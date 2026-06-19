“Is Your IQ Above Average?”: Beat These 26 Hard General Knowledge Questions

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Is your general knowledge that advanced? Welcome to the ‘Most Difficult General Knowledge Test.’ 🧠🔥

This is not your typical trivia quiz filled with easy facts everyone already knows, like “What is the capital of the UK?” or “Who was Nelson Mandela?” Here, you’ll face questions designed to test your memory, logic, and understanding across science, history, geography, mathematics, and beyond. And only sharp minds will make it through with a top score… Prepare yourself for questions like:

💡What is the term for a government ruled directly by religious leaders?

💡In computing, what does the acronym “RAM” stand for?

💡Which strait separates Asia from North America?

Is your general knowledge really above average? These 26 questions will tell you. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Is Your IQ Above Average?”: Beat These 26 Hard General Knowledge Questions

Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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