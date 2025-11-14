40 Hilarious Dog Posts To Put A Smile On Your Face

We’re only 5 months into 2020, and it’s already enough. But when it feels that there’s too much to process and your brain, aka hard disk, is about to go into overdrive, we got something to cheer u up. Because if there’s anything that can save the world, it must be dogs.
Bored Panda has compiled a much-needed list of our favorite little creatures, from hilarious bamboozlers to shamelessly funny doggos. The truth is, dog logic in action is so absurd it’s priceless. So scroll down, upvote your faves, and share with friends who need a boost of fun. You may wanna save the link for later too, ’cause rumor has it that dog pics are a bandage for the soul.
We also spoke to Kimberly Freeman, the founder of City Dog Expert and a professional dog trainer, about things we can learn from our four-legged friends to get through these hard times.
#1 Hina Is Doing This On Purpose… Just Trying To Cheer You All Up!
Image source: shibainu4girls
#2 My Dog Is 16, So I Figured It’s Time For Some Driving Lessons
Image source: anataliaeh61101
#3 This Is Billie. She Never Understood Why I Had A Set Of Keys To Bring In The Car And She Didn’t. I Got Her A Set Of Her Own And Now She Insists On Bringing Them Anytime We Go For A Drive!
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Waldo
#5 The Perfect Spot
Image source: freddytips
#6 That’s A Lotta Derps
Image source: reddit.com
#7 The Perfect Tattoo Doesn’t Exi…
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Double Boop
Image source: reddit.com
#9 And With The Melting Snow, The Mystery Of The Missing Socks Was Solved
Image source: reddit.com
#10 His Royal Woofness
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Still Fits!
Image source: reddit.com
#12 My 15 Year Old Chihuahua Has Very Sensitive Eyes Due To Iris Atrophy. Here She Is In Her “Doggles.” I Smile At This Photo On An Hourly Basis. Hope It Has The Same Effect For Others.
Image source: Amazonian_Broad
#13 Just Want To Apologize To Any Of Our Neighboors Who Are Missing A Full Rack Of Ribs. Our Dog Escaped Through The Fence And Came Back An Hour Later With This
Image source: Peter Sparkie Lyons
#14 Attack Dog
Image source: reddit.com
#15 What? You’re Not Going To Include Me?
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Same Same
Image source: unknown
#17 Doga
Image source: zzyx
#18 My Friend Made Holes In His Gate So Gus The Labrador Can See And Sniff
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Just Taking A Nap After Eating All The Strawberry Jam
Image source: esberat
#20 My Dog Stole The Head Of A Dish Brush
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Im A Monsterr!!!!
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Just Act Natural
Image source: reddit.com
#23 My Pup A Year Ago
Image source: reddit.com
#24 When You Didn’t Expect Your Owner To Come Right Back Cause They Forgot Something
Image source: reddit.com
#25 This Is My New Dad ?
Image source: Zaboom16
#26 It Fits
Image source: reddit.com
#27 My Dog Showing My Girlfriend That I’m His…
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Uh-Oh
Image source: reddit.com
#29 I Am Batman
Image source: ananthuannan0002
#30 My New Fur Scarf, Isn’t It Fabulous?!?!
Image source: poochcrew
#31 Doggo Hat
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Every Time I Call Williams Name
Image source: reddit.com
#33 When You Hear The Dog Park Is Closed
Image source: reddit.com
#34 This Rottweiler Is A Real Special One
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Quack
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Dog Looks Like It Could Be A Crash Bandicoot Villain
Image source: mooseboy16
#37 Cheez-Wiz
#38 Poor Coin Slot Pupper
Image source: Rach Sharpe
#39 Uhhh… I Don’t Think That’s How You Do That
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Husky Encounters The Wind
Image source: reddit.com
