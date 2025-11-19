Adults Claim That They Can No Longer Tolerate These 35 Things That They Once Liked

As children, all we want to do is grow up, start earning, and become independent. However, nobody warns us of the perils that await us as we grow old and how daunting adulting can be. In time and with experience, we even start to hate the things that we once fawned over.
It’s a universal phase that almost everyone goes through, so folks gushed with answers when Reddit user DiskoKittyy asked, “What have you realized you like less and less the older you get?”. Adults out there, we assure you, most of them are highly relatable, so just scroll down and check them out!
#1
Going out after I already got home. It’s non-negotiable if the bra has been removed already.
Image source: Thorbertthesniveler, cottonbro studio
#2
Loud noise.
Image source: chocolatechipninja, ANTONI SHKRABA production
#3
Children. They are noisy, sticky little disease machines.
Image source: TR3BPilot, Alexander Grey
#4
Having to be nice to people who aren’t nice.
Image source: istareatscreens, Andrea Piacquadio
#5
Wearing makeup.
I used to put on a full face of makeup EVERY SINGLE DAY… Then COVID hit, and since I work in healthcare, I had to wear full PPE (gown, mask, shield) every day for 8 hours. I quit wearing everything but eyebrow pencil and a little mascara. Now I’m at a point where I *only* wear full face for REALLY special events, because tbh, I don’t care what people think about how I look anymore.
Image source: Skinnypuppy81, Sean Patrick
#6
Wearing clothes that are uncomfortable for the sake of fashion. My tolerance for cute but painful shoes, itchy fabric, annoying tags, etc. has gone way down. Also, now that I’ve discovered they make dresses and skirts and women’s pants that do actually have real pockets, I can’t go back to the s****y fake ones that barely hold a credit card.
Spelling.
Image source: Free-Government5162, Godisable Jacob
#7
The uneducated.
Image source: heathenboy7261, Elimende Inagella
#8
Drama.
Image source: Double-Pride-454, Liza Summer
#9
Loud and crowded places, unless it’s a concert that I really wanted to go to.
Image source: Marco45_0, David Morris
#10
For me it’s really really gotta be inconsiderate behavior and people. Whether it’s left lane slow drivers, people who walk around in stores and life like no one else is there, people who are rude to staff or retail workers, people who are absolutely F*****G oblivious to the delay, stress and discomfort they are causing other people by their behavior. Man. I cannot take it anymore. At a point where I just call it out and go in on people in public.
Image source: Flaky_Cucumber_8555, cottonbro studio
#11
Buying new things. I loved spending money on shiny new s**t when I was younger and now I just want things that are functional and will last a long time.
Image source: Anteater_Reasonable, Arina Krasnikova
#12
Small talk with phony people…
Image source: Shobayashi219, MART PRODUCTION
#13
Arguing with strangers online, now if i see something i feel is ignorant i just mute the post, scroll past or unfriend the person who posted it. our social media experience is really what we make it and i cant believe i spent so many years yelling at people in comment sections.
Image source: MaleficentYellow8134, Porapak Apichodilok
#14
People that unnecessarily put others down. Its just not ok with me to be around people who act like bullies. I know highly successful people that spend so much time just saying awful things about others for no reason. Like why hate, you have what you need. Just enjoy.
Image source: JurdBurdGurd, Yan Krukau
#15
Working.
Image source: blamethepunx, Chevanon Photography
#16
TV – it becomes so formulaic. Predictable. The characters completely unrelatable.
Image source: specialkwsu, JESHOOTS.com
#17
Socializing.
Image source: theweiknd
#18
Having neighbors.
Image source: happy-girl40, RDNE Stock project
#19
My back. It’s a war of attrition and I’m losing.
Image source: blue_gaze, Kaboompics.com
#20
Other people’s opinions.
Image source: Pirate8918
#21
Getting older.
Image source: ZeroOneZeroOne2, Marcus Aurelius
#22
Stuff over substance. Material things matter less. It’s all about experiences, relationships, and functionality.
Image source: angelofclt, Oliver Sjöström
#23
Driving. It’s just not as fun as it used to be and new cars are boring.
Image source: violet_flossy, Lisa Fotios
#24
Winter.
Image source: Bizychef, Pixabay
#25
Waking up- but not in an unaliving way lol just the routine of it over and over.
Image source: Tomorrows_affair, Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush
#26
Capitalism.
Image source: First_Drive2386
#27
Abrasiveness or people who are contrarian for the sake of being contrarian.
Image source: Matterz152
#28
Flying. I’ve gotten to where I can’t stand it. Every part of it sucks and keeps getting worse. I’d honestly rather drive long distances anymore.
Image source: Goobersrocketcontest, Ahmed Muntasir
#29
Not being in my pajamas by midnight.
Image source: Unlikely_Station_659, Andrea Piacquadio
#30
Alcohol.
Image source: anon
#31
Sugar in coffee or tea.
Image source: peterpineapples, Lum3n
#32
Life. It all just seems so pointless.
Image source: GoingInshane
#33
People walking on my lawn.
Image source: Next-Food2688, Pixabay
#34
Fried stuff.
Image source: gzrfox, Chan Walrus
#35
Sweets.
Image source: GhostPepper87, Igor Ovsyannykov
