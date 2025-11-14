I Made A Gingerbread House Of Notre Dame De Paris For This Christmas

My name is Marie Troitskaia and I am 24 years old. I am an architect and a pastry chef. I was born in Moscow, and this summer, I received a master’s degree in Paris. I have been creating architectural cakes and gingerbread houses for 7 years. This year, I decided to make a model of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on a scale of 1:300. It took me 5 days: material search, drawings, sketches, dough preparation, baking, and assembly. I have a lot of bruises and caramel burns. But my family is so happy!

My dream for 2020 is to open my architectural pastry shop in Paris.

Me and my Cathedral

the creation process

The final result

