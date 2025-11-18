“The Simpsons” Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

by

If you need a little sweetness added to the mundane moments of your day, we’ve got you covered! You’re probably familiar with ‘The Simpsons’—who isn’t?! While this post isn’t about the famous series, it does feature work from one of its creators. Intrigued yet?

Liz Climo, an American cartoonist, animator, children’s book author, and illustrator, is back on Bored Panda with her heartwarming collection of cartoons. Her work features adorable animals engaging in funny dialogues that are sure to brighten your day! Liz, who has been animating The Simpsons since 2003, is also well-known for her webcomic series The Little World of Liz and her Rory the Dinosaur children’s books.

Without further ado, scroll down to enjoy Climo’s latest cartoons. And if you missed our previous posts about her, now’s your chance to catch up!

More info: Instagram | thelittleworldofliz.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#2

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#3

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#4

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#5

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#6

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#7

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#8

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#9

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#10

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#11

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#12

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#13

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#14

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#15

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#16

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#17

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#18

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#19

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#20

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#21

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#22

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#23

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#24

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#25

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#26

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#27

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#28

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#29

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

#30

&#8220;The Simpsons&#8221; Animator Liz Climo Creates Humorous Comics Illustrating Cute Moments Of Talking Animals (30 New Pics)

Image source: lizclimo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Times Mother Nature Proved To Be Scary As Hell (WARNING: This List Might Be Too Scary For You)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Soaked Dad Protecting His Schoolboy From Rain Shows What Parenting Is
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
If Animals Could Talk (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
56 Times Americans Found A Loophole And Couldn’t Resist Using It
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
Russian Mother Takes Magical Pictures of Her Two Kids With Animals On Her Farm
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Write A Quote From Your Favorite Book And Let Others Guess What Book It’s From (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.