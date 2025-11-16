I Make Playing Card Collages To Display Scenes Of Love, Loss, And Other Emotions (15 Pics)

This is a collection of some of my playing card collages I have made over the years.
I try and stick to using materials found within the border of the playing card which I use to tell a story by rearranging, burning or adding small paint elements. My collages display scenes of love, loss, kindness and revenge.
I made my first collage of this type in 2013.
More info: elmohood.com | Instagram
#1 Shattered Love
#2 Act Of Kindness
#3 Heads Will Roll
#4 Beat As One (K&k)
#5 Tears Of The Clown
#6 The Joker And The Queen
#7 Seven To Heaven
#8 Love 2020 (Covid)
#9 Fix You
#10 Beat As One (Q&q)
#11 Tragedy Of Two
#12 How Cheap Is Your Love
#13 Broken Queen
#14 Beat As One (K&q)
#15 Broken King
