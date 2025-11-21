Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions

by

A therapy session should be a safe space where you can say anything without fear of being judged. It goes without saying that whatever is discussed must be treated as confidential.

Often, the therapist will make notes during the session so that they can track a patient’s progress, remember key details or plan future treatment. These notes can also serve as a record for insurance purposes.

Imagine one woman’s horror when she found out that her mother had gained access to her therapy session notes, and had been secretly reading them for the past three years. The 25-year-old feels “physically sick.” Her mother says she’s overreacting.

People often go to therapy to process their childhood trauma in a safe, confidential space

Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But this woman’s mother violated her trust by secretly spying on her sessions for three years

Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions

Image credits: Sarah Dietz / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions

Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions

Image credits:

She later said that she’d been advised to go ‘no contact’ but feels guilty

Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions

“This is why you’re in therapy”: netizens showered the woman with support

Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions

Quite a few people shared their own similar experiences

Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions
Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Which Two People, (Alive, Dead, Or Not Real) Would You Like To See In A Rap Battle?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Do You Do For Pride Month? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Of The Best Reactions Texans Had To Being Told Not To Use ACs During A Heatwave
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
28 Beautiful Birds That I Found Next To Water
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Miniature Deer Skulls Necklaces Made Of Polymer Clay
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five “Manifest” Theories That Will Make You Rethink the Show
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2019