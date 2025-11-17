50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is (New Pics)

Whether you have previous experience as a parent or not, we can all agree that pregnancy isn’t necessarily all that glorious. It’s a beautiful moment in a parent’s life as they eagerly await the arrival of their baby, but when we idealize it as something purely idyllic and miraculous, reality kicks in, and we start to realize it’s not all roses and rainbows. Pregnancy can get messy, both for expecting women and the future fathers actively participating in this important event.
While outsiders may make assumptions about the experience of pregnancy, those who have had the chance to go through it know that it’s not always what it seems. Fortunately, there are some very reliable sources that share honest yet funny facts about this blessed condition. Today, we’ve curated a new collection of chuckle-worthy posts shared online by mothers-to-be themselves, shedding light on some of the not-so-magical moments of pregnancy.
#1 I Think My Wife Forgot She Was 7 And A Half Months Pregnant When She Tried To Hide So She Could Jump Out And Scare Me
#2 I Called Chewy To Tell Them The Packages They Are Sending Me Are Too Heavy Because I’m Pregnant And If They Could Be Split Up. I Got This In The Mail From Them
#3 My Pregnant Wife Is Practicing Swaddling On Our Dog
#4 My Girlfriend Is 4 Months Pregnant, And I Got This Fortune Today
#5 My Pregnant Wife Claims To Have Found The Perfect Onesie For Our Soon-To-Be-Born Son
#6 This Is How We Announced Our Pregnancy To Our Friends And Family
#7 Texting Bernard The Update After My Appointment
#8 Subjects Pictured Are Not Pregnant, Give Me Back My Damn Pillow
#9 At 30-Weeks-Pregnant, I Told My Husband I’d Like To Have Some Pie. It’s A Win
#10 First-Time Dad, Costco Had A Diaper Sale And Baby Not Due Yet. Did I Go Overboard?
#11 Warning For All My Pregnant Mamas Out There: This Can Happen From Vomiting
#12 My Sister Is Pregnant With Triplets
#13 Wife Is Pregnant With First Child, Due In 58 Days, Must Practice
#14 Made My Pregnant Girlfriend Pancakes
#15 I Think I Jinxed Myself Complaining About This Pregnancy Being Hard. Today I Broke My Right Foot And Left Ankle. Everything Just Got 1000% Harder
#16 We Recently Announced Our Pregnancy. My Dad Wanted To Know How Big The Baby Was. I Told Him The Size Of A Sweet Potato. A Few Minutes Later, I Received This Picture
#17 The Struggle
#18 There’s No Medal For Giving Birth, But My Partner Made Me This
#19 I’m A Pre-K Teacher And Asked My Students For Name Suggestions. They Did Not Disappoint
#20 You Currently Have 2 Brains In Your Body, And That Doesn’t Help Either. The Struggle Is Real
After fifteen minutes of searching, I found out that I had put the car keys in precisely this place because that’s such a nice logical place.
#21 My Husband’s Genius Drawing On My Baby Bump
#22 This Pregnant Lady’s Dinner Choice For The Past Two Weeks
#23 In Case Anyone Is Wondering, I Am “Walked With An Opened Tub Of Butter To The Garage And Put It On The Passenger Seat Instead Of In The Refrigerator” Weeks Pregnant
#24 The Dude I Work With Found Out That His Girlfriend Is Pregnant
#25 I Guess Pregnant Woman Can’t Drive Broncos
#26 Pregnancy Massage Table. Amazing Invention, But Can’t Stop Laughing
#27 That Moment You Pour Chicken Broth Into Your Smoothie Blender Instead Of Almond Milk. Great Way To Start Off The Morning
#28 In Need Of A Laugh Today
#29 My Fiance, Normally A Lean Machine, Has Experienced A Lot Of Swelling During Pregnancy. Here’s Her Foot
#30 My Wife’s Pregnant Belly Makes It Look Like She’s Smuggling A Pumpkin
#31 My Wife Is Pregnant. I Guess She Thinks I Won’t Know What To Do When The Baby Is Born, So She Got This To Help Me Out
#32 A Friend Needed A Pregnancy Announcement, So I Obliged
#33 When I Thought I Looked Pregnant vs. Now
#34 My Pregnant Wife Is Trying To Choose A Color For Our First Nursery. I Present To You My Work Of Art – “Indecision (In P Minor)”
#35 My Husband Made My 3rd Trimester Cake
#36 Pregnancy Is Going Great, Why Do You Ask?
#37 Did I Really Just Go In Public With Two Different Shoes?
#38 Gosh I Hate The Combo Of Extreme Nausea, 4 AM Cravings And Not Finding The Damn Can Opener
#39 Everyone In My Life Over Thanksgiving: You’re 29 Weeks Pregnant! Is The Nursery Done? My Nursery:
#40 My Pie Craving Is Next Level. Just Needed To Share With My Fellow Pregnant Peeps
#41 Pregnancy Snack
#42 Today Is A Significant Day For My Wife’s Pregnancy
#43 Wanted To Do Something A Bit More Grand To Break In My New Lodge 12″, But My Pregnant Wife Wanted A Grilled Cheese At 2:30 AM
#44 Preggo Brain. Wore My Slippers To Take The Boys To School But Forgot To Change Into Work Shoes When I Got Home Before Going To Work
And yes, I can still see my feet I just didn’t look down until I got to work.
#45 Grabbed My Stuff For Work This Morning And I Realized When I Got To Work That I Did Not In Fact Grab My Beauty Blender… I Grabbed A Boiled Egg
#46 When You Order Subway So It’s There When You Get Home From Work, But Forget That They Wrap Delivery Orders In Foil, So When You Stuck In The Microwave It Catches Fire
The microwave and sandwich are both fine. My pride is a little wounded though.
#47 My Wife’s Pregnancy Photoshoot Dressed As Vecna At An Abandoned Pizza Hut In Vermont
#48 My Pregnant Step-Mom’s Nutella, Onion, And Cucumber Sandwich
#49 Pregnancy Brain
#50 Pregnant Lunch
#51 Back When My Wife Was Pregnant With Our First, She Had A Craving For Ramen Noodles Prepared With Kraft Mac & Cheese Powder. Behold!!!
