I Make Playing Card Collages To Display Scenes Of Love, Loss, And Other Emotions (15 Pics)

This is a collection of some of my playing card collages I have made over the years.

I try and stick to using materials found within the border of the playing card which I use to tell a story by rearranging, burning or adding small paint elements. My collages display scenes of love, loss, kindness and revenge.

I made my first collage of this type in 2013.

More info: elmohood.com | Instagram

#1 Shattered Love

#2 Act Of Kindness

#3 Heads Will Roll

#4 Beat As One (K&k)

#5 Tears Of The Clown

#6 The Joker And The Queen

#7 Seven To Heaven

#8 Love 2020 (Covid)

#9 Fix You

#10 Beat As One (Q&q)

#11 Tragedy Of Two

#12 How Cheap Is Your Love

#13 Broken Queen

#14 Beat As One (K&q)

#15 Broken King

Patrick Penrose
