My Close, Personal Portraits Of Cats And Dogs (Part 2)

A little over three months ago I shared the first part of this project here on Bored Panda, when I was really just doing it for fun. It picked up so much steam that I decided to dedicate myself full time to it.
Right now I’m working on getting the collection published into a book. These photos are all new, made in the last two months.
Wietje
Smoke
Ocho
He’s big, friendly and fluffy.
Fhiroz
He has better hair than most humans.
Wina
Brown Sugar
Alto
Bengal
Camila
Chaos
Duet
Fuji
Curly
Jack
Diesel
Nobody messes with Diesel.
Kaiya
Mira
Rhythm
He wasn’t too patient for the camera, he just wanted to play.
Whiseguy
The Don Corleone of Cats
Rogue
Svura
With two other huskies running around the room, she sat perfectly still and posed for the camera.
Tigra
Wally,
She didn’t give the other cats a chance to pose, the spotlight was hers and hers alone.
