 But It’s “Ultra Thin”
Image source: lwiaymacde
#32 Bro Is A Saviour
Image source: lwiaymacde
#33 Bro Won
Image source: lwiaymacde, x.com
#34 You Are Wasting Your Time
Image source: TheGhost5322
#35 The TV Clicker
Image source: _Aladin
#36 He Could Be Right
Image source: ImSoFrickinPissed
#37 This Feels Right
Image source: sco-go
#38 9pm Bedtime But Has A Reddit Account. 🤔
Image source: sco-go
#39 What Is The Reason For This Phenomenon?
Image source: sco-go
#40 Financial Tip That Unfortunately Starts With ‘First, You Need 3 Million Dollars’
Image source: Hour_Equal_9588
#41 😂
Image source: Beforeuloveit
#42 Please, Don’t Stop At 2
Image source: Merchant_Alert
#43 Your Thought
Image source: NIR0SH4N
#44 What Field Is This?
Image source: firequak
#45 Your Thought
Image source: NIR0SH4N
#46 God Is Good
Image source: Born-Agency-3922
#47 Oh No 😐
Image source: NIR0SH4N
#48 Come To Think Of It
Image source: misslovebug_
#49 Remember The Name Not Past Mistakes
Image source: RSLEGEND1986
#50 Damn
Image source: Original_Act_3481
#51 It’s Always A Cat
Image source: More-Log-1393
#52 This Parent Gets It
Image source: [deleted]
#53 What?
Image source: Safety_Officer_3
#54 I Am Ready To Pay Good Money For It
Image source: Embarrassed_Tip7359
#55 Bro Code
Image source: Embarrassed_Tip7359
#56 Period!
Image source: iQuantumLeap
#57 Boomers Did A Lot Of Dumb Shit…
Image source: Opposite_Fig4236
#58 The Pigeon Keeps Repairing It
Image source: lwiaymacde
#59 Hmm
Image source: [deleted]
#60 Bros Vein Game Is Still Strong
Image source: Hour_Equal_9588
#61 Respect
Image source: Alvyx2020
#62 Average Asian Kid In Foreign Land
Image source: lwiaymacde
#63 Hmmmmm
Image source: Born-Agency-3922
#64 Huh 🫢
Image source: NIR0SH4N
#65 Agree 🤔
Image source: NIR0SH4N
#66 What Do You Think
Image source: NIR0SH4N
#67 Discuss
Image source: OptimusSpider
#68 🏋️♂️🏋️🏋️♀️
Image source: Serious_Bus7643
#69 She’s Damn Right
Image source: Mizzoriq
#70 Every Time LOL, Even The Folks In Row 42
Image source: gatortillman
#71 Back In The Non Hd Days
Image source: Candid-Culture3956
#72 Guests Are Confused
Image source: GlintOfTrouble
#73 Meme
Image source: BarVisual4758
#74 Bye!
Image source: ElderberryDeep8746
#75 Soo Trueee
Image source: Pristine-Elevator198
#76 Spill The Tea
Image source: XimplusGG
#77 This Restaurant Covered Up The “No Tip” Option With A Sticker To Force Tipping
Image source: Ordinary-Scholar-202
#78 Wait, Let Him Cook
Image source: smallcut1e
#79 Where Specifically Is The Fat?
Image source: jj33allen
#80 Thoughts?
Image source: Embarrassed_Tip7359
#81 Real
Image source: Ordinary-Scholar-202
#82 *takes One Grape*
Image source: jj33allen
#83 The Council Did Not Approve 🙏
Image source: [deleted]
#84 Full Counter Damage
Image source: No-Basis-144
#85 We’re Cooked
Image source: OptimusSpider
#86 Professionals Have Standards
Image source: Embarrassed_Tip7359
#87 Lmao
Image source: Responsible-Diet-612
#88 Um Um Um Um
Image source: Any_Sound_2863
#89 Data Warehouse
Image source: Destructo-Spin
#90 Lucky?
Image source: NIR0SH4N
#91 It’s Everyday Clothing Now
Image source: Good-Marketing-4981
#92 Valid Question Memezar
Image source: More-Log-1393
#93 Capitalism Really Said: ‘Thanks, Kid’ 😂
Image source: MurkyPotato3434
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