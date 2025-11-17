50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is (New Pics)

Whether you have previous experience as a parent or not, we can all agree that pregnancy isn’t necessarily all that glorious. It’s a beautiful moment in a parent’s life as they eagerly await the arrival of their baby, but when we idealize it as something purely idyllic and miraculous, reality kicks in, and we start to realize it’s not all roses and rainbows. Pregnancy can get messy, both for expecting women and the future fathers actively participating in this important event.

While outsiders may make assumptions about the experience of pregnancy, those who have had the chance to go through it know that it’s not always what it seems. Fortunately, there are some very reliable sources that share honest yet funny facts about this blessed condition. Today, we’ve curated a new collection of chuckle-worthy posts shared online by mothers-to-be themselves, shedding light on some of the not-so-magical moments of pregnancy.

#1 I Think My Wife Forgot She Was 7 And A Half Months Pregnant When She Tried To Hide So She Could Jump Out And Scare Me

Image source: ProudNumpty

#2 I Called Chewy To Tell Them The Packages They Are Sending Me Are Too Heavy Because I’m Pregnant And If They Could Be Split Up. I Got This In The Mail From Them

Image source: SuperBuffTrophyWife

#3 My Pregnant Wife Is Practicing Swaddling On Our Dog

Image source: ludikriss

#4 My Girlfriend Is 4 Months Pregnant, And I Got This Fortune Today

Image source: Draculia_54

#5 My Pregnant Wife Claims To Have Found The Perfect Onesie For Our Soon-To-Be-Born Son

Image source: Forgotpassword0879

#6 This Is How We Announced Our Pregnancy To Our Friends And Family

Image source: LT_DANS_ICECREAM

#7 Texting Bernard The Update After My Appointment

Image source: h8bad4m

#8 Subjects Pictured Are Not Pregnant, Give Me Back My Damn Pillow

Image source: jessqjack

#9 At 30-Weeks-Pregnant, I Told My Husband I’d Like To Have Some Pie. It’s A Win

Image source: cosmom

#10 First-Time Dad, Costco Had A Diaper Sale And Baby Not Due Yet. Did I Go Overboard?

Image source: xQcKx

#11 Warning For All My Pregnant Mamas Out There: This Can Happen From Vomiting

Image source: Nieouz

#12 My Sister Is Pregnant With Triplets

Image source: -The-Bloody-Nine-

#13 Wife Is Pregnant With First Child, Due In 58 Days, Must Practice

Image source: You_Are_A_10

#14 Made My Pregnant Girlfriend Pancakes

Image source: SmugglersCopter

#15 I Think I Jinxed Myself Complaining About This Pregnancy Being Hard. Today I Broke My Right Foot And Left Ankle. Everything Just Got 1000% Harder

Image source: ineedfuzzysocks

#16 We Recently Announced Our Pregnancy. My Dad Wanted To Know How Big The Baby Was. I Told Him The Size Of A Sweet Potato. A Few Minutes Later, I Received This Picture

Image source: Amykat322

#17 The Struggle

Image source: The_Buffmeister

#18 There’s No Medal For Giving Birth, But My Partner Made Me This

Image source: whatalittleladybug

#19 I’m A Pre-K Teacher And Asked My Students For Name Suggestions. They Did Not Disappoint

Image source: gokickrocks-

#20 You Currently Have 2 Brains In Your Body, And That Doesn’t Help Either. The Struggle Is Real

After fifteen minutes of searching, I found out that I had put the car keys in precisely this place because that’s such a nice logical place.

Image source: zodoeteleonoradat

#21 My Husband’s Genius Drawing On My Baby Bump

Image source: Eeleesuh

#22 This Pregnant Lady’s Dinner Choice For The Past Two Weeks

Image source: LabLadyKatie

#23 In Case Anyone Is Wondering, I Am “Walked With An Opened Tub Of Butter To The Garage And Put It On The Passenger Seat Instead Of In The Refrigerator” Weeks Pregnant

Image source: mindi_petersen

#24 The Dude I Work With Found Out That His Girlfriend Is Pregnant

Image source: elviejomao

#25 I Guess Pregnant Woman Can’t Drive Broncos

Image source: loosetingles

#26 Pregnancy Massage Table. Amazing Invention, But Can’t Stop Laughing

Image source: kerrbear535

#27 That Moment You Pour Chicken Broth Into Your Smoothie Blender Instead Of Almond Milk. Great Way To Start Off The Morning

Image source: emilyalbernazrealtor

#28 In Need Of A Laugh Today

Image source: britthunt_

#29 My Fiance, Normally A Lean Machine, Has Experienced A Lot Of Swelling During Pregnancy. Here’s Her Foot

Image source: diphiminaids

#30 My Wife’s Pregnant Belly Makes It Look Like She’s Smuggling A Pumpkin

Image source: junkyardpig

#31 My Wife Is Pregnant. I Guess She Thinks I Won’t Know What To Do When The Baby Is Born, So She Got This To Help Me Out

Image source: IamPezu

#32 A Friend Needed A Pregnancy Announcement, So I Obliged

Image source: burnmongham

#33 When I Thought I Looked Pregnant vs. Now

Image source: strawberryjamm

#34 My Pregnant Wife Is Trying To Choose A Color For Our First Nursery. I Present To You My Work Of Art – “Indecision (In P Minor)”

Image source: vectaur

#35 My Husband Made My 3rd Trimester Cake

Image source: bstargalactica

#36 Pregnancy Is Going Great, Why Do You Ask?

Image source: ussy-dictionary

#37 Did I Really Just Go In Public With Two Different Shoes?

Image source: that.hotmess.witch

#38 Gosh I Hate The Combo Of Extreme Nausea, 4 AM Cravings And Not Finding The Damn Can Opener

Image source: ligmaments

#39 Everyone In My Life Over Thanksgiving: You’re 29 Weeks Pregnant! Is The Nursery Done? My Nursery:

Image source: sadEngineeringTurtle

#40 My Pie Craving Is Next Level. Just Needed To Share With My Fellow Pregnant Peeps

Image source: FreshlyStarted

#41 Pregnancy Snack

Image source: morgoster

#42 Today Is A Significant Day For My Wife’s Pregnancy

Image source: joehillen

#43 Wanted To Do Something A Bit More Grand To Break In My New Lodge 12″, But My Pregnant Wife Wanted A Grilled Cheese At 2:30 AM

Image source: Clamwacker

#44 Preggo Brain. Wore My Slippers To Take The Boys To School But Forgot To Change Into Work Shoes When I Got Home Before Going To Work

And yes, I can still see my feet I just didn’t look down until I got to work.

Image source: micah.lea.hilton

#45 Grabbed My Stuff For Work This Morning And I Realized When I Got To Work That I Did Not In Fact Grab My Beauty Blender… I Grabbed A Boiled Egg

Image source: agentmdw

#46 When You Order Subway So It’s There When You Get Home From Work, But Forget That They Wrap Delivery Orders In Foil, So When You Stuck In The Microwave It Catches Fire

The microwave and sandwich are both fine. My pride is a little wounded though.

Image source: missaprilscribbles

#47 My Wife’s Pregnancy Photoshoot Dressed As Vecna At An Abandoned Pizza Hut In Vermont

Image source: elanarr

#48 My Pregnant Step-Mom’s Nutella, Onion, And Cucumber Sandwich

Image source: rup_hayy

#49 Pregnancy Brain

Image source: its.you.peyton

#50 Pregnant Lunch

Image source: februarytide-

#51 Back When My Wife Was Pregnant With Our First, She Had A Craving For Ramen Noodles Prepared With Kraft Mac & Cheese Powder. Behold!!!

