Difficult Wet Folding Technique Allows This Vietnamese Artist To Create Curved Origami

by

Most origami is geometrical, but Vietnamese artist Hoàng Tiến Quyết produces curved paper forms using a difficult technique known as wet-folding. This adds an element of sculpture to the work, making Hoàng’s origami animals truly remarkable. Too little water and the paper dries before the folding is done; too much water, and the paper will rip.

Hoàng Tiến Quyết was born in 1988 and began folding origami in the 1990s. In 2008 he began inventing his own forms, and co-authored two books on the subject in 2011 and 2013. He has been invited as a guest to various international origami conventions, including conventions in Italy, Germany, France, and Japan.

More info: Facebook | Etsy | Instagram | Tumblr | YouTube (h/t: designtaxi)

