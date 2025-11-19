People Online Are Sharing Facts That They Say “Feel Illegal To Know,” And Here Are 27 Of Them

It’s no secret that knowledge is one of the most powerful traits a person can have. From personal to societal growth – many things depend on it. That’s why we should all strive to improve ourselves in whatever ways we can.
Today’s list could be one of those ways. Sure, it might be quite unorthodox, but sometimes the best insights come from the unexpected, don’t they? So, without further ado, let’s jump into this collection of relatively weird facts and see what we can learn!
#1
If you go to the plant section of a store and walk around, you will likely find a few clippings on the ground. You can pick those up and take them home with you and stick them in some dirt and illegally download a plant for free :).
Image source: periyyas, Piotrek Wilk
#2
The band The Monkees were investigated by the FBI during the 60s because J. Edgar Hoover believed they were a threat to national security.
Image source: Ratzink, Classics in HD
#3
If you want to start a conversation with someone you like, ask them for a favour or advice.
#4
There was a pretty scary book published right after 9/11 about how plane passengers can “stop a hijacking” by using lots of different things… aluminium can, tiny bottle, meal tray…. on a plane as a weapon with tips on places of the body to target including arteries.
Image source: pdiddz, Mahmoud Yahyaoui
#5
Image source: Normal_Public3520, Pixabay
#6
Those combination locks with 5 vertical buttons?
2 and 4 together, then 3. Open.
Default code that overrides customer defined and is rarely ever disabled.
:).
Image source: someKindOfTomster, easyshop
#7
You can buy many keys online. Among them are:
There’s the Ford fleet keys, which can get you into cops cars.
There’s firefighter and maintenance elevator keys which let you control elevators. You can turn them off, or turn it to fire evacuation mode (it just goes to main floor and is then unusable) and even firefighter/maintenance mode which the elevator will only go where you want it to go. It won’t stop at other floors to pick up other people.
Keys for bulldozers, backhoes, and other heavy equipment. Often one key will open many models omfrom the same manufacturer.
There’s also something called a Lishi Tool. It can be used to pick locks, but it’s also set you to tell you the position of each pin in the lock. That allows you to have another key cut from code (useful if you lose your keys and don’t want to replace the whole lock.)
And of course, handcuff keys. I’ve used a real handcuff keys in toy cuffs, so I’d imagine toy keys could work in real handcuffs.
Generally these would all be legal to own (except the Lishi which is a type of lockpick and has various legalities around the US.) All you need is an internet connection, a credit card to pay for it and an address to send it to.
Image source: David2022Wallace, George Becker
#8
Jury nullification is something every U.S. citizen should know about.
Disseminating information about it could actually lead to charges being pressed in certain circumstances, so it kinda *is* illegal at times.
Image source: Mrgoodtrips64, freepik
#9
From accounts of cannibals, human meat tastes like pork.
Image source: TonySkullz, Matthias Zomer
#10
Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start.
[It’s known as Konami code]
Image source: ipsok, Ömer Yılmaz
#11
Personal experience – Choose your friends and friends circle wisely if you don’t wanna regret later. And try not to expose your vulnerabilities too easily.
Image source: GoatONWeed69, Helena Lopes
#12
If you have full coverage auto insurance with comprehensive and collision (double check your policy) – you don’t need to buy the additional insurance coverage from car rental companies.
Image source: Successful_Gap8927, Mikhail Nilov
#13
You can order maintenence keys on Amazon for most models of coin op laundry machines.
#14
Sometimes you can play around with URLs and find clean copies of watermarked previews. Helps a lot when trying to learn a song that you don’t have sheet music for.
Image source: funkycat75, DilokaStudio
#15
Your bones are wet
Image source: footsniffer37, rawpixel.com
#16
In Roman times people used urine to wash clothes, clean teeth and as mouthwash.
Image source: 17Streetglide76, EyeEm
#17
Went to EOD refresher. We visited various three-letter agencies around DC. At one of them, during the presentation, the presenter says, “I can’t show you this”, as he puts up the next slide. Found out under which administration North Korea actually gained nuclear capability.
Image source: valeran46, DC Studio
#18
Want to return you amazon order but option not given?
Replace your order twice and the third time you can see a return option as well.
Image source: Electrical-Office-84, Polina Tankilevitch
#19
In Australia no electrical apprentice can work within 600mm of green domes ( where houses are connected to underground power) but you can work as close as you want if you don’t have any electrical license.
Image source: thorpie88, Mikhail Nilov
#20
If someone still don’t know whenever you want to call your bank customer care executive these days they purposely try to make it as hard and deep inside several inputs as possible that to you actually connect with a real person so just click the apply for loan/credit card input option or just say i want to apply for a credit card if you also suffer from one of those ai asking you questions like axa from axis bank types they’ll connect you to a real person in a minute and they can transfer the call to the concerned dept if you let them know.
#21
You can train your brain to extract happiness and pleasure from pain, as long as the pain is contributing to your growth.
Image source: shifuatwork, Daniel Xavier
#22
If you use a natural gas then fire fighters will think it was a gas leak whereas if you use something like gasoline, it leaves identifiable burn marks.
Image source: Crash_Junior-, Pixabay
#23
You can just pirate things and nobody will care. Want a book? Pirate it. Want to play a game? Pirate it. Want to watch a movie? Pirate it. I have not given a major corporation money since 2018.
Image source: Party_Document6370, Vlada Karpovich
#24
If you want something for free which you already have just contact their company customer care or write an email to them and see the magic..
Image source: Tron_bbi_9841, Mikhail Nilov
#25
Cold drinking water hack.
You know there is a tub thing to collect ice in. Add some water in it next time you wanna drink cold water take about a half glass of water and drop it in the ice collector thing prop it back in a glass you have cold water. Remember to change water every other day.
PS: I’m sleepy as I’m writing this please inbri the typos.
Image source: Sad_Leather_6691, cottonbro studio
#26
Sticking the correct inductor across a socket sends reactive power back to energy suppliers and wastes energy but they can’t charge you for reactive energy usage.
Image source: tradtrad100, Pixabay
#27
Being brutally honest will get you to be in places you want to be.
