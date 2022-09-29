Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Releases The Official Trailer

Did you miss Detective Benoit Blanc?
Well, worry not, as Rian Johnson is back with another knife Out mystery that features an incredibly stacked cast: Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is about a Tech billionaire who invites his friends to an expensive gateway on a private island. Unfortunately, the vacation ends up being a crime scene, and the experienced Detective Benoit Blanc comes to solve the case.
Thus far, the sequel appears to be as good as the first film as Glass Onion made its debut at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, and the Netflix exclusive is currently sporting a substantial 90% on rotten tomatoes out of 60 reviews. The original Knives Out was a smash hit back in 2019 that collected a robust $311.4 million worldwide. In March of 2021, Netflix shelled out $450 million for the rights to Knives Out two and Knives Out 3. The film is scheduled for release in select theaters in November. It’ll drop on the streaming service on December 23.
While discussing Glass Onion, Johnson said in the Los Angeles Times that it was a little “scary” to write the sequel because it’s not a sequel at all,” Last Jedi was a proper sequel, continuing the events from a movie that I didn’t write,” referencing to J.J. Abrams, Lawrence Kasdan, and Michael Arndt’s The Force Awakens. “With this, first of all, it’s not even a sequel; it’s like another book, basically another mystery with the same detective. Going into it was a little scarier even than the Star Wars movie because the first one, when we made it, was such a vacuum, and we had no idea if people would be into this kind of thing. Genuinely, it was just something that I loved, a genre I loved, and I’m like, ‘Let’s try this.”
Johnson hopes that fans enjoy the sequel as much as they did the original, as the filmmaker likes bringing this sort of entertainment to the masses, “part of the real pleasure of it for me is having a whodunit that’s not a period piece but set in modern America and that fully engages with whatever’s on people’s minds at the time – hopefully in a way that’s still completely encased within an entertainment,” said Johnson. “I hope we pulled that off again.”
The sequel is a highly anticipated feature and based on the critic score; this could end up being a severe awards contender for the Oscars. Despite the critic’s praise of its predecessor – which currently sits at a strong 97% on rotten tomatoes – Knives Out only received a Best Original Screenplay nomination. Either way, Johnson promises a good time with this sequel, and given the incredible depth of talent in front, and behind the camera, it would be shocking if Glass Onion was less than that. The star of the first film, Daniel Craig, is always game for the Rian Johnson feature as it’s simply a blast for the actor to slip into such a fun and diverse role, “If he keeps writing them, I’ll keep doing them. That’s what makes it easy then; he’s such a wonderful writer that it’s there on the page for me to do.” He tells Variety. Thankfully, Johnson enjoys Craig as Benoit Blanc as well, “I’m going to keep making these until Daniel [Craig] blocks me on his phone.”
Netflix has a busy December in addition to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and Lady Chatterley’s Lover will be released in the final month of the year.