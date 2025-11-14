44 New Curved Origami Sculptures Using A Wet-Folding Technique By Hoang Tien Quyet

Most of us are probably familiar with the geometric type of origami, however, only a few know that this paper art can also be produced with curved paper forms using a difficult art technique known as “wet-folding”. This 3D sculpting technique requires a lot of patience and skill so there are not a lot of artists who have mastered it.

One Vietnamese artist (previously here and here on Bored Panda) has loved paper folding ever since he was just a boy. As he grew older, he kept up the origami art practice and joined the Vietnam Origami Group forum. There he met a lot of fellow artists who shared the same passion and inspired him to try the unique art of wet-folding. With this technique, Hoang Tien Quyet now creates origami paper animals with elegant forms who have their heads tilted and wings ready to fly.

This paper art form pioneered by Japanese origamist Akira Yoshizawa uses wet paper so Quyet has to be extremely careful folding the paper because if there’s too much water, the paper will simply rip apart. This cool art technique formed his unique origami approach and style as his astonishing origami figures seem to pop out of mere sheets of paper! “I like working with new and fresh ideas, and always try to breathe life and my personality into my models,” he writes on his website. “I hope people can also feel that from my work.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | htquyet.origami.vn

#1 Lion

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#2 Fox

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#3 Horse

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#4 Dolphin

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#5 Buffalo

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#6 Unknown

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#7 Tiger

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#8 Cherry Blossom

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#9 Quill Pen

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#10 Horse

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#11 Pelicans

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#12 Rooster

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#13 Swan

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#14 Penguins

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#15 Mouse

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#16 Little Brothers

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#17 Owl

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#18 Shining Star

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#19 Killer Whale

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#20 Blue Whale

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#21 Pig

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#22 Ram

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#23 Butterfly

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#24 Killer Whale

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#25 Swan

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#26 Shining Star

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#27 Seagull

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#28 Owl

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#29 Little Rabbit

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#30 Pig

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#31 Rhino

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#32 Clydesdale

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#33 Seagull

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#34 Nude

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#35 Smile

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#36 Elephant

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#37 Owl

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#38 Butterfly

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#39 Dove

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#40 Fluffy Cat

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#41 Cherry Blossom

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#42 Rooster

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#43 Santa Claus

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

#44 Bayern Munich

Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết

