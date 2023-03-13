The Biggest Oscars 2023 Wins – Everything You Need To Know

The long-awaited Oscars 2023 left viewers and the entertainment world with a new list of winners across different nominated categories. The 2023 Oscars was the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) 95th award ceremony. As always, the event attracted millions of viewers worldwide who tuned in to watch the ceremony in Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
The 95th Academy Awards left viewers with several highlights, from its red carpet to its main event. As in the 2022 Oscars, the statuettes were handed out in 23 categories. In case you missed the live ceremony, here are the big 2023 Oscar winners.
What Movie Won Oscars 2023 Best Picture?
Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards. The absurdist comedy-drama won the highly coveted award beating out nine other nominees. Of the top categories, Best Picture had the highest number of nominations, with 10.
Everything Everywhere All at Once revolves around the life of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh). When Evelyn discovers other versions of herself across the multiverse, she works together with these versions to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse. Everything Everywhere All at Once beat out All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.
Who Won Oscars 2023 Best Director?
At the 95th Academy Awards, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan won the 2023 Oscar for Best Director. Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (collectively known as the Daniels) are the directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once, released on March 25, 2022. The 2023 Oscar is their first nomination and first win for Best Director.
Everything Everywhere All at Once is an American absurdist comedy-drama that focuses on the life of a Chinese-American laundromat owner, Evelyn Wang. After Evelyn discovers several parallel versions of herself, she must connect with them to save the multiverse from a powerful evil force. Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan beat out three other nominees in the Best Director category to clinch the win. The Daniels beat Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Todd Field (Tár), and Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness).
Who Won Oscars 2023 Best Actor?
Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 95th Academy Awards. Fraser won the most coveted award in the male category for his performance in The Whale. Popularly remembered for his role in The Mummy film series, the Oscar 2023 will be Fraser’s first nomination and win at the Academy Awards. Fraser played the role of Charlie, a reclusive English professor who’s morbidly obese. The Whale was released on December 9, 2022. Brendan Fraser was nominated alongside Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Bill Nighy (Living).
Who Won Oscars 2023 Best Actress?
At the 2023 Oscars, Michelle Yeoh won the 95th Academy Awards for Best Actress. Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as the first Asian woman to win Best Actress. Yeoh was awarded the Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
In Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh played Evelyn Quan Wang. Her character is an overwhelmed and dissatisfied laundromat owner who must connect with several versions of herself across parallel universes to save the multiverse. Michelle Yeoh beat out Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).
Who Won Oscars 2023 Best Supporting Actor?
Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 Oscars for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. This is Ke Huy Quan’s first nomination and win in any category at the Academy Awards. Ke Huy Quan’s win makes him the first Vietnam-born actor to win the Oscars.
Ke Huy Quan plays the character of Waymond Wang and his alternate self in the multiverse. Waymond Wang is the goofy and meek husband of Michelle Yeoh’s character, Evelyn Quan Wang. Quan beat out four other nominees to secure the win. Ke Huy Quan was nominated in the category alongside Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin).
Who Won Oscars 2023 Best Supporting Actress?
Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 Oscars. The 95th Academy Awards is Lee Curtis’s first nomination at the Oscars. She joins the list of first-timers who won in their nominated categories. Jamie Curtis Lee won her award for playing Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Lee Curtis played the character, an IRS inspector, and other alternate-universe versions of her. Jamie Curtis Lee beat out Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), and her co-star Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once).
What Movie Won Oscars 2023 Best Adapted Screenplay?
Women Talking won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 95th Academy Awards. Released on December 23, 2022, Women Talking is based on Miriam Toews’s 2018 novel of the same name. The movie’s plot follows the lives of women in an isolated religious colony who reveal a long-kept secret of being abused by the colony’s men – the men drug the women and rape them. The women must come together to discuss their fate, leave the colony, or fight. Women Talking beat out All Quiet on the Western Front, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Living, and Top Gun: Maverick to secure the win.
What Movie Won Oscars 2023 Best Original Screenplay?
Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Original Screenplay at the 2023 Oscars. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert wrote the script for the film. The storyline follows the life of a Chinese-American immigrant who must work with multiple versions of herself across alternate universes to stop a powerful being from destroying the multiverse. Other movies in the category were The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Tár, and Triangle of Sadness.
Everything Everywhere All at Once Won Big At The 2023 Academy Awards
At the 95th Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once was the biggest winner. The movie received 11 nominations across 23 categories. Everything Everywhere All at Once won 7 out of its 11 nominations. The wins include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Screenplay. By winning Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, Everything Everywhere All at Once makes Oscars history as the first time two Asian actors will clinch a win in the same year.
All Quiet on the Western Front ranks second, winning 4 of its 9 nominations at the 2023 Oscars. Its four wins were Best Cinematography, Best International Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. The Whale came in third place, winning 2 of its 3 nominations. The Whale won the Oscars 2023 for Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
