Other Franchises Found Throughout Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Movie

The “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” movie, from the initial announcement of the meta Disney+ reboot, was sure to be a wild ride with clear evidence that the movie was going to traverse throughout several Disney properties, but as the movie progressed, and from very early on even, the movie explored franchises from across the known media universe. While Disney references and parodies were plenty heavy, many other characters and franchises appeared throughout “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” way beyond Disney from other cartoons to other movies and video games, to more direct references in between. Below, we’ve gone into detail on many, if not most or all, of the other franchises that appear throughout “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”.
Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers Movie
Chip and Dale have been long-beloved and well-known Disney characters from being in several Disney productions, and their very own series that the newest Rescue Rangers film was based on. The film takes place 30 years after the duo split from each other following separate successes but as time passed and the two are reunited by an old friend they are dragged into a series of crimes that end up heavily involving the two, regardless of if they want it to or not. While normally, Chip and Dale have been voiced by a variety of different pairs and individual voice actors that have sometimes voiced both characters at once, this time around the characters were voiced by Andy Samberg and John Mulaney. While John Mulaney may have been a surprise casting, Andy Samberg should have been expected as the film was written and directed by fellow The Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer. Overall, the “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” could be most compared to “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” in many ways from the combination of live-action and animated styles to the darker style of comedy and the mixed world of cartoon and human inhabitants living together throughout the world.
Disney Franchises Found Throughout Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Of course being a Disney production, which normally has references to itself throughout most of its films, there were more Disney references than anything else throughout “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”. From the “Three Little Pigs” to the Disney Castle itself being referenced and transformed to fit the overall theme of “bootlegging” as presented throughout the film. Many characters from Disney make simple appearances such as Sneezy from Snow White, Jiminy Cricket from “Pinocchio”, The Tweedles from “Alice in Wonderland”, Baloo the Bear appeared at a convention and performed “The Bare Necessities”, Captain Hook, and more importantly, Peter Pan appears in the film as well. Of course, even more Disney characters and references appear but most of them are more subtle than the last.
Non-Disney Franchises Found Throughout Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Yogi Bear was referenced on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while Woody Woodpecker, Scooby-Doo, Bullwinkle of “The Bullwinkle Show” was referenced lightly, and “The Jetsons”, “Star Wars”, “Rick and Morty”, “Ghostbusters”, Pee-Wee Herman, and many more are referenced through apparel and costumes that different attendees of the convention were wearing. Some of the darker points of the movie showcased “pieces” of cartoon characters that were bootlegged, and showcased some other franchises that left fans guessing more than confirming such as Pink Panther, Jimmy Neutron, and it’s even rumored that Sora’s hair from “Kingdom Hearts” made an appearance, as well as his Keyblade. Characters and franchises appear in a near-infinite amount of ways from a simple “Smurfs” hat, E.T. set to appear in a Batman film, Dobby from Harry Potter went on to be a Gucci model after the films, a single Snoopy ear, Shenron from the “Dragon Ball” franchise and many more appear in a variety of ways throughout “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”.
Bootlegged Franchises
Franchises that were shown as actual “bootlegged” versions from Disney and beyond included “The Little Mermaid”, “Winnie the Pooh”, “The Simpsons”, and even a billboard for “Mr. Doubtfire” starring Meryl Streep appeared throughout “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”.
Other Franchises
Coca-Cola bears, multiple Seth Rogan characters, Butt-Head, Borat, Polar Express, Big Mouth, Ugly Sonic, Cats, and of course even The Lonely Island movie “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” was referenced. While these franchises featured were likely the furthest thing from what could be expected to appear in a Disney movie, they fit into the overall atmosphere of “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” perfectly and to call the product of Chip and Dale taking on the Roger Rabbit theme seamless would be an understatement.