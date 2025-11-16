30 “American” Kitchen Essentials People Wish They Could Find Overseas

If you’ve seen our article on photographer Gregg Segal’s series Daily Bread: What Kids Eat Around the World, you know that our menu can vary a lot depending on the place we live in. Who knows, maybe you’ve even been on a culinary holiday. Point is, our tastebuds can get pretty intrigued about trying out different stuff. But sometimes, satisfying their cravings is pretty difficult. So when you get the opportunity, you have to use it.
Earlier this month, Reddit user u/pogmoshron made a post on r/Cooking, saying: “What are some kitchen ‘must haves’ that I can pick up when I’m in the States that can’t be purchased in Europe?” Immediately, cooks began making suggestions, and the comment section ultimately became a pretty vivid illustration of American eating habits. Continue scrolling to check out their replies.
#1
When I lived in the US, I would bring back Lipton’s Onion Soup Mix and make onion dip. My Indian friends loved it so much, they would fight over who got to lick the bowl.
#2
Old Bay Seasoning. I haven’t been able to find it in Europe. I’m from Maryland, and I miss it so much that I make my own from a copycat recipe and always have it on hand in my kitchen.
#3
All peanut butter products. I’m an American living in Scotland, and good peanut butter exists here but only in tiny expensive jars. I miss things like peanut butter cookies, Reese’s Puffs, and peanut-butter-filled pretzels.
#4
My friend just moved to Dublin from the states. They brought a ridiculous amount of ranch dressing and ranch dressing powder. When we go to visit them we are instructed to bring more. I guess Europe does not have a ranch market.
#5
Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning. Salty, but so very good in all kinds of foods.
#6
There’s a brand of Cajun seasoning called ‘Slap ya Mama’. I’ve never actually tried it myself, but as a brit living in the UK, I have seen it as an ingredient in SO MANY recipes that I can only assume it’s popular.
#7
Celery Seed
Personally I haven’t been able to find it here in Finland and I don’t know how common it is in other countries. Celery seed really gives coleslaw and a few other dishes that true American flavor.
#8
Cottage cheese. In Japan, it’s virtually impossible to find, and really I miss cottage cheese!
#9
Maple syrup is so hard to find outside of North America! I’m in Brazil right now and I’ve been here several times before and I remember once a few years back when a couple friends had to tell me that there was roughly zero chance I was going to find maple syrup here (I was planning a Super American Breakfast For Dinner kind of fun meal).
#10
Canned chipotle Chiles in adobo sauce!!
#11
My [expat] sister always says how hard it is to find canned pumpkin overseas so i always bring some when I visit. I’d load up there!
#12
Corn bread. It’s rare to find in the UK. The only place I’ve seen it was at Whole Foods, and even there it was cold, subpar, and not as comforting as the US version.
#13
American measuring cups. Makes making recipes online much easier as you don’t have to try and convert anything.
#14
When I was in the USA I bought a cast iron pan for 20-30 dollars I think. It’s at least 3 times cheaper than the same kind of pan where I live.
#15
Stone-ground corn grits. At least in England, they’re nearly impossible to find. You can get your hands on Quaker Oats corn grits, but that’s about it.
#16
Chipotle powder. I get it at a Mexican market. Chipotles are smoked jalapeños. I use it as a rub on chicken or pork before grilling.
#17
Franks red is key. I used to bring back Buffalo sauce when I would go to the States, but then I realized how easy and tasty it is to make from scratch, so now I just bring back some Franks
#18
I’m an American expat living in Germany, and when I make trips back to the US I return with:
BTB
TJs EBTB seasoning
Annie’s Mac and Cheese (I make m&c from scratch, but my kids love the s**t in the blue box)
Rainbow sprinkles
Frontera Mexican sauce packets
Pink Starbursts
Reese’s Pieces
Bourbon
Cream of Tartar
#19
Bourbon! Whenever I go to the US, I bring home as much bourbon as I’m allowed. Abroad, there are very few types of Bourbon sold, and they are incredibly expensive.
#20
Internet teached me what pop tarts are. Never seen them in Europe. Also we don’t have good brown sugar. Maybe that’s a continental thing.
#21
Anything Mexican related and some less common hot sauces.
#22
If you have the space in your luggage, kosher salt is a lot cheaper in the US than the European equivalents
If you like Mexican food, it’s worth stocking up on dried chilis in the US since they’re again way more abundant and much cheaper
I personally prefer the sponges you get in the US, so I always bring back some of the yellow and green Scotch Brite kind.
#23
Dr. Pepper. Whenever we travel abroad, my husband almost loses his mind going a week or two without it.
#24
Hidden Valley fiesta ranch mix is god tier. Mix with sour cream and its perfect with all flavors of potato chips
#25
Tajin seasoning. It elevates just about every kind of fruit, and it’s so hard to find outside of the States.
#26
Trader Joes spices – Everything but the Bagel is phenomenal
#27
Peanut butter, graham crackers & marshmallows keep well and I know a lot of countries don’t have them.
#28
Dried chiles. If you like cooking Mexican food, it’s worth stocking up on them in the US. You can find them abroad, but they’re way more expensive and less common.
#29
Canned diced green chilis. Decent salsa (but sure if it might break), Goya beans and salsas, boxed Mac n cheese. My German friend from college demands that last one in all her care packages lol.
#30
The umami seasoning is phenomenal. I use it in almost everything to add depth of flavor.
