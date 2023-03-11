The Youngest Person Ever To Win An Oscar

The 2023 Oscars are the 95th Academy Awards since it started in 1929. After so many years, the Oscars 2023 finally saw some expansive diversity among it’s nominees and is making fresh history. Every year, the Oscars make history, for better or for worst, the Academy Awards are undoubtedly the most prestigious awards in film.
Winning an Oscar is a career milestone many actors look forward to achieving. Many actors dedicate years to getting on the nomination list, even before becoming winners. However, some walk home with an Oscar statuette at the beginning of their career. Whatever the case, the Academy’s openness and fairness to all make it possible for anyone, irrespective of age and status, to win an Oscar.
Tatum O’Neal Was The Youngest Person To Win An Academy Award
At 10, Tatum O’Neal became the youngest person to win an Oscar in any category. With the age of the nominees in the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, O’Neal retains the record as the youngest Oscar winner that she has held since her win in 1974. Tatum O’Neal’s Oscar win came from her film debut in 1973.
O’Neal played nine-year-old Addie Loggins in Peter Bogdanovich’s road comedy-drama Paper Moon. Tatum O’Neal was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 46th Academy Awards in 1974. O’Neal was nominated alongside Linda Blair (The Exorcist), Candy Clark (American Graffiti), Sylvia Sidney (Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams), and fellow movie co-star Madeline Kahn (Paper Moon).
What Tatum O’Neal Has Done Since Winning Their First Oscar
Tatum O’Neal was at the start of her career when she won her first and only Oscar. Since her Oscar nomination and win, O’Neal has appeared in several films and TV shows. In 1976, two years after her Oscar win, she starred in two movies, The Bad News Bears and Peter Bogdanovich’s Nickelodeon. O’Neal has appeared in at least one film every decade since then. She was in Little Darlings (1980) as Ferris Whitney, Little Noises (1992) as Stella, and Saving Grace B. Jones (2008) as Grace B. Jones. In 2017, O’Neal played Dr. Evelyn Bauer in Tom Holland’s psychological thriller Rock, Paper, Scissors. O’Neal played the character of a Doctor in the drama Not to Forget.
In television, Tatum O’Neal made her debut as a guest star in 1984 Faerie Tale Theatre as Goldilocks. In the 2003 “A Woman’s Right to Shoes” episode of Sex and the City, O’Neal played the role of Kyra. O’Neal played a main role in the telenovela Wicked Wicked Games as Blythe Hunter. O’Neal appeared in 51 of 66 episodes of the show. The actress’s last credited work on television is playing Veronica Adson in the 2018 TV movie Runaway Romance. Tatum O’Neal is record-breaking as the youngest Oscar winner, but her acting career has been able to flourish without being overshadowed by that one detail.
