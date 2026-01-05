55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

by

And just like that, 2025 has come to a close. They say one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity, but collectively, the last twelve months have been pretty challenging. Economic uncertainty, political tension, and microplastics have made it difficult to escape the feeling that something was always going wrong somewhere.

But while big problems dominate the news, it’s important not to let them cloud the smaller joys in life. To show what they look like, we collected a list of funny pictures from last year that prove it wasn’t all bad. From sassy signs and adorable animals to temperamental technology, here you go!

#1 Twin-Turbo Meowcharger Spotted In The Wild

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: hamzamughal009

#2 LEGO Sets Are Gettin Way Too Realistic

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: wanabepilot

#3 I Actually Saw Popeye Buying Spinach Today

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: alphabrickstudios

#4 These Cybertrucks Parked Right Next To Each Other

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: kenistod

#5 Thanks To The Amazon Delivery Guy For Hiding My Package Under The Carpet

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: Bluette_mushroom

#6 My Niece Won’t Leave The House Without Her “Glasses”

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: 2agrant

#7 This Looks Like An Art Installation

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: FinnFarrow

#8 My Girlfriend Hates My New Shower Curtain

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: TRAUMAjunkie

#9 What My Local Coffee Shop Calls Matcha

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: HellaComics

#10 I Could Go For A Nice Fruit Salad, Oh

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: jonitfcfan

#11 Must Have Been A Long Day For This One. So Cute Though

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: Blue_blew_blah

#12 My Father-In-Law Looks Like The Gramps From Up

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: vanchauvi

#13 Went To The Zoo Yesterday And Spotted This Master Of Camouflage

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: HurdyG

#14 Our Office Manager Left For Vacation Last Week And Came Back To This Today

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: JBFRESHSKILLS

#15 I Glanced Over And Saw This Cat Who Works At The Animal Shelter This Morning, Looks Like He’s Seen Some Stuff

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: rescuemom1979

#16 Saw This Elderly Gentleman In Wal-Mart With A Small Card Hanging From His Neck

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: MISTERDIEABETIC

#17 Decided To Horrify My Mother For Christmas

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: jgranger945

#18 My Son Mic-Dropped On His Homework

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: Edawg661

#19 My Son Has A Fake Baby For Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: Therealfern1

#20 First Time Seeing Cyber Truck In Nigeria

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: i-deology

#21 Busted

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: Reckless_Jeske

#22 Came Home To My Boy, Wondering What I Was Out Doing

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: TH3TattedTy

#23 That’s The Most Adorable Car Sticker Family I’ve Ever Seen

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: MonarchLawyer

#24 Found This At Sam’s Club. Talk About Putting Your Kids To Work

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: TriggerHippie77

#25 That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: uncleseeth

#26 My Friends Put This Sign On Their Dog During A Party Today

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: rescuemom1979

#27 What It’s Like Talking To My Teens These Days

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: FiveHoleFrenzy

#28 Finally, An Easy Way To Cancel My Gym Membership

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: black-toe-nails

#29 Greeted My 5yo When He Got Off The Bus With A Sword. He Dropped To His Knees And Surrendered. Don’t Know What Battle We Were Fighting, But I Guess I Won

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: ladyriverr

#30 Looking For Scissors At My Aunts House And Found A List Of Words She Needed To Research

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: atony1984

#31 I Was Shoveling The Driveway This Morning And My Son Said He Wanted To Help But That First He Needed To Cut The Grass

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: ITheRebelI

#32 Birthday Cake

My friend and I have been passing the same bottle back and forth for a couple of years, secretly hiding it at each other’s houses. Today, he dropped off a birthday cake but didn’t have time to hang out and eat a piece.

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: phrough

#33 God. Family. Football

Cousin decided to get married at noon during week 1 of college football.

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: R8RBruin

#34 Escape Hatch

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: Queasy_Comparison951

#35 I Opened A Fortune Cookie And Now I’m Kind Of Scared

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: DatRobloxKid

#36 Just This

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: 19forty4

#37 Spotted This Gem In The Wild Today. Got To Hope The Cops Have A Sense Of Humor Too

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: jbyrdfuddly

#38 I Also Did A Rapture Prank, Sent To My Wife

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: henrysradiator

#39 Told The Server I Didn’t Want Any Cake For My Birthday. This Is What He Brought Me

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: theconfather98

#40 Grammarly Being Messy

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: ksmit098

#41 Picture In My Bathroom

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: BigBenIsTicking

#42 Just Checked Into Our Airbnb

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: Sharpie1965

#43 Left This For My Family To Find On Rapture Day. They Won’t Fall For It, But It’s Good For A Laugh

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: qanwi1970

#44 Hilariously Stupid Christmas Decoration At Hospital

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: SamTheMarioMaster2

#45 Pour One Out For Josh

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: seanconnerysbeard

#46 Yogi Got Pretty Frustrated That He Couldn’t Get To This Bagel On Our Walk

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: Craigbeau

#47 My Friend Didn’t Even Read The Question

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: Express_Buy5046

#48 Cats Are Always Shady

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: Thenellyelmes

#49 Grandma’s Passing Money

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: TAHACHAOUI12

#50 He’s Trying Hard

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: TheJneeR

#51 Farted Near My Friends Smart Thermostat

I tried to pass gas discreetly by walking out of my buddy’s living room and farting. I didn’t realize his thermostat tested air quality. He got a notice on his phone telling him to change the filters. I confessed it was me.

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: 6854wiggles

#52 Someone In My Office Put Their Coffee Creamer In A Safe

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: doodybot

#53 I Got These From My 5 Year Old Son About 10 Minutes Apart

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: nightsaysni

#54 The Devil On My Shoulder Is Telling Me To Replicate These Signs And Place Them All Over The Store

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: CFK_NL

#55 My Daughter Called Me And Asked If I Can Check My Front Porch For An Amazon Package. This Is What I Opened My Door To

A little background. When my kids were growing up, I was relentless with pranks. They are all now adults and can hold their own. This one got me pretty good.

55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

Image source: razor10000

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Teen Girl Outsmarts A Hotel Room Invader Using A Tip She Received From Her Police Officer Dad
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Robot Apocalypse: This One Learned to Use an Elevator
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2017
Boss Fails To Do His Part Of Vacation Deal With Employee, Ends Up Getting A Taste Of His Own Medicine
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Maisel
What We Know about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4
3 min read
Dec, 17, 2019
Castle 3.20 “Slice of Death” Review
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2011
Woman Wonders If She Was Wrong To Bake Cupcakes For Her Office, Excluding A Certain Co-Worker
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025