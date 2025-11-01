Obese Woman Gets Humiliated In The Gym, Feels Better When The Bullies Get Banned

A lot of people feel their most vulnerable selves at the gym. This common phenomenon even has a name, gymtimidation, which often stems from the fear of judgment, unfamiliarity with equipment, and feeling exposed in workout gear. Such anxiety can even prevent some people from working out. Therefore, gymgoers should be respectful and understanding of each other so they don’t further contribute to this issue.
Unfortunately, these teens were acting the opposite of respectful, laughing and commenting at an overweight person at the gym, just trying to get their workout in. Their behavior really got under the person’s skin, which forced them to stop what they were doing and leave.
The gym should be a respectful community where everyone is welcome
Unfortunately, these teens made an overweight person unwelcome by laughing and commenting on them
50% find the thought of going to the gym scary
Behaviors like those of teenage girls in this story greatly contribute to gymtimidation, aka feeling anxious at the gym, which is already too high to begin with. Statistics show that 50% find the thought of going to the gym scary, and 40% even avoid working out due to gymtimidation. This is very unfortunate, as it can affect anyone, and exercise is key to our health.
“Gym anxiety affects people who are young, old, male and female,” said Brookelyn Suddell, director of group fitness strategy and development. “It affects people of all ethnicities and races, and of all ability levels, although its frequency and intensity differ by person.”
There are plenty of reasons why people feel uncomfortable with the thought of going to the gym. “Anyone who is new to a gym atmosphere, experiences body image concerns or body dissatisfaction, or who generally feels uncomfortable in crowded spaces may experience this,” said Dr. Erin Nitschke, a certified health coach.
“Sometimes, people experience anxiety because they’re uncertain about how to use various equipment and fear embarrassing themselves if they ‘do it wrong’ or aren’t able to get the equipment to function properly,” adds Matthew Sacco, PhD.
The biggest fear that contributes to gymtimidation is being judged on how one looks or their fitness level. In fact, 50% of people feel like they’re being watched and criticized at the gym, which fuels their fear of being judged.
Fitness is for everybody, so we should be respectful of each other
Gymtimidation is a common phenomenon that people don’t talk about as much as they should. By spreading the word about how to combat it, we can hopefully reduce its effect on people. To overcome gym anxiety, first, do a little research to find what location suits you best and doesn’t have the elements you’re most concerned about.
Then, when you’re ready to tackle the gym, make sure to wear comfy clothes and book a first class and tour with a trainer, which may help you feel more familiar with the environment and the equipment. Having a workout friend can also help immensely.
“Having a workout partner is great for accountability and improving your likelihood of sticking with it,” Dr. Sacco says. “It’s even better when you’re doing something like going to the gym for the first time.”
Sport is for everybody, which means we should be respectful of each other to make it a reality where no one feels uneasy going to the gym. This can be achieved by sticking to basic gym etiquette, like respecting personal space and not offering unsolicited advice or judging how others look.
Even if you can’t push yourself to go to the gym, no worries, you can find alternatives, like going for a walk or doing a home workout. The most important thing is not to feel ashamed about it but to be kind and gentle with yourself. “Eventually, you might be ready for the gym, and if that’s important to you, go for it,” Dr. Sacco says. “If not, don’t let that stop you from being active.”
Commenters were apologetic that the original poster had to deal with such behavior and recommended not giving up and reporting the teens
Later, the OP shared a positive update
