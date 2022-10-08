Artwork for Daniel Craig’s Deleted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Character Has Been Revealed
Artwork for Daniel Craig’s Deleted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Character Has Been Revealed
Credit: No Time to Die
James Bond almost ventured into the world of superheroes.
Daniel Craig has been a spy, a detective (Knives Out), a journalist (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), and a cowboy (Cowboys &Aliens), and the English actor was almost Balder the Brave for Doctor Strange 2. Originally, it was revealed that John Krasinski wasn’t the first choice to play one of the members of The Illuminati, as Craig was set to make a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness until COVID cases spiked. The actor reevaluated his role and ultimately decided to drop out of the film.
Costume concept illustrator Darryl Warner showcased the making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse via Instagram, including Craig’s Asgardian character, Balder the Brave. “Shame this character went no further than this watercolour,” he said, indicating that Craig’s cameo was cut fairly early in production. “Y’all know the story and if not just go and look it up online.”
Credit: @darrelljwarner
Could Daniel Craig make a future cameo in another Marvel film? It wouldn’t be a surprise as the actor has stated in the past that he dreamed about being a superhero while growing up, “People are always saying to me, ‘You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid. ‘The answer is no,” Craig told Saga magazine as reported by Metro. “I never did. I dreamed of being all sorts of other things – Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But Bond not so much, which seems ironic now… I’ve been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movies. There’s no downside to playing Bond.”
Meanwhile, Craig is gearing up for his release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story. The sequel will follow Detective Benoit Blanc investigating a crime scene with a tech billionaire and his friends on a private island. The Netflix exclusive is a star-studded affair featuring Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn. Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Craig doesn’t seem to have much on his upcoming scheduled thanks to him finishing up the James Bond franchise for good after being the popular spy for 16 years. While it’s doubtful that he’ll play Spider-Man, him showing up in a Marvel or DC feature would be pretty cool.
There was another scrapped artwork of Doctor Strange 2, and that goes for the man himself as Warner revealed an alternate universe Doctor known as Marvellous Melvyn, a conjurer who used performance magic instead of the real thing.
Credit: @darrelljwarner
As for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, audiences aren’t exactly sure how to view the sequel. Fans and critics liked the feature more often than not, but the Sam Raimi vehicle was criticized for the way it used The Scarlet Witch and the messiness of the plot. Still, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made an astounding $955.8 million worldwide, thus the Marvel Phase Four film was a success overall. Following Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s the second most financially successful Marvel film in Phase Four, though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may knock it out of that position. At the moment, there’s no word on what the future holds for Doctor Strange. Marvel has updated their schedule and a second sequel hasn’t been confirmed.
Marvel tends to plan these films out far in advance and given the fact that Wong keeps popping up in different shows and movies (the latest being She-Hulk), it would be shocking if Multiverse of Madness was truly the swan song for Doctor Strange. We’ll surely find out in the coming years what the future holds for Doctor Strange!
I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival.
Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports.
I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b