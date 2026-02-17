21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

by

Bangladesh is often associated with warm earthy tones, rich traditions, and vibrant culture. But through the lens of photographer Mou Ayesha, we’re invited to notice something rarely talked about – the striking presence of light eyes among some Bangladeshi people.

In this captivating series, the photographer portrays children and young women with pale blue, gray, and green eyes that beautifully contrast with deep fabrics and dark backdrops. Each portrait feels intimate and powerful, with gazes that are both piercing and vulnerable.

Scroll down to explore the full series and experience these striking gazes for yourself.

More info: Instagram | x.com

#1

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#2

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#3

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#4

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#5

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#6

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#7

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#8

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#9

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#10

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#11

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#12

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#13

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#14

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#15

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#16

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#17

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#18

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#19

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#20

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

#21

21 Striking Portraits Of Bangladeshis With Rare Light-Colored Eyes By Mou Ayesha

Image source: Mou Aysha

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Who Work With Animals Are Sharing Their Cutest Photos, And We Can’t Get Enough
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Went Out In Chicago During The Polar Vortex (-29°c) And Took Photos Along The Lakefront
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
1000s Of Handmade Paper Flowers Cover The Streets Of Alentejo, Portugal
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Seeks Divorce 40 Days Into Marriage As Husband Doesn’t Bathe Daily, Uses ‘Holy Water’ Instead
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Kacy Catanzaro: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2026
50 Of The Funniest Disney Jokes Ever
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025