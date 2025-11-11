50 Animal Expressions That Perfectly Sum Up What It’s Like To Be A Mother

Motherhood is definitely not all sunshine and rainbows. Especially when the mother is tired or stressed out. Just think – sleepless nights, added responsibility, less time for yourself, etc. Would you be smiling all the time? Of course not. Don’t get me wrong, motherhood is a beautiful thing and totally worth all the sacrifices, but it definitely has a downside. These pictures of animals’ expressions collected by Bored Panda perfectly capture what “the other side” of motherhood looks like. Keep on scrolling to take a look!

Do you have any pictures of animals showing what it’s like to be a mother? Add them to the list and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!

#1 Zoe Is So Excited To Be A New Mom!

Image source: reddit

#2 This Is My Life Now

Image source: outsyinsy

#3 Me_irl

Image source: Nanasyu

#4 Poor Mom Felt Asleep Just Like That

#5 Sip Away, Little Ones

#6 Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom

#7 Angry Dad Cat Liked To Sit In The Sink By Himself…Until The Kittens Found Him

Image source: JamaalSpeights

#8 Cathulhu

Image source: bigshmoo

#9 This Is Not What I Expected

#10 Are You Done Yet?

Image source: kaiserj1982

#11 Looks Like Mommy’s Having A Blast

#12 The Moment You Realize You Don’t Want Children

#13 My Cat Recently Had Kittens, Her Face Is Priceless

Image source: juliosanchez

#14 The “First Time Mom” Look

#15 Well Hello There

Image source: ASLICEINTIME

#16 Aaargh, They Are Running Away!

#17 But Mooom! :p

#18 My Cat Has Seen Things

#19 Drained Out

#20 I Feel Kind Of… Trapped

#21 Happy Friday, Purrrr

Image source: CatKediKittenMinnakGatoChat

#22 Always Loving On One Of The Babies.

#23 My Precious !

#24 When Your Kids Attack And Stop You Strolling Full Stop In The Middle Of The Door Way

#25 Converting…

#26 Jhalli Totally Killin It With Motherhood, Butt On

#27 I’m So Exhausted.

#28 Mom And Son.

#29 Six!?! Really?!? Fml!

#30 Everyone’s Invited

#31 Milk Time:)

#32 One Mommy And One Helper….

#33 Dueling Moms! These Cats, Lola And Little Kitty, Are Best Friends Who Had Kittens A Week Apart!

#34 Even Rat Mom’s Need A Break

#35 Two Heads Together Are Better Than One

#36 Worn Out Kitty

#37 “1 Day Gone And I’m Knackered Already!”

#38 My Doodle Escaping From His Daughter’s Hyperness.

#39 We’re Getting A New Kitten They Said, It’ll Be Fun They Said…

#40 What? Did I Hear “food”?

#41 Oof….

#42 In Qatif Sea , Saudi Arabia

#43 Thank God That Is Over

#44 Wtf Just Happened?

#45 From Top To Bottom: Einstein, Phantom, Mr. Mango, Ella, Hunio

#46 Happy Mother Cat!

#47 Have Kids, They Said. It’ll Be Fun, They Said.

#48 Leydi

#49 Miu” Before Disappearing

#50 Water Sipper

