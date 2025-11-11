50 Animal Expressions That Perfectly Sum Up What It’s Like To Be A Mother

Motherhood is definitely not all sunshine and rainbows. Especially when the mother is tired or stressed out. Just think – sleepless nights, added responsibility, less time for yourself, etc. Would you be smiling all the time? Of course not. Don’t get me wrong, motherhood is a beautiful thing and totally worth all the sacrifices, but it definitely has a downside. These pictures of animals’ expressions collected by Bored Panda perfectly capture what “the other side” of motherhood looks like. Keep on scrolling to take a look!
#1 Zoe Is So Excited To Be A New Mom!
Image source: reddit
#2 This Is My Life Now
Image source: outsyinsy
#3 Me_irl
Image source: Nanasyu
#4 Poor Mom Felt Asleep Just Like That
#5 Sip Away, Little Ones
#6 Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom
#7 Angry Dad Cat Liked To Sit In The Sink By Himself…Until The Kittens Found Him
Image source: JamaalSpeights
#8 Cathulhu
Image source: bigshmoo
#9 This Is Not What I Expected
#10 Are You Done Yet?
Image source: kaiserj1982
#11 Looks Like Mommy’s Having A Blast
#12 The Moment You Realize You Don’t Want Children
#13 My Cat Recently Had Kittens, Her Face Is Priceless
Image source: juliosanchez
#14 The “First Time Mom” Look
#15 Well Hello There
Image source: ASLICEINTIME
#16 Aaargh, They Are Running Away!
#17 But Mooom! :p
#18 My Cat Has Seen Things
#19 Drained Out
#20 I Feel Kind Of… Trapped
#21 Happy Friday, Purrrr
Image source: CatKediKittenMinnakGatoChat
#22 Always Loving On One Of The Babies.
#23 My Precious !
#24 When Your Kids Attack And Stop You Strolling Full Stop In The Middle Of The Door Way
#25 Converting…
#26 Jhalli Totally Killin It With Motherhood, Butt On
#27 I’m So Exhausted.
#28 Mom And Son.
#29 Six!?! Really?!? Fml!
#30 Everyone’s Invited
#31 Milk Time:)
#32 One Mommy And One Helper….
#33 Dueling Moms! These Cats, Lola And Little Kitty, Are Best Friends Who Had Kittens A Week Apart!
#34 Even Rat Mom’s Need A Break
#35 Two Heads Together Are Better Than One
#36 Worn Out Kitty
#37 “1 Day Gone And I’m Knackered Already!”
#38 My Doodle Escaping From His Daughter’s Hyperness.
#39 We’re Getting A New Kitten They Said, It’ll Be Fun They Said…
#40 What? Did I Hear “food”?
#41 Oof….
#42 In Qatif Sea , Saudi Arabia
#43 Thank God That Is Over
#44 Wtf Just Happened?
#45 From Top To Bottom: Einstein, Phantom, Mr. Mango, Ella, Hunio
#46 Happy Mother Cat!
#47 Have Kids, They Said. It’ll Be Fun, They Said.
#48 Leydi
#49 Miu” Before Disappearing
#50 Water Sipper
