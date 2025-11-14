44 New Curved Origami Sculptures Using A Wet-Folding Technique By Hoang Tien Quyet

Most of us are probably familiar with the geometric type of origami, however, only a few know that this paper art can also be produced with curved paper forms using a difficult art technique known as “wet-folding”. This 3D sculpting technique requires a lot of patience and skill so there are not a lot of artists who have mastered it.
One Vietnamese artist (previously here and here on Bored Panda) has loved paper folding ever since he was just a boy. As he grew older, he kept up the origami art practice and joined the Vietnam Origami Group forum. There he met a lot of fellow artists who shared the same passion and inspired him to try the unique art of wet-folding. With this technique, Hoang Tien Quyet now creates origami paper animals with elegant forms who have their heads tilted and wings ready to fly.
This paper art form pioneered by Japanese origamist Akira Yoshizawa uses wet paper so Quyet has to be extremely careful folding the paper because if there’s too much water, the paper will simply rip apart. This cool art technique formed his unique origami approach and style as his astonishing origami figures seem to pop out of mere sheets of paper! “I like working with new and fresh ideas, and always try to breathe life and my personality into my models,” he writes on his website. “I hope people can also feel that from my work.”
More info: Instagram | Facebook | htquyet.origami.vn
#1 Lion
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#2 Fox
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#3 Horse
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#4 Dolphin
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#5 Buffalo
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#6 Unknown
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#7 Tiger
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#8 Cherry Blossom
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#9 Quill Pen
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#10 Horse
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#11 Pelicans
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#12 Rooster
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#13 Swan
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#14 Penguins
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#15 Mouse
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#16 Little Brothers
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#17 Owl
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#18 Shining Star
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#19 Killer Whale
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#20 Blue Whale
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#21 Pig
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#22 Ram
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#23 Butterfly
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#24 Killer Whale
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#25 Swan
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#26 Shining Star
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#27 Seagull
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#28 Owl
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#29 Little Rabbit
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#30 Pig
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#31 Rhino
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#32 Clydesdale
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#33 Seagull
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#34 Nude
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#35 Smile
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#36 Elephant
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#37 Owl
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#38 Butterfly
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#39 Dove
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#40 Fluffy Cat
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#41 Cherry Blossom
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#42 Rooster
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#43 Santa Claus
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
#44 Bayern Munich
Image source: Hoàng Tiến Quyết
Follow Us