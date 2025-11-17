I Make Unique Collage Paintings By Using Only Playing Cards And Black Paint (18 Pics)

I made these paintings using playing cards. I try and only use cards for the color pallet needed in each composition and just stick to black paint for shading and outlining. It is a time-consuming process. However, the outcome, I think, is very unique and textured work.
#1 “The Joker”
#2 “Medusa”
#3 “Mad”
#4 “The Butterfly Queen”
#5 “Freediver And Octopus”
#6 “Batman”
#7 “Crank The Sun”
#8 “Bluebird”
#9
#10 “The Butterfly King”
#11 “Notorious B.i.g.”
#12 “Would You Like An Adventure Or Shall We Have Our Tea First?”
#13 “Nimbus II”
#14 “A Lot Changed Me”
#15
#16 Diablo
#17
#18 “Queensberry Rules”
