“Outlander” Season 7– It’s Happening

Yes, you heard it right! Outlander is returning to the screens with Season 7. After season 6 had to be cut short because of Covid-19, It left the fans wanting more. Finally, the team confirmed that the series would be renewed. It was recently confirmed that the new season’s production has already started.
“The cast and crew are back at it – Outlander Season 7 is in production!” – Twitter @Outlander_STARZ
Moreover, it will be an extended season with a total of 16 episodes as per plan. Yes, that is right, 16 episodes. And the filming is also in progress. Although no official release date has been announced yet, the production of season 7 started even before season 6 aired its finale. So be ready because Outlanders is returning soon, bigger and better.
The Journey
The first episode of “Outlander” aired on August 9, 2014, and has been an incredible journey. But the journey began in 2012 when Sony Pictures Television got the rights to the novel series Outlander by “Diana Gabaldon.” Ronald D. Moore, the developer, and showrunner, hired a writing team in April 2013. Season 1 was completed with 16 episodes on May 30, 2015. With all the popularity it received, the series was renewed with seasons 2,3, and 4 consisting of 13 episodes each, while season 5 with 12 episodes. Season 6 was shortened to only eight episodes, but the team confirmed an extended season 7 of the expected 16 episodes.
Cast of Outlander
The leading cast of “Outlander” has Caitriona Balfe as “Claire Randall,” Sam Heughan as “Jamie Fraser,” and their daughter “Brianna Randall Fraser” played by Sophie Skelton. In addition, the cast includes Richard Rankin as “Roger Wakefield,” Duncan Lacroix as “Murtagh Fraser,” and many other talented actors and actresses who have been part of the Outlander family for all six seasons and will return for the upcoming season soon. Such a fantastic cast is the secret ingredient to the success of this series.
Synopsis
Outlander is a historical drama series based on a novel series by American author Diana Gabaldon. The story follows Claire Beauchamp Randall, a married combat nurse in World War II, whose life takes a sharp and unexpected turn when she is miraculously taken back in time to 1743. In this utterly unknown world where her life is constantly in danger, she crosses paths with a highland warrior Jamie Fraser, which marks the beginning of a new adventure that Claire would never have expected.
But what about the life she was living? What about her timeline? Torn between two vastly different worlds and the love she feels for two different men in two irreconcilable lives, Claire has no idea what life has in store for her next.
Outlander – The Book Series
“Outlander” is a historical fantasy series by American author Diana Gabaldon. The series has nine volumes, with the 10th to be released. When asked about Book 10, Diana confirmed that she is working on the next volume, but it will take a while.
Diana published the first book of the series “Outlander” in 1991. Followed by Book 2 “Dragonfly in Amber” in 1993, Book 3 “Voyager” in 1996, Book 4 “Drums of Autumn” in 1996, Book 5 “The Fiery Cross” in 2001, Book 6 “A Breath of Snow and Ashes” in 2005, Book 7 “An Echo in the Bone” in 2009, Book 8 “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood” in 2014 and finally Book 9 “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” in 2021. So now the fans are eagerly waiting for Diana to publish the next book in this fantastic series so they can find out what happens next.
Spoiler Report
If you are trying to avoid spoilers, you better skip this part. Season 7 will focus on events from the series 6th and 7th books, i.e., “A Breath of Snow and Ashes” and “An Echo in the Bone.” Many old cast members are also returning to the screen accompanied by new characters. The Hunter siblings will also be introduced in the coming season.
From the books, we know that the Fraser family will find themselves in a war where Jamie will have to face his friend, Lord John, and his son William who is Jamie’s biological son.
Where Can I Watch “Outlander”
You can find all seasons of Outlander on Netflix. So, if you haven’t watched it yet and want to catch up before the release of season 7, you know where to go.