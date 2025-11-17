50 Mildly Infuriated People Share What Got Them Into Such An Aggravated State (New Pics)

There are sooo many things that can get on people’s nerves, whether they’re common annoyances or something oddly peculiar. In both cases, there ought to be at least one other person out there suffering from a similar gray hair-inducing situation.
If you’re dealing with something frustrating or simply having one of those days when everything and everyone around annoys you, you’re not alone. We have gathered some images of people encountering all sorts of situations that can only be described as tests of one’s patience; so scroll down to find them and—hopefully—find comfort in the fact that they too shall pass.
#1 Plastic Packaging. Every Single Time
Image source: EnterGreenGoose
#2 When This Happens
Image source: cakt
#3 When Pencil Erasers Are Just For Decoration
Image source: bpopbpo
#4 When Your Sock Falls Into Your Shoe
Image source: smokyrabbit14
#5 How My Girlfriend Gets To Sleep vs. How I Get To Sleep With The New Foster Dog
Image source: NoSexAppealNeil
#6 Does Anyone Else Find A Wet Sleeve Infuriating? It Constantly Reminds You Of Its Presence
Image source: brammerslovesyou
#7 When The Material Gets Stuck In The Zipper
Image source: Ethantburg
#8 This
Image source: Carneiro91
#9 Ring Pull Broke. Then The Can Opener Broke
Image source: ninjamunkey
#10 After Eating Two Of These Blueberry Waffles, I Went To Heat Up Two More And Saw That The Package Was For Plain Waffles. I Ate Mold
Image source: RandyBoBandy___
#11 When Foil Does This
Image source: Tristanio97
#12 This
Image source: HeyItsEzPz
#13 What’s The Point Of Making An Appointment To See A Doctor But Still Waiting 1 Hour Later
Image source: beyondtabu
#14 I Reached For This Fry Like Three Times. It’s Printed On The Paper. Thanks, Whataburger
Image source: xlejxndro19
#15 Left-Handed People Know The Pain
Image source: Breadfungus74
#16 When This Stuff Happens
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Guess How Old My Son Is
Image source: orthros
#18 The Amount Of Bread We Throw Away Sometimes At A Supermarket
Image source: EnAyJay
#19 Wake Up At 7 AM, Head To Class In The Freezing Rain, Just To See “Class Is Canceled” Written On The Whiteboard And The Door Locked. No Email Or Anything First
Image source: Firecracker7413
#20 This Loaf Of Bread From Walmart Doesn’t Have Any Bread In It
Image source: ericthebookguy
#21 Was Going On A Family Cruise Trip. Flight Got Delayed From 4:30 To 6:50. Flight Got Delayed From 6:50 To 9. Flight Got Delayed From 9 To 11:30. Flight Got Canceled
Now we missed the cruise and waited at the airport for 7 hours for nothing.
Image source: K00bik
#22 My Bank’s Support Bot (Mandatory Before Being In Contact With A Real Human)
Image source: Whackatoe
#23 Poison Ivy Between My Fingers. I’m Considering Amputation At This Point
Image source: margaritari4
#24 I Tried To Take A Banana Off The Bunch And Opened Up The 3 Others
Image source: corybomb
#25 God Hit Up For A Tip On The Self-Checkout Kiosk. Who Am I Tipping, Myself?
Image source: EggfooVA
#26 Am I The Only One Who Gets So Annoyed When This Happens? Two Eggs From The Same Box, Boiled In The Same Water And This Is The Result
Image source: Pigobrothers-pepsi10
#27 Bought New Dinner Plates, Guess You Need To Always Read The Back First
Image source: OfficialUniverseZero
#28 My Key Broke
Image source: BrennanSB
#29 Why Does My Shoe’s Tongue Keep Doing This?
Image source: jaobodam
#30 Microsoft Won’t Accept My First Name
Image source: OldUnderstanding5516
#31 My Roof Has Been Shot With An Arrow
Image source: On_Mercury
#32 Was Suspicious Of My “5 Lb” Plate Set
Image source: AtticusAesop
#33 I Received This As A Grade For A Quiz
Image source: BrownEyeGivesPinkEye
#34 About Half Of This 50-Gallon Trash Can Is Full Of Perfectly Good Cartons Of Milk. Expiration Date Is In 2 Weeks. Schools Waste A Lot Of Food
Image source: spider_manectric
#35 This Is 4 Plates, The Rest Is “Preferences” And A Few Allergies. Wow
Image source: KarenTheManagah
#36 This Glove I Put On At Work Before Going Into Surgery Had Dozens Of Pin-Prick Holes In The Fingers. The Entire Box Was Like This
Image source: TheLumpyMailMan
#37 Found Out I’m Allergic To Mosquitos. As If They Weren’t Infuriating Enough
Image source: lady_lana
#38 The Way These Laundry Baskets Break
Image source: plzhaveice
#39 10-Minute Walk And I End Up Covered In About 40 Ticks
Image source: voltrodeath3
#40 One Of The Drawers At My Doctor’s Office That Always Annoys Me
Image source: KaputoManuto
#41 So I Just Bought This Chair And None Of The Reviews Mentioned This
Image source: milksteaku
#42 My Dishwasher In My New Apartment Only Opens This Far Before Hitting The Oven
Image source: artysgirl
#43 Spent An Hour Perfectly Roasting This Potato For Dinner, Only To Cut It Open And Find This
Image source: itsSIR2uboy
#44 My Zara Basic T-Shirt After One Wash
Image source: bladderbloodgore
#45 Couldn’t See Right Out Of My Contact And My Eye Was Irritated All Day. Came Home And It Turns Out There Was A Tiny Hole In The Middle Of It
Image source: madilmao
#46 I Was Just Trying To Get Some Ice Cream
Image source: Crazy_Swing1410
#47 My “Genuine Leather” Calvin Klein Belt. Got Home, Tore Off The Tag Which Peeled Back The Plastic Coating Revealing The Rubber Core
Image source: jorel424
#48 Sticker On My Laptop, It’s Not An Actual Fold. I Always Try To Unfold It Every Single Time Only To Be Irritated
Image source: absolutelynose
#49 Just Getting Ready To Cook Valentine’s Day Dinner And Opened The Block Of Cheese I Bought Today
Image source: Thea_From_Juilliard
#50 Wanted To Make A PB&J
Image source: Vibrant_Mango
