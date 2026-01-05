55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year

And just like that, 2025 has come to a close. They say one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity, but collectively, the last twelve months have been pretty challenging. Economic uncertainty, political tension, and microplastics have made it difficult to escape the feeling that something was always going wrong somewhere.
But while big problems dominate the news, it’s important not to let them cloud the smaller joys in life. To show what they look like, we collected a list of funny pictures from last year that prove it wasn’t all bad. From sassy signs and adorable animals to temperamental technology, here you go!
#1 Twin-Turbo Meowcharger Spotted In The Wild
Image source: hamzamughal009
#2 LEGO Sets Are Gettin Way Too Realistic
Image source: wanabepilot
#3 I Actually Saw Popeye Buying Spinach Today
Image source: alphabrickstudios
#4 These Cybertrucks Parked Right Next To Each Other
Image source: kenistod
#5 Thanks To The Amazon Delivery Guy For Hiding My Package Under The Carpet
Image source: Bluette_mushroom
#6 My Niece Won’t Leave The House Without Her “Glasses”
Image source: 2agrant
#7 This Looks Like An Art Installation
Image source: FinnFarrow
#8 My Girlfriend Hates My New Shower Curtain
Image source: TRAUMAjunkie
#9 What My Local Coffee Shop Calls Matcha
Image source: HellaComics
#10 I Could Go For A Nice Fruit Salad, Oh
Image source: jonitfcfan
#11 Must Have Been A Long Day For This One. So Cute Though
Image source: Blue_blew_blah
#12 My Father-In-Law Looks Like The Gramps From Up
Image source: vanchauvi
#13 Went To The Zoo Yesterday And Spotted This Master Of Camouflage
Image source: HurdyG
#14 Our Office Manager Left For Vacation Last Week And Came Back To This Today
Image source: JBFRESHSKILLS
#15 I Glanced Over And Saw This Cat Who Works At The Animal Shelter This Morning, Looks Like He’s Seen Some Stuff
Image source: rescuemom1979
#16 Saw This Elderly Gentleman In Wal-Mart With A Small Card Hanging From His Neck
Image source: MISTERDIEABETIC
#17 Decided To Horrify My Mother For Christmas
Image source: jgranger945
#18 My Son Mic-Dropped On His Homework
Image source: Edawg661
#19 My Son Has A Fake Baby For Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild
Image source: Therealfern1
#20 First Time Seeing Cyber Truck In Nigeria
Image source: i-deology
#21 Busted
Image source: Reckless_Jeske
#22 Came Home To My Boy, Wondering What I Was Out Doing
Image source: TH3TattedTy
#23 That’s The Most Adorable Car Sticker Family I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: MonarchLawyer
#24 Found This At Sam’s Club. Talk About Putting Your Kids To Work
Image source: TriggerHippie77
#25 That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture
Image source: uncleseeth
#26 My Friends Put This Sign On Their Dog During A Party Today
Image source: rescuemom1979
#27 What It’s Like Talking To My Teens These Days
Image source: FiveHoleFrenzy
#28 Finally, An Easy Way To Cancel My Gym Membership
Image source: black-toe-nails
#29 Greeted My 5yo When He Got Off The Bus With A Sword. He Dropped To His Knees And Surrendered. Don’t Know What Battle We Were Fighting, But I Guess I Won
Image source: ladyriverr
#30 Looking For Scissors At My Aunts House And Found A List Of Words She Needed To Research
Image source: atony1984
#31 I Was Shoveling The Driveway This Morning And My Son Said He Wanted To Help But That First He Needed To Cut The Grass
Image source: ITheRebelI
#32 Birthday Cake
My friend and I have been passing the same bottle back and forth for a couple of years, secretly hiding it at each other’s houses. Today, he dropped off a birthday cake but didn’t have time to hang out and eat a piece.
Image source: phrough
#33 God. Family. Football
Cousin decided to get married at noon during week 1 of college football.
Image source: R8RBruin
#34 Escape Hatch
Image source: Queasy_Comparison951
#35 I Opened A Fortune Cookie And Now I’m Kind Of Scared
Image source: DatRobloxKid
#36 Just This
Image source: 19forty4
#37 Spotted This Gem In The Wild Today. Got To Hope The Cops Have A Sense Of Humor Too
Image source: jbyrdfuddly
#38 I Also Did A Rapture Prank, Sent To My Wife
Image source: henrysradiator
#39 Told The Server I Didn’t Want Any Cake For My Birthday. This Is What He Brought Me
Image source: theconfather98
#40 Grammarly Being Messy
Image source: ksmit098
#41 Picture In My Bathroom
Image source: BigBenIsTicking
#42 Just Checked Into Our Airbnb
Image source: Sharpie1965
#43 Left This For My Family To Find On Rapture Day. They Won’t Fall For It, But It’s Good For A Laugh
Image source: qanwi1970
#44 Hilariously Stupid Christmas Decoration At Hospital
Image source: SamTheMarioMaster2
#45 Pour One Out For Josh
Image source: seanconnerysbeard
#46 Yogi Got Pretty Frustrated That He Couldn’t Get To This Bagel On Our Walk
Image source: Craigbeau
#47 My Friend Didn’t Even Read The Question
Image source: Express_Buy5046
#48 Cats Are Always Shady
Image source: Thenellyelmes
#49 Grandma’s Passing Money
Image source: TAHACHAOUI12
#50 He’s Trying Hard
Image source: TheJneeR
#51 Farted Near My Friends Smart Thermostat
I tried to pass gas discreetly by walking out of my buddy’s living room and farting. I didn’t realize his thermostat tested air quality. He got a notice on his phone telling him to change the filters. I confessed it was me.
Image source: 6854wiggles
#52 Someone In My Office Put Their Coffee Creamer In A Safe
Image source: doodybot
#53 I Got These From My 5 Year Old Son About 10 Minutes Apart
Image source: nightsaysni
#54 The Devil On My Shoulder Is Telling Me To Replicate These Signs And Place Them All Over The Store
Image source: CFK_NL
#55 My Daughter Called Me And Asked If I Can Check My Front Porch For An Amazon Package. This Is What I Opened My Door To
A little background. When my kids were growing up, I was relentless with pranks. They are all now adults and can hold their own. This one got me pretty good.
Image source: razor10000
Follow Us