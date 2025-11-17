Believing I Could Immortalize Animals, I Included A Firefly In My Art

I once killed a butterfly to photograph it.
It began with a pang of guilt that would take days even weeks, for me to process it.
The weight of dishonesty clung to me, haunting my thoughts. I made a solemn vow then to never repeat such an act.
As time passed, I found myself looking for deceased animals to include in my images, believing I could immortalize them and infuse their existence with greater significance. By each photograph, I created the existence of my butterfly extended, in a unique way.
Fast forward 12 years later, I encountered a lifeless firefly while peacefully meditating on the water’s surface. An urge surged me, compelling me to bring it home and give its existence a touch of profundity. Unsure of what to do with it, inspiration struck when a friend gave me a call asking me to do a photoshoot.
More info: Instagram | saatchiart.com
Blue Moon, Final Image (2023)
My friend Ale and I share a connection that transcends the ordinary. We perceive the world, particularly nature, through a lens of profound emotion. When we’re centered and feeling at our best – a complete lack of worries and earthly thoughts envelops us. The indescribable feeling of safety and belonging that glows like a halo around us, reminiscent of the moon we both feel a deep connection with.
Then there are also water & art that bind us. Ale used to be a diver earlier in her life and me a person who would be a fearless spirit if not only for the fear of water. I consider myself a photographer and a poet sometimes and Ale is a little bit of both in the way she lives her life. Creation, in all its forms, feels like home to us.
Given all these facts, Ale was the only person who could bring my vision to life. She alone could comprehend the depth of emotion embedded in the image, the interplay of elements that resonated with my very soul.
The firefly, a tiny beacon of light in the dark, nature’s reminder of the beauty in simplicity. Then there’s its connection to water, the source of life that has a unique ability to adapt, much like our emotional beings.
The scene is set during nighttime, with darkness as the closest companion to the moon hinting at a change and cyclical renewal.
Prints Available on my Saatchi Art profile.
Blue Moon Detail, Close-up 1
Blue Moon Detail, Dragonfly
Blue Moon Detail, Close-up 2
Blue Moon Detail, Close-up 3
Follow Us