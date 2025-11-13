I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World – Quokkas

by

When I first saw a quokka on some random image on the Internet, my husband told me that I resembled them more than anything else. Having once looked at them – it is already impossible to forget them. And we went to Australia. Probably more because of them than anything else, although many animals in Australia are incredibly cute.

More info: Instagram

I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas

Quokkas live on the islands of Rottnest, Bald, Penguin and some isolated sites in Western Australia where there are no foxes and cats – the only places on Earth where they still live.

I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas

On the mainland, the quokkas were eaten by everyone who could eat them – they are small and rather helpless.

I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas

We flew for 25 hours to see them and then sailed another 1.5 hours on the ferry.

I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas

And it was all worth it. Happier than myself, I have not felt anywhere. Just lying on the sand and offering them a leaf.

I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas

You can not touch the quokkas, but when they themselves are pressed against you, your face, you cannot think of anything nicer.

I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas

Now that I’m sad or tired – I remember that day and look at the quokkas.

I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas
I Flew 25 Hours To Australia Just To See The Cutest Animals In The World &#8211; Quokkas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet Ladybeard, A Cross-Dressing Wrestler And Death Metal Singer From Australia
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Photographer Combines Paint And Portrait Photography Like No One Else Ever Has
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Reasons Why You Should be Watching “Barry”
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2019
The Biggest Life Lessons That 90 Day Fiance Teaches Us
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2019
The Bad Batch Review: “Infested”
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2021
How Much Does it Cost To Rent the Yacht on Below Deck?
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.