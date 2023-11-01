Meet The Cast Of Netflix’s Pain Hustlers

Pain Hustlers is an American crime drama film based on a book of the same name by Evan Hughes. The film’s screenplay was adapted by Wells Tower. It was directed by David Yates and released in select theatres in the United States on 20 October 2023.
Pain Hustlers follows a high school dropout who gets a job with a pharmaceutical start-up company, where she finds herself in the centre of a criminal conspiracy. The film was released for streaming by Netflix on 27 October 2023. Since its release, the film has received generally mixed to average reviews from audiences and critics. Here is everything you need to know about the cast that stars in the film adaptation of Evan Hughes’ 2022 book.
Emily Blunt as Liza Drake
Ranked by Forbes as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world in 2020, Emily Blunt is a British actress. Throughout her career, she has received various accolades including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She has also appeared in various other films including The Devil Wears Prada, Sicario, Edge of Tomorrow, and Oppenheimer. In Pain Hustlers, she plays Liza Drake, a high school dropout in need of a job and money to pay for her daughter’s medical care. She gets a job with Zanna Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical start-up but then becomes involved in the company’s illegal schemes which causes her morality to be tested.
Chris Evans as Pete Brenner
Chris Evans, born 13 June 1981, is an American actor who began his career in teen films. After portraying the Human Torch in Fantastic Four, he appeared more in film adaptations of comic books and graphic novels. Chris Evans captivates audiences worldwide with his unforgettable portrayal of Captain America in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, earning him widespread recognition. He has also appeared in films such as Knives Out, The Gray Man, and Snowpiercer. As Pete Brenner, he plays a sales rep for the Florida-based pharmaceutical company integral to the story. Pete Brenner is a stereotypical sleazebag salesman who only cares about the financial bottom line, placing it above his relationship with others.
Catherine O’Hara as Jackie Drake
Catherine O’Hara is a Canadian and American actress known for her performances on Second City Television and Schitt’s Creek. Renowned for her work in comedy, she also starred in films such as After Hours, Beetlejuice, Home Alone, and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. a highly decorated actress, O’Hara has won two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a TCA Award, and seven Canadian Screen Awards. In Pain Hustlers, she plays Jackie Drake, Liza Drake’s mother who is just as greedy as the rest of the characters in the story. As a result of her greed, she causes a lot of problems for her daughter.
Andy García as Dr. Neel
Andy Garcia is a Cuban-born American actor, director, and musician. He first came into public attention at the age of 21 when he appeared in The Untouchables alongside Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, and Robert De Niro. Throughout his 45-year career, he has received recognition for his performances including an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Vincent Mancini in The Godfather Part III, a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, a Golden Globe Award nomination, and a Latin Grammy. In Pain Hustlers, Garcia portrays Dr. Jack Neel, the founder of Zanna Therapeutics. After losing his wife to cancer, he finds inspiration to create a miracle painkiller called Lonafen, aiming to bring relief and hope to those in need. However, he is a very greedy man, and his greed stands in the way of his aim to make the world a better place.
Brian d’Arcy James as Dr. Lydell
Brian d’Arcy James is an American actor and musician known mostly for his appearances in Broadway musicals. He has appeared in several Broadway productions including Shrek The Musical, Something Rotten!, Hamilton, and Into the Woods. He has also appeared in television shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, 13 Reasons Why, and Hawkeye. In Pain Hustlers James plays Dr Nathan Lydell, the first doctor Liza Drake convinces to start prescribing the opioid-based drug produced by the pharmaceutical start-up.
Jay Duplass as Brent Larkin
Jay Duplass is an American filmmaker, actor, and author. He is known for his collaborations with his younger brother, Mark Duplass on films such as The Puffy Chair, Cyrus, and Jeff, Who Lives at Home. In Pain Hustlers, he portrays Brent Larkin an executive at Zanna Therapeutics. He is the head of the company’s marketing and is a rival to Pete Brenner.