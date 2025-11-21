Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions

A therapy session should be a safe space where you can say anything without fear of being judged. It goes without saying that whatever is discussed must be treated as confidential.
Often, the therapist will make notes during the session so that they can track a patient’s progress, remember key details or plan future treatment. These notes can also serve as a record for insurance purposes.
Imagine one woman’s horror when she found out that her mother had gained access to her therapy session notes, and had been secretly reading them for the past three years. The 25-year-old feels “physically sick.” Her mother says she’s overreacting.
People often go to therapy to process their childhood trauma in a safe, confidential space
But this woman’s mother violated her trust by secretly spying on her sessions for three years
She later said that she’d been advised to go ‘no contact’ but feels guilty
“This is why you’re in therapy”: netizens showered the woman with support
Quite a few people shared their own similar experiences
