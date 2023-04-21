8 Best TV Shows That Only Had One Season

It is always disappointing to learn that a new show we’ve become invested in won’t continue beyond its first season. It’s even more upsetting when the show’s only season ended on a cliffhanger leaving fans wandering in perpetual limbo speculating on what could’ve been. While studios base their decision to discontinue a show on a variety of reasons, they’re not always right.
There are TV shows that made the most of their single-season run, showing prospects that were sadly not apparent to their producers. Some of the best TV shows with one season have now risen to cult status, a clear testament to their overall quality. Despite their untimely demise, these one-season wonders possess compelling narratives with an entertainment value that ranks on par with their longer-running counterparts.
1. Life As We Know It (2004 – 2005)
Based on the popular young adult novel “Doing It” by British author Melvin Burgess, the coming-of-age series centered on three best friends Dino Whitman (Sean Faris), Jonathan Fields (Chris Lowell), and Ben Connor (Jon Foster) as they navigate the complexities of adolescence. The show’s hallmark was its authenticity in portraying sensitive issues such as sexuality and societal expectations, capturing the awkwardness, insecurities, and emotional rollercoaster akin to teenage life. Given that the same themes now populate modern YA shows that have earned critical acclaim, it’s safe to say the show was ahead of its time and definitely deserved more than one season.
2. High Fidelity (2019 – 2020)
The second iteration of Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name, High Fidelity puts a unique and modern spin on a familiar story told from the female perspective yet retaining the heart and soul of its source material. Unarguably one of Zoe Kravitz’s most compelling performances, she shines as the enigmatic music enthusiast Rob, a record store owner who can’t seem to find luck with love. Utilizing the fourth-wall-breaking technique, the show delivers an immersive experience as Rob embarks on a journey of self-discovery tackling her insecurities along the way with her quirky group of friends on hand to assist.
3. Bunheads (2012 – 2013)
Michelle Simms (Sutton Foster) is a down-on-her-luck Las Vegas ballerina who marries her persistent admirer on impulse and relocates with him to his sleepy small town. Her life is upended following his sudden demise. However, she forms an adorable bond with her mother-in-law which becomes the basis on which she rediscovers herself when she starts working at her dance studio filled with colorful characters.
The brainchild of Gilmore Girls’ creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Bunheads was met with immense critical acclaim with a chunk of praise directed at its writing, humor, and solid lead performances. Unfortunately, ABC begged to differ, axing the show after Season 1. Bunheads now boasts a cult following and continues to draw reference in recent media.
4. 1899 (2022 – 2023)
The epic science fiction mystery series follows immigrant passengers on a steamship journeying from Europe to New York. En route, they encounter a series of inexplicable and terrifying events that challenge their sanity, morality, and beliefs. The passengers must come together to solve the mysteries and survive the threats that lurk onboard the ship.
The sophomore work of creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, 1899 was praised for maintaining the level of thrill that endeared fans to their debut hit show Dark. The mind-bending show captured its premise in a way that raised thought-provoking questions about the human condition. 1899 garnered a dedicated following who were gutted when Netflix pulled the plug following the cliffhanger episode finale.
5. Undeclared (2001 – 2002)
Following the abrupt cancellation of Freaks and Geeks, Undeclared was Judd Apatow‘s second stab at coming-of-age stories. Set in a fictional college, the show followed a group of freshmen friends navigating the ups and downs of college life. Undeclared balanced its witty humor with heartfelt moments and was loved for its relatability. Though it was canceled after one season, the show has now gained a cult following who consider it to be one of Apatow’s most underrated works. The show is credited with propelling the careers of stars such as Jay Baruchel, Kevin Hart, and Amy Poehler.
6. My So-Called Life (1994 – 1995)
In My So-Called Life, a young Claire Danes delivered a breakout, Golden Globe-winning performance as Angela, a melancholic high school teenager struggling with self-image, peer pressure, and mental health. It was one of the first teenage shows to tackle a wide range of young adult issues from homophobia to alcoholism, bullying, and homelessness. So relatable were its themes that its cancelation triggered a massive fan outcry that led to the first-ever online campaign to revive a show. ABC played a deaf ear, but fans have since remained committed to prolonging its legacy via active online conversations on its premise and characters some of which were memorably portrayed by Jared Leto, Bess Armstrong, and Wilson Cruz.
7. Freaks and Geeks (1999 – 2000)
An honest coming-of-age drama that effectively portrayed teenage tribulations and featured stellar performances, it is truly befuddling how Freaks and Geeks ran for only a single season. Creators/writers Jud Apatow, Paul Feige, and Mike White (The White Lotus) tapped from personal experiences which added to the depth. NBC was oblivious to its glaring quality, however, we can thank them for putting on the map names such as James Franco, Jason Segel, Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, and Martin Starr, who all count among today’s biggest stars.
8. Firefly (2002 – 2003)
Firefly is set in a future where humanity has colonized other planets and stars and follows the ragtag crew of the spaceship Serenity. Led by Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds (Nathan Fillion), the crew takes on odd jobs and smuggling gigs to survive in the frontier-like outer space.
Firefly satisfied the fever dream of sci-fi lovers with its aesthetically distinct universe that possessed enormous world-building potential. A fine blend of Western, sci-fi, and action, Firefly was groundbreaking in its innovative setting. Its cancellation fueled a cult following who were later pacified with the Universal film, Serenity that served to continue its story. In an era where revivals and reboots have become commonplace, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Firefly given new wings.
