Someone Asks How People Find The Time To Live If They Work Full-Time, 30 Twitter Users Elaborate

You work 8 hours a day. But add your lunch break, commute, and the number grows to about 11. Of course, you need sleep, which takes us to 19. Then there’s grocery shopping, cooking, other home chores, taking care of your pet, driving your car to the mechanic, a phone conversation with mom, and I haven’t even touched on personal growth, social relationships, and other important aspects of a healthy, fulfilling life.
Earlier this month, writer, editor, and podcaster merritt k asked Twitter if it’s possible that working full time leaves you with making too many sacrifices, and it looks like many people have been asking themselves the same question because, in just a few days, the woman’s tweet received over 257K likes and was flooded with answers.
We managed to get in touch with merritt k and she was kind enough to have a little chat with us.
“[I created the thread in an attempt to see] if I could successfully imitate the kind of accounts that just post really banal relatable things and get lots of engagement,” she told Bored Panda. “It turns out it’s not that hard.”
When asked about her own work-life balance, she said that it’s actually great. “I’m the best at it.”
“Read the Tao Te Ching,” merrit k added. Written more than two thousand years ago, this classic is useful for those who want to master the arts of leadership in business and politics and develop a sense of balance and harmony in everyday life.
Continue scrolling to check out the discussion that has erupted in merritt’s thread.
#1
Image source: IamDawnWebb1, PsychicxGoddess
#2
Image source: cmoreno237
#3
Image source: ebeth1051
#4
Image source: chrisvibeswell
#5
Image source: MorsVitaEst
#6
Image source: DJcbizkit
#7
Image source: interestingdan
#8
Image source: JenDragonQueen
#9
Image source: JLamicela
#10
Image source: kedgarou
#11
Image source: Ultrakion
#12
Image source: CoomarGadaffi
#13
Image source: mmdavis95
#14
Image source: adipose_regina
#15
Image source: MagicChupacabra
#16
Image source: jdl_art
#17
Image source: angryaznautist
#18
Image source: JulianKJarboe
#19
Image source: sosohot1
#20
Image source: chunterart
#21
Image source: WildMoonMagic
#22
Image source: HTTOrganizers
#23
Image source: TheRedFallows
#24
Image source: pastorkatelyn
#25
Image source: IndigoJones444
#26
Image source: KasiaHmura
#27
Image source: lordhoshh
#28
Image source: SinksAustin
#29
Image source: VeronicaScars
#30
Image source: dmorenoks
Follow Us