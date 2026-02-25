Trans Comedian Sparks Mass Outrage For Their Disturbing Comments About Children

Transgender comedian Grace Freud came under fire for a joke about children during a recent set.
Freud is a comic, writer, and performer known for her work in the Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York comedy scenes. She has written for ClickHole, The Onion, The Eric Andre Show, and Rick and Morty, and one half of the Girl God comedy duo with April Clark.
A short clip of her performance was shared in a live stream by Karlyn Borysenko, an online activist who calls herself “anti-communist cult leader” on social media.
“How is this a joke? I want to hear the full set up because this clip looks really bad,” one person reacted to the 11-second video.
Grace Freud’s “out-of-context” joke on children draws severe backlash online
On February 24, Borysenko posted the clip of Freud’s joke on her X profile, captioning it: “Non-binary trans comedian says that trans activists should start k*lling kids until they’re allowed to use whatever bathroom they want.”
Later, Borysenko posted a 7-minute live stream footage of watching Freud’s performance, titled: “The making of a viral video.”
The second post provided a bit more context to Freud’s comment, but it was primarily focused on how Borysenko got her initial tweet to go viral.
“I think that we’ve experienced the last handful of years where trans people have tried to get our acceptance by being nice, being accessible, being the kind of person that you would be comfortable with babysitting your kids or whatever,” Freud said in the video.
“I think we should start k*lling kids until they let us use whatever bathroom they want.”
A surprised Borysenko paused Freud’s gig video here and said, “Am I about to get the best clip out of context that is going to go completely viral on conservative social media? Is this a gift from God?”
Then she cropped Freud’s video live and shared it on her X profile.
The clip spread quickly on social media, garnering more than 580,000 views in 24 hours.
“The context didn’t change anything,” one user commended under the longer video. Another wrote, “Context means nothing in this case. There is nothing you can say that will make a joke about k*lling kids funny.”
“That’s a shocking statement, surely not serious,” another commenter wrote. One more said, “In what universe can that be funny to anyone?”
Some were skeptical about the clip’s origin and thought it was being used to garner views.
“I’m suspicious,” one said. “The comedian isn’t named, Grok can’t even find it, and the way he says k*lling sounds like “keeling”, which makes me think the audio is edited. I want to see the original clip.
“I wanna hear the full joke, but I don’t think it’ll make it any better,” said another.
“Dark humor lovers not being able to handle actual dark humor will never not be funny to me,” said a third.
Several comedians in the past, most notably Ricky Gervais, Anthony Jeselnik, and Bill Burr have faced controversy for including similar jokes about kids in their comedy specials.
21 US states ban transgender people from using the bathroom of their preference in some manner
According to a report by the Movement Advancement Project, states like Texas, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, and several others “bans transgender people from using bathrooms and facilities consistent with their gender identity in all government-owned buildings and spaces, including K-12 schools, colleges, and more.”
In three states, the state law makes it a criminal offense, in certain circumstances, for transgender individuals to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity. These states are Florida, Utah, and Kansas.
At least 18 states, including North Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama, have laws defining “s*x” in ways that may impact transgender people’s access to facilities.
Grace Freud accused director Eamon O’Rourke of punching her in the head on social media
Freud made headlines a few years ago when she alleged that Eamon O’Rourke had hit her in the head, according to Out. She worked with O’Rourke on Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show.
In a now-deleted social media post, Freud claimed that she stood up to an “entitled, arrogant man” at Clara’s, a popular bar in Brooklyn, “and he didn’t like it.” He then hit her in the head with a “s*cker punch” twice, according to Out.
“As a survivor of a*sault, believe me when I say this is the hardest I’ve ever been hit in the head, that really means something,” Freud wrote. She said that her jaw might be damaged after the incident, but she would not be going to the police.
O’Rourke was promoting the movie Asking For It at the time, which he wrote and directed, featuring Ezra Miller. The Flash actor has been arrested multiple times, including once for second-degree a*sault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.
“Ok though, tbh, getting a*saulted by a director currently promoting a movie starring Ezra Miller about violence against women gotta be one of the funniest things that ever happened to me,” Freud added.
“Hasn’t she been arrested yet?” Social media boiled over after transgender comedian Grace Freud made a joke about “k*lling kids.”
