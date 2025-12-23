25 Times People Went Viral Completely Randomly And Became Internet Icons

For better or worse, the internet has launched so many people into the spotlight that it would be impossible to remember them all. So we decided to revisit some of the more unusual cases.
From gluing your hair to inventing a new dance move, these moments prove that algorithms don’t always reward those who carefully curate their online presence. There’s an undeniable element of randomness to going viral.
What happens later to these celebrities varies wildly. And whether they try to capitalize on their sudden fame or step back into private life, consequences can remain unpredictable as well.
#1 Tessica Brown’s Unfortunate Gorilla Glue Incident
Tessica Brown became a cautionary tale for the ages. When her usual hairspray ran dry, she reached for a can of heavy-duty Gorilla Glue spray to slick down her ponytail, unwittingly encasing her scalp in a shell harder than concrete.
Her TikTok plea for help gripped the internet in a mix of horror and fascination as her hair hadn’t moved for a month. The ordeal required a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and a custom chemical mixture to finally dissolve the bond.
Image source: im_d_ollady, wikipedia.org
#2 Noah Ritter “Apparently Kid”
A routine news segment at Pennsylvania’s Wayne County Fair morphed into an iconic moment in broadcasting thanks to five-year-old Noah Ritter. In 2014, the kindergartner answered a WNEP-TV reporter’s question with the swagger of a seasoned anchor.
Noah delivered a stream-of-consciousness monologue about the “Super Slide,” punctuating almost every sentence with the word “apparently.” His addiction to that specific adverb captivated viewers globally and landed him a recurring spot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Image source: WNEP, wikipedia.org
#3 The Most Watched Man On The Internet, Khaby Lame
While the rest of the web clamored for attention with noise, Khabane “Khaby” Lame dominated the digital landscape without uttering a single syllable. Trading the factory floor in Chivasso, Italy, for a smartphone screen, the Senegalese-born creator mastered the art of the deadpan gaze, silently mocking the absurdity of over-complicated DIY tutorials.
His ascent began in earnest with a hilariously practical demonstration of how to insert a straw into a juice box, cutting through the nonsense of a viral “hack” with a mere shrug. That flash of wordless genius established his signature palms-up gesture as the universal sign for common sense.
Image source: khaby00, medium.com
It’s safe to say that many envy the people we see on this list. According to a 2023 survey, nearly half (41%) of adults would like to become influencers if they were given the chance, including six in ten (57%) Gen Zers.
Their reasons vary. Some “are very excited about the idea of celebrity, fame, and money,” says Victoria Bachan, president of talent at influencer agency Whalar. Some “are just genuinely looking for a place to connect and find community,” and there are those who simply love to create using the tools of social media, she adds.
#4 Antoine Dodson’s Warning To His Neighborhood
In 2010, a terrifying incident transpired in Lincoln Park projects in Huntsville, Alabama. But somehow it morphed into the catchy anthem that defined 2010.
Antoine Dodson stood before a local news camera to fiercely warn his neighbors about a “climber” who had attempted to attack his sister.
His passionate, rhythmically spoken admonition to “hide your kids, hide your wife” caught the ear of the Gregory Brothers, who remixed the raw news footage into the “Bed Intruder Song.” That track blew up and even charted on the Billboard Hot 100.
Image source: Crazy Laugh Action, npr.org
#5 Russell Horning Became Katy Perry’s “Backpack Kid”
A stoic teenager from Georgia hijacked the cultural zeitgeist using nothing but a blank stare and a hypnotic pendulum motion of his arms. His deadpan “flossing” gained him global recognition, and pop superstar Katy Perry eventually recruited him for her Saturday Night Live performance of “Swish Swish”.
Image source: lagrafx, wikipedia.org
#6 The Kids That Interrupted A Bbc News Interview
Professor Robert Kelly attempted to deliver a solemn analysis of South Korean politics from his Busan home office, only to face a coup d’état led by a toddler in a yellow sweater.
As the BBC broadcast went live in March 2017, his daughter Marion marched into the frame with supreme confidence, followed immediately by her baby brother James rolling in on a walker.
