I Make Unique Collage Paintings By Using Only Playing Cards And Black Paint (18 Pics)

I made these paintings using playing cards. I try and only use cards for the color pallet needed in each composition and just stick to black paint for shading and outlining. It is a time-consuming process. However, the outcome, I think, is very unique and textured work.

See more of my work here.

More info: elmohood.com | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

#1 “The Joker”

#2 “Medusa”

#3 “Mad”

#4 “The Butterfly Queen”

#5 “Freediver And Octopus”

#6 “Batman”

#7 “Crank The Sun”

#8 “Bluebird”

#9

#10 “The Butterfly King”

#11 “Notorious B.i.g.”

#12 “Would You Like An Adventure Or Shall We Have Our Tea First?”

#13 “Nimbus II”

#14 “A Lot Changed Me”

#15

#16 Diablo

#17

#18 “Queensberry Rules”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
