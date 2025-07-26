My Close, Personal Portraits Of Cats And Dogs (Part 2)

by

A little over three months ago I shared the first part of this project here on Bored Panda, when I was really just doing it for fun. It picked up so much steam that I decided to dedicate myself full time to it.

Right now I’m working on getting the collection published into a book. These photos are all new, made in the last two months.

More info: Facebook | robbahou.com | Instagram

Wietje

Smoke

Ocho

He’s big, friendly and fluffy.

Fhiroz

He has better hair than most humans.

Wina

Brown Sugar

Alto

Bengal

Camila

Chaos

Duet

Fuji

Curly

Jack

Diesel

Nobody messes with Diesel.

Kaiya

Mira

Rhythm

He wasn’t too patient for the camera, he just wanted to play.

Whiseguy

The Don Corleone of Cats

Rogue

Svura

With two other huskies running around the room, she sat perfectly still and posed for the camera.

Tigra

Wally,

She didn’t give the other cats a chance to pose, the spotlight was hers and hers alone.

Patrick Penrose
