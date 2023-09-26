Paige Dunham: From Businesswoman to Advocate for Divorced Women

When it comes to celebrity relationships, it is usually easy for the lesser-known half of the union to lead an obscure life in the shadow of their partner. This is not the case for Paige Dunham. She is mostly known for her marriage to Jeff Dunham, a ventriloquist and comedian.
In spite of this, Dunham has managed to grow outside of this identity. She has established herself as a businesswoman, who works with a number of charities. She particularly works with charities that are targeted at a specific demographic of divorced women.
Paige Dunham Was Born In Georgia
Paige Dunham (nee Brown) was born in Savannah, Georgia on March 13, 1968. Her family relocated twice in her childhood. The first time was to Amelia Island in Florida and the second move was to West Beach, which is where she spent most of her growing years. For her university education, she moved to South Carolina. There, she attended Clemson University. This was where she started to explore a career in business, as she majored in the subject.
Marriage And Divorce From Jeff Dunham
In 1992, Paige met Jeff Dunham. By that time she already had one kid, a daughter called Bree. The two met in Brown’s hometown West Palm Beach. Dunham was performing in a comedy club. They then dated for two years before getting married in May of 1994. After they got married, Dunham adopted her daughter. They also went on to have two kids together, daughters Ashlyn and Kenna. Their first child together was born in 1995 and two years later in 1997, Kenna followed.
Paige and Jeff Dunham managed to have a great life together, but this was short-lived. As a comedian, Dunham had to be on the road for days on end and this started to have a negative effect on their marriage. The couple managed to remain married for more than 10 years until they divorced in 2008. It was Jeff who filed for divorce, but it was not finalized until 2010.
She Has A Career As A Businesswoman And Film Producer
Paige Dunham’s career as a businesswoman began while she was still married to her husband. She was the one who was in charge of her husband’s internet content, as well as his merchandise which she also sold online. This way she helped generate income for him. Paige Dunham is also believed to have managed his fan club, and then she took it further with the publication of the book Dear Walter. The book is supposed to contain questions that audiences had asked Dunham during his performances with Walter, one of his more famous puppets.
Her work in business does not end with her ex-husband. It also extends to her film production. She has two films to her name which she worked on as an executive producer. Paige Dunham’s first film was The Face of Love. She is credited as an executive producer on the 2013 film. The second film was made in 2015 and just like in the other, she is credited as an Executive Director. Last Days in the Desert is a film with religious unpinings.
In 2015, Paige Dunham was sued by her ex-husband’s second wife, Audrey Dunham. Apparently, Paige had gone ahead to register domains in Audrey’s name. When Audrey had asked that she relinquish the domains to her, Paige had requested that she be paid money to do so. Audrey had the idea to use the domain names for her personal training and nutrition content but with Paige owning them, she could not do it. This led to Audrey suing Paige on the grounds of cyber piracy prevention.
Paige Dunham’s Advocacy Work With Divorced Women
When Paige Dunham was still married to Jeff Dunham she created a number of online charities in his name, and in hers as well. One of the charities was The Paige Dunham Foundation. Another charity was geared towards children’s education which Paige is believed to still run. On her advocacy for divorced women, it is not quite clear how she runs this. There is not a lot of publicly available information on this. It would appear that she provides some sort of support for recently divorced women who are struggling to find their feet after their divorces.