While Kelly apologized and stared blankly ahead, his wife Kim Jung-A executed a frantic, sliding rescue mission to clear the room.
The hilariously unscripted interruption eclipsed the geopolitical discussion entirely, crowning the “BBC Dad” family as the ultimate champions of balancing professional dignity with domestic chaos.
Image source: BBC News, people.com
However, as with so many things, the more you look at fame, the less attractive it gets.
Pamela Rutledge, Ph.D., M.B.A., is the director of the Media Psychology Research Center and a professor of media psychology at Fielding Graduate University.
She says, “We love to put celebrities up on pedestals as if they were ‘above it all.'” But we equally enjoy tearing them apart.
“When … [celebrities] misbehave, as most do when they believe in their own superiority, we take great relish pulling them back down to earth to show them and us that they’re not so special after all. It makes us feel better about ourselves.”
And not everyone can take it.
#7 Margret Chola , The Legendary Glamma
Deep in the Zambian countryside, octogenarian Margret Chola found a fresh lease on life by trading traditional attire for high-end streetwear. She is guided by her savvy New York-based granddaughter Diana Kaumba.
The matriarch launched the “Granny Series” in 2023, turning her rural home into a global runway. Stardom truly arrived in April 2024, when a photograph of her sporting a crimson Adidas frock and a sparkling diadem captivated the web.
Now celebrated as “Legendary Glamma” by a quarter-million Instagram fans, she confesses that donning these bold outfits makes her feel invincible.
Image source: legendary_glamma, Penny Dale
#8 Nilson Izaias, The Internet’s Favorite Grandpa
A bucket of glue, a dash of activator, and a spiral-bound notebook turned a quiet retiree from rural Brazil into an unlikely digital superstar. Nilson Izaias, affectionately known as “Papinho,” just had a solitary mission to master the art of making “slime,” a sticky trend usually reserved for teenagers.
After numerous messy failures recorded in his garden, his eventual success melted hearts across the globe. Yet, it was his wholesome habit of meticulously writing down the names of his subscribers to thank them individually that truly cemented his status as the internet’s favorite grandpa, rocketing his channel to millions of followers overnight.
Image source: Nilson Izaias Papinho Oficial, votters.com
#9 The Corn Kid, Tariq
“It has the juice!” declared seven-year-old Tariq during a casual chat with Recess Therapy, instantly transforming a Brooklyn park interview into a global sermon on the virtues of maize.
Most children beg for candy, but this toothy enthusiast delivered a passionate monologue about a “big lump with knobs,” convincing millions that a simple cob is the most beautiful thing on earth.
His buttery wisdom was quickly chopped into a catchy musical number that dominated TikTok feeds in 2022, elevating him from a random playground snacker to South Dakota’s official “Corn-bassador.”
Image source: recesstherapy, Dustin Jones
#10 David Devore Jr. After His Dental Visit
David DeVore Jr. (7) was strapped into the passenger seat of a family sedan in 2009 and unwittingly became the face of anesthesia-induced existential dread.
He was fresh from oral surgery when the groggy youngster interrogated the very nature of existence while fighting the lingering effects of nitrous oxide. His slurry, high-pitched query was “Is this real life?” That, paired with a frantic struggle against his seatbelt, turned a private parenting moment into one of YouTube’s earliest titans with more than 150 million views.
Image source: booba1234, Elise Solé
#11 The Walmart Yodeling Kid
In the fluorescent glare of an Illinois Walmart, 11-year-old Mason Ramsey turned a mundane shopping aisle into the Grand Ole Opry. Dressed in a pressed white shirt and red bow tie, he belted out a flawless yodel of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues.”
The March 2018 footage of his rhythmical boot-tapping went nuclear, catapulting the “Lil Hank Williams” from the checkout line to the Coachella stage and a deal with Atlantic Records.
Image source: Emojis, Jordan Roemeling
#12 Brittany Broski Became Known As The Kombucha Girl
It only took a single sip of cola-flavored fermented tea to send Brittany Broski’s face on an emotional odyssey that defined indecision for a generation.
