20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

by

Over thousands of years, people have settled in a lot of remote places. From the high peaks of the Andes to the scorching Sahara Desert and the isolated islands in the Pacific Ocean, humans have found ways to adapt to so many corners of the Earth that don’t even seem to be meant for us. And many consider Yakutsk part of this list.

The city is located 450 km (280 mi) south of the Arctic Circle and has a population of 355K despite the fact that the average annual temperature is −8.0 °C (or 18 °F). Reddit user Yavl is also a resident, and they recently held an “Ask Me Anything” on the platform, sharing their take on the region.

The subreddit ‘How is Living There?’ allows its members to learn about distant places from all over the world

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image credits: yavl

Recently, a resident of Yakutsk, which is considered to be the coldest city in the world, invited everyone to ask any questions they wanted

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image credits: thebelsnickle1991 / Reddit

And the discussion provided interesting insights into what your day looks like when the average annual temperature is -8°C (or 17.6°F)

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image credits: HavingLastLaugh / Redit

#1

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#2

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#3

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#4

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#5

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#6

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#7

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#8

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#9

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#10

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#11

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#12

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#13

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#14

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#15

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#16

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#17

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#18

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#19

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

#20

20 Facts About Living In The Coldest City In The World

Image source: yavl

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Funny Pareidolia Pics That Prove Even Random Objects Have Personality
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
The Top 5 Jim Carrey Characters from In Living Color
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2017
Horrifying Tragedy As Iconic Tram Plunges Down Hill And Slams Into Building In Portugal
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?”
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2022
Collected Around The World: 9 Signs
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
TV Shows That Cost a Ton of Money to Make Per Episode
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.