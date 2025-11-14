I Made A Gingerbread House Of Notre Dame De Paris For This Christmas

My name is Marie Troitskaia and I am 24 years old. I am an architect and a pastry chef. I was born in Moscow, and this summer, I received a master’s degree in Paris. I have been creating architectural cakes and gingerbread houses for 7 years. This year, I decided to make a model of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on a scale of 1:300. It took me 5 days: material search, drawings, sketches, dough preparation, baking, and assembly. I have a lot of bruises and caramel burns. But my family is so happy!
My dream for 2020 is to open my architectural pastry shop in Paris.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | marieoiseau.com
Me and my Cathedral
the creation process
The final result