In August 2019, the Texas native filmed a TikTok taste test where her expression oscillated wildly between sheer revulsion and intrigued acceptance. That rapid-fire facial gymnastics provided the web with the ultimate reaction meme for mixed feelings.
Although the viral storm quickly cost her a corporate banking job, her comedic timing turned the “Kombucha Girl” moniker into a lucrative entertainment empire.
Image source: brittany_broski, wikipedia.org
#13 Julia Coster At A Zara Larsson Concert
Attending a Zara Larsson concert in Amsterdam was supposed to be a spectator sport for 16-year-old Julia Coster, but the spotlight had other plans. When the Swedish pop star pulled her onstage during the hit anthem “Lush Life,” Julia unleashed a flawless, full-body performance of the official choreography that rivaled the professional backup dancers.
Her synchronized moves and electric confidence left Larsson visibly stunned and the crowd roaring, instantly transforming a high school student into a global TikTok sensation. Every teen’s dream!
Image source: samanthafeeke, abcnews.go.com
#14 Nathan Apodaca, The Lockdown Icon
A breakdown on an Idaho highway usually ruins the morning commute, but Nathan Apodaca treated it as a chance to curate the ultimate vibe check. Stranded without a ride to the potato warehouse, he hopped on a longboard, clutched a jug of Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice, and cruised down the shoulder lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”
His unbothered, breezy energy provided a much-needed antidote to the collective anxiety of 2020. That brief clip sent the classic rock anthem back up the charts, landed Apodaca a brand-new truck from the beverage giant and got him an introduction to Mick Fleetwood himself.
Image source: 420doggface208, abc.net.au
#15 The 67 Kid
Millennials had 69, Gen Alpha has the much more nonsensical 6-7. Adding to the annoyance is the elaborate pronunciation and hand gestures. But like every catchphrase, it had to have a poster child.
At a basketball game in early 2025, an overzealous youngster was caught on camera shouting his favorite catchphrase. This made him an instant hit with the kids, and the boy was later christened by netizens as “Mason,” a name that seemed fitting to the trend. And so, Mason 67 was born.
Image source: budgetz, Scottie Andrew
#16 Naomie Pilula Defies The Haters
Naomie Pilula, a native of Zambia, accidentally broke the internet in June 2025 simply by being herself. After posting a casual selfie, she faced a tidal wave of over 530,000 comments, with trolls mocking her nose and cruelly suggesting she “try rhinoplasty.”
Although she initially wanted to clap back, a heart-to-heart with her sister and a reliance on scripture helped her pivot from frustration to unshakeable confidence.
Instead of deleting the photos to appease the bullies, Naomie kept them up, causing the hate to backfire beautifully when she skyrocketed from 1,000 to over 20,000 followers, proving that radical self-acceptance is the ultimate viral sensation.
Image source: naomie.pilula, blacknews.com
#17 Beatrice Stieber’s Words Of Wisdom
Waiting for a flight in Chicago became the unlikely launchpad for 102-year-old Beatrice Stieber’s pivot to digital influencer. When CBS reporter David Begnaud stumbled upon her during a transit pause, he captured a conversation that resonated far louder than any scripted content.
Armed with a century of sass, she charmed nearly nine million viewers with a simple rhyming couplet: “attitude and gratitude.” That singular philosophy regarding longevity cut through the online clutter, turning a centenarian traveler into a beacon of hope for a weary internet.
Image source: davidbegnaud, David Begnaud
#18 Candace Payne, The Chewbacca Mom
Sitting in the driver’s seat of a minivan outside a Texas department store, Candace Payne showed us that pure dopamine doesn’t require high production values. It was meant to be a simple shopping trip to Kohl’s, but the 2016 purchase of an electronic Star Wars mask sparked an unplanned broadcast that eclipsed major media networks.
As she donned the Wookiee visage, the toy’s guttural roars were drowned out by her own hysterical, wheezing laughter. That four-minute Facebook Live segment shattered viewing records by being unscripted and unfiltered.
Image source: candacepayne, Valerie Mesa
#19 Alex The Handsome Target Employee
Scanning items in a Frisco, Texas, checkout line offered 16-year-old Alex Lee a quiet teenage existence until a stranger’s smartphone lens changed his trajectory forever.
