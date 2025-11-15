40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

by

The term “mansplaining” is a relatively new one. After first being innovated by the author Rebecca Solnit in 2008, it allowed women to describe a common experience they share for which they never had the terminology. “Mansplaining” went beyond the generics like “patronizing” and “presumptuous” and shed light on a profoundly negative side that men explaining things to women has.

Unfortunately, unsolicited explanations from men who are neither your teacher nor your manager are all too common. But to see the level of absurdity and obviousness of the things women have mansplained to them, we have to look at the actual instances that happened to them in real life.

So when Twitter user Nicole Froio, who’s a PhD on sexual violence and masculinity, asked women to share “the most obvious thing a man has ever mansplained to you,” the answers started pouring in one after another. Both ludicrous and plain irritating, they speak thousands of words about power imbalance and gender bias, which shouldn’t be the case when we live in 2021.

Read more irritating mansplaining cases as shared by women in our previous article right here.

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image credits: NicoleFroio

#1

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: Antijenius

#2

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: Belinda_McBride

#3

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: PhillippaHibbs

#4

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: EvaVBGibson

#5

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: DonnaBesneatte

#6

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: kimberrry

#7

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: kaidalgleish

#8

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: littlenellie

#9

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: Clemence_Mcl

#10

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: jeanette_nadene

#11

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: allisonsey

#12

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: mikamckinnon

#13

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: CoopinTN

#14

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: MotalebAbdel

#15

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: apunkvenus

#16

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: Talennox

#17

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: Atomicpolaroid

#18

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: ShiverMyDear

#19

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: TheBrightgeist

#20

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: natalie_hinkel

#21

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: MuddledFox

#22

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: PartTimeRoyal

#23

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: BookWorshipper

#24

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: WantPeace4All

#25

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: brujadominicana

#26

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: TraceOddity

#27

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: MazyBaker

#28

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: xperiement

#29

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: kawgparker

#30

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: jackie_ess_el

#31

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: aliceink

#32

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: MrsPriss510

#33

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: EleanorThomas17

#34

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: oliverpenny1214

#35

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: EmCatMom

#36

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: mamidok

#37

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: Amelia_Draws

#38

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: cc_kinnick

#39

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: amandablount2

#40

40 Women Share Stories About Men Who Confidently Mansplained Something Obvious To Them

Image source: MEGdeGrant

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Glitter Armpits Are A Thing Now And It’s Too Late To Do Anything
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Raised by Wolves: “Control” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 19, 2022
There Is An Obscene Amount of Television on Sunday Nights
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2017
Where Is ‘FROM’ Filmed? The Real-Life Location Of The Nightmarish Town
3 min read
May, 16, 2023
Review – Doctor Who, Series 5
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2010
40 Of The Most Wholesome Rescue Pet Photos Of The Month (September Edition)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.