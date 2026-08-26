Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

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Living with a person is the moment the veil gets lifted, revealing everything about a person that dating never quite could. The quirks, the habits, and the conflict resolutions all go under the magnifying glass. But most of the time, the adjustment is bumpy but manageable. But there are also the outliers that are completely nuclear. A world of hurt gets unpacked along with the moving boxes.

One woman posted asking if a hidden laptop was break-up worthy. Four updates later, it was clear that the laptop was only the tip of a diabolical iceberg, and she might have gotten out just in the nick of time.

Once you move in together, there is nothing left to hide behind

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

One woman quickly got to see her partner’s ugly side when things went sideways after they moved in together

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

bilahata / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Her partner hid her laptop because she was being spiteful about a misplaced hat

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

Dizzy-University587

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

Frolopiaton Palm / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Things escalated, and the pair broke up, but the diabolical ex was not done with her tormenting actions

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

She soon shared an update with even more wicked details

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

MauricioToro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She had to lock herself away in the bathroom to escape the rampage of insanity that was going on beyond the door

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

Dizzy-University587

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

BazCam / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She was able to get her family to come and collect her and her pets the next day to make a safe escape

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The ex even read her partner’s diaries and used them as a weapon against her

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

Dizzy-University587

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

With her newfound freedom, she has put a lot of time into reflecting on the situation and building her own future

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

She came back two months later with one final update that had everyone breathing a sigh of relief

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The laptop incident was traumatic, but it was a catalyst that she was slightly glad for, helping her see what was actually happening

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

Dizzy-University587

She realized she was suffering under someone with narcissistic personality disorder, and it is a messy one

Narcissistic Personality Disorder is defined by a long-term pattern of grandiosity, an overwhelming need for admiration, and a profound lack of empathy. It is also, as the woman in this story discovered across four increasingly alarming updates, extremely difficult to identify from the inside when you are in love with the person displaying it. She had to take a step back and get lots of advice to finally see it.

Duke Health outlines the core traits using the acronym SPECIAL ME, and running through that list against what happened in this apartment is a very illuminating exercise.

Everything from the power struggles to the smirking arrogance reads as a checklist for this poor author. Not to mention the absolute lack of empathy, not shoing a morsel of humanity when she saw her partner in distress. Even the rage-baiting and harassment when admiration was withdrawn speaks for itself. She was even envious of her partner’s own gross. Diabolical.

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

haritanita / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Looking back through the full history of the relationship, the laptop incident was a tactic. Narcissists frequently engineer situations where their partner breaks up with them, allowing the narcissist to reframe themselves as the abandoned one and use that narrative as leverage in future cycles of reconciliation.

She had been doing this for seven years, treating her partner badly until the breaking point arrived, then playing victim when the inevitable breakup came. The laptop was simply the final move in a pattern that had been running on a loop.

Very Well Mind advises that leaving a narcissistic relationship safely requires a quiet and strategic plan, a place to stay, a support network, and careful management of finances. Crucially, it also means avoiding any attempt to seek closure or debate the relationship on the way out, because those conversations become opportunities for manipulation and escalation.

She did this almost instinctively, staying calm under the eleven-hour music war, letting her family come and collect her and the pets, and getting out without a dramatic confrontation. She did not get the apology. She got something better. She got out.

Have you ever escaped the clutches of a narcissist? Tell us how your escape story unfolded in the comments!

People in the comments were elated to learn that she could finally escape the relationship and cut her off for good

Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship
Laptop Gets Hidden Out Of Spite, Woman Sees This Is Just Red Flag Nr.1 After A 7-Year Relationship

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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