One candid snapshot of the unsuspecting cashier hit Twitter in November 2014, triggering a global thirst that fried his Samsung Galaxy with endless notifications. Within days, he even landed himself an invite to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Image source: Lizzie
#20 Musabyimana Gloriose AKA Gogo
Selling fruits on the streets of Rwamagana, Rwanda, offered a quiet life until a smartphone camera captured Musabyimana “Gogo” Gloriose’s infectious spirit and blasted it across the globe.
She didn’t need a high-tech studio to dominate TikTok because her raw, acapella rendition of “Everyday, I Need Blood of Jesus” caught the ear of South African producer The Kiffness, who remixed her heartfelt worship into a thumping international anthem.
But her stardom truly solidified through her hilariously confident command of English, where phrases like “Gudubai” and “I going” became the internet’s favorite way to exit a conversation.
Image source: Amos Robi
#21 Ghyslain Raza, The Star Wars Kid
Inside a quiet high school studio in Quebec, Ghyslain Raza transformed a mundane golf ball retriever into the deadliest weapon in the galaxy. The teenager filmed himself unleashing a clumsy but passionate Darth Maul routine in 2002, never intending for a single soul to witness the raw footage.
But when classmates discovered the tape and uploaded it to peer-to-peer networks, they ignited the internet’s first true video phenomenon. Long before YouTube existed, his frenetic lightsaber moves garnered an estimated billion views, inadvertently creating the template for modern meme culture.
Sadly, the online ridicule was a heavy burden to bear and he has since tried to speak out against the negative effects of online fame and bullying.
Image source: Jimi Love, wikipedia.org
#22 The Moms Lip-Syncing At The Bar
A casual night out for five suburban mothers turned into an unintentional comedy that captivated TikTok in November 2020. The group attempted to lip-sync to Aly & AJ’s “Potential Breakup Song” while seated at a bar, but their timing was delightfully off-beat.
Each woman took a turn reciting a lyric, missing the rhythm entirely while performing a synchronized, stiff-necked “mom bob” that instantly became iconic.
The video resurrected a 2007 pop anthem and sparked a global debate over which “mom” was the best, basically becoming the new version of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha.
Image source: miagillespiee, buzzfeed.com
#23 Suman Dhamane
A simple craving for Pav Bhaji in rural Maharashtra cooked up an unexpected digital storm for septuagenarian Suman Dhamane. When her teenage grandson, Yash, clamored for the popular street snack, Suman improvised a version so delicious it demanded a global audience.
Despite never having stepped inside a classroom, this culinary wizz mastered the camera lens (and even English terms like “baking powder”) to launch “Aapli Aaji.”
Now, millions of subscribers tune in to watch a grandmother who turned a family kitchen into a broadcasting empire, and for her secret spice blends, of course.
Image source: Aapli Aaji, Punepulse
#24 Paul Vasquez Became The “Double Rainbow Guy”
Perched on a ridge near Yosemite National Park, Paul Vasquez turned a meteorological marvel into a spiritual awakening that echoed across the digital landscape. His 2010 recording documented a man completely undone by the beauty of two concentric arches stretching “all the way across the sky.”
Overwhelmed by the vivid colors, his tearful, breathless commentary resonated with a cynical web audience, immortalizing his unadulterated awe for refracted sunlight. His unadulterated rainbow love has amassed close to 50 million views over time!
Image source: Yosemitebear62, Scottie Andrew
#25 The Siberian Granny Of Steel
Gravity apparently takes a holiday in Yekaterinburg, Russia, where an unnamed 80-year-old turned a terrifying window-cleaning mishap into an accidental stunt performance.
The elderly woman was caught on CCTV when she plummeted from her apartment block, only to find salvation in a perfectly positioned mound of snow.
Rather than waiting for an ambulance, she simply shook off the impact and strolled away as if she had merely tripped on a rug, leaving viewers worldwide marveling at a constitution made of pure iron and the softest landing spot in Siberia.
Image source: Diario AS, Joe Faretra
