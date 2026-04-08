33 Stunning Bird Close-Ups By Matt Huras That Show Off Their Quirky Characters

Nature photography has a way of slowing us down, and Matt Huras’ images do exactly that. Based in Ontario, Canada, Huras is a hobbyist nature photographer who uses his camera to share the sense of wonder he finds outdoors. His close-up shots reveal animals and birds in striking detail, turning familiar wildlife into something intimate, elegant, and, at times, almost surreal.
What makes his work especially captivating is the way he isolates his subjects and lets their colors, textures, and expressions do the talking. Whether it’s a tiny bird glowing against soft reeds, an owl staring straight through the lens, or a duck floating in perfectly smooth water, each photo feels calm, precise, and full of quiet beauty. There’s a softness to many of his images, but also a sharp eye for timing and composition that makes these wildlife portraits so memorable.
Which of these photos caught your eye the most? Be sure to upvote your favorites and let us know in the comments which animal portrait you’d hang on your wall.
More info: Instagram | matthuras.com | mcgawgraphics.com | Facebook
#1 “Bald Eagle”
Image source: Matt Huras
#2 “Red-Necked Grebe With Her Babies”
Image source: Matt Huras
#3 “Baby Red-Necked Grebe”
Image source: Matt Huras
#4 “Northern Harrier”
Image source: Matt Huras
#5 “Common Loon Feeding Its Baby”
Image source: Matt Huras
#6 “Bald Eagle”
Image source: Matt Huras
#7 “An Anhinga Sizing Up Its Catch – A Chain Pickerel”
Image source: Matt Huras
#8 “Red-Tailed Hawk”
Image source: Matt Huras
#9 “Meditating Barred Owl”
Image source: Matt Huras
#10 “Barred Owl Hunting”
Image source: Matt Huras
#11 “Snail Kite With A Fresh Catch”
Image source: Matt Huras
#12 “Red-Winged Blackbird”
Image source: Matt Huras
#13 “Hoary Redpoll Eating Goldenrod”
Image source: Matt Huras
#14 “Red-Necked Grebe Eating An Invasive Round Goby”
Image source: Matt Huras
#15 “Short-Eared Owl”
Image source: Matt Huras
#16 “Clark’s Grebes Performing Courtship Ritual Called The Rushing Ceremony”
Image source: Matt Huras
#17 “Common Goldeneye Landing On The Water”
Image source: Matt Huras
#18 “Adolescent Common Loon Being Fed A Bass”
Image source: Matt Huras
#19 “Common Loon”
Image source: Matt Huras
#20 “Ruffed Grouse”
Image source: Matt Huras
#21 “Atlantic Puffin Searching For Nesting Material”
Image source: Matt Huras
#22 “Snowy Owl”
Image source: Matt Huras
#23 “Male Wood Duck”
Image source: Matt Huras
#24 “American Tree Sparrow”
Image source: Matt Huras
#25 “Bald Eagle”
Image source: Matt Huras
#26 “Bufflehead”
Image source: Matt Huras
#27 “Juvenile Bald Eagle”
Image source: Matt Huras
#28 “Redpolls”
Image source: Matt Huras
#29 “Swan During Sunrise”
Image source: Matt Huras
#30 “Peregrine Falcon Taking Off”
Image source: Matt Huras
#31 “Rough-Legged Hawk Surveying It’s Hunting Grounds”
Image source: Matt Huras
#32 “Tuffed Titmouse”
Image source: Matt Huras
#33 “Red-Necked Grebe”
Image source: Matt Huras